A Must-Read Net Lease Masterclass For REIT Investors

Eoneren

This article was written by Christopher H. Volk.

Net lease REITs are special. I have some perspective here, having taken three such companies public, two of which I conceived and co-founded. At the top of my list is that net lease REITs provide an essential form of efficient real estate capital for thousands of companies. The three public REITs we operated helped our many customers grow, creating wealth for their collective shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders.

Close behind helping so many companies is business model transparency. Potent business models are a cornerstone of value investing. Just put your dollars into a company having a strong business model, ignore short-term share price volatility, and enjoy the ride. Potent business models are certain to produce shareholder rewards over time.

Net lease business models are transparent because the business model variables are more known than those in most REIT sectors. Let’s start with the simple formula for expected unlevered total return, which works like this:

Investment Cap Rate x Operating Profit Margin – Maintenance CapEx as a % of Investments at Cost + Expected Annual Rent Increases + Rent Growth from Reinvested Retained Cash Flow +- Rent Growth from Recycled Cash from Sold Assets – Rent Lost from Underperforming Assets =

Total Unlevered Return

The best long-term business models, REITs or otherwise, are reflected in their unlevered returns.

Any net lease REIT should be able to provide you with all seven shareholder return variables. When it comes to maintenance capex, the amount we spent each year tended to be negligible given our leases were written to have the tenants bear such costs, underperforming assets were modest, and their resolutions tended to impose such costs on subsequent occupants. Other REIT sectors have the same return elements, but there can be greater uncertainty and variability, especially when it comes to maintenance capital expenditures and lease-up risk.

The last company I led, STORE Capital, disclosed each of the seven variables. But we modified the approach with the final variable (lost rents). Here, we tended to use long-run averages because underperforming tenants could be subject to annual volatility. I have never been one to believe a quarter, or even a year, constitutes a business cycle. Hence, our longer-term average outlook when it came to the more variable element of tenant performance.

Levered Returns

Net lease REIT capital stacks tend to differ slightly. Most high-quality companies tend to have investment-grade credit ratings ranging from BBB to A, meaning their leverage will have modest differences, as will their costs of borrowings. Incorporating leverage into the formula adds three more variables and looks like this:

Investment Cap Rate x Operating Profit Margin – Maintenance CapEx as a % of Investments at Cost - % of Assets Funded with Borrowings x Borrowing Interest Rate + (Expected Annual Rent Increases + Rent Growth from Reinvested Retained Cash Flow +- Rent Growth from Recycled Cash from Sold Assets – Rent Lost from Underperforming Assets) ÷ % of the Company Funded by Equity =

Total Rate of Expected Return

The business model formula is written at cost. But a quality net lease REIT should trade at a premium to its cost to create, meaning that estimating investor returns requires modifying variables 1, 3, 4 and 10 to adjust the cost to the company’s traded market price. We will do that later in this article as we apply the formula to five of the largest public net lease companies.

NAV and REITs

When it comes to real estate, investors have historically wanted to know about net asset value. After all, REITs have historically been viewed to be real estate mutual funds and investors want to know if they’re getting in on a good deal.

Only this thought has been persistently wrong when it comes to selecting REIT winners.

There has never been a correlation between investor returns and NAV for one basic reason: REIT investors are not buying into mutual funds of real estate. They're buying into real estate operating companies. The former presumes that returns will be derived from the buying and selling of real estate. The latter presumes that investor returns will be derived from corporate business model operating fundamentals.

NAV does have one benefit. Investors can estimate the break-up value of the real estate operating companies in which they invest. This is certainly a tried-and-true approach taken by activist shareholders. But remember to keep in mind that estimating asset values is only part of the game. You also must estimate the costs to eliminate or assume the liability stack.

Whereas public REIT values reflect the worth of their operating business models, non-traded REITs have traditionally issued and repurchased shares based on their reported NAVs. Of course, they're operating real estate companies, too, making this practice wholly inconsistent with their investment fundamentals. This is one of many reasons why I, personally, prefer public real estate companies and would recommend against investing in non-traded REITs, such as BREIT, SREIT or others.

NAV and Net Lease REITs

In the case of net lease REITs, tenants having the highest credit ratings command the highest prices and therefore the highest NAV. Net lease companies love to tout the credit profiles of their tenants, especially if they’re investment grade rated (BBB-/Baa3 or better). Analysts have historically viewed this to be important as well. I disagree.

The business model question is whether higher unlevered investment returns derived from non-rated tenants ultimately wind up being the same or worse than real estate investments leased to highly rated companies after lost rents are factored in? The answer is that they have been far better and even somewhat less risky.

Historically, the difference in lease rates between properties leased to investment-grade and non-rated tenants has been in the ballpark of 200 – 300 basis points. Then there are the rent increases, which annually average between 100 and 200 basis points higher. In terms of unlevered return before credit losses, that’s a delta of between 300 and 500 basis points. That’s the first step.

The second step is to convert this difference to rent streams. If properties rented to investment grade tenants average an initial long-term yield approximating 6% with annual rent increases of 1% (not far off the mark), then you are comparing a 7% gross rate of return to returns between 10% and 12%. That’s a return range delta between 43% and 71%. Our average non-performance over time historically approximated below 1% annually, making the comparative alpha creation material.

A rational question to ask is why properties leased to investment-grade rated tenants have such poor comparative risk-adjusted rates of return? To me, the answer rests in the marketplace. The pricing for investment grade net lease tenants has never been set by public REITs. It's instead set by a sea of private investors, most of whom have little portfolio diversity. Given high portfolio concentrations, they are therefore willing to pay up materially for perceived higher certainty. What’s more, many such investors benefit from tax incentives having no value to REITs. And they have often been willing to use the tenant credit ratings to employ materially higher leverage than their public company counterparts. This makes the comparative economic playing field far from level.

Against an unlevel playing field of competitors for investment-grade tenants, a REIT having a diverse, non-correlated portfolio of non-rated tenants is virtually certain to outperform. That very notion is owed in some measure to Harry Markowitz, the father of modern portfolio theory. Only with Dr. Markowitz, the investment playing field was more level.

Added Non-Rated Tenant Alpha Boosts

Broadly speaking, when it comes to the pricing of net lease real estate, there’s investment grade tenants and then everyone else. That’s a bit of an oversimplification in an inconsistent market. Pricing is also influenced by such factors as tenant name or brand recognition, geographic location (pricing gets higher on the coasts), and property type and investment size, to name a few. But the first cut always relates to tenant credit ratings.

So, what happens to real estate values in the event the tenant’s credit rating deteriorates? In the case of non-rated tenants, the answer is generally nothing unless the tenant is veering toward insolvency. However, should an investment-grade tenant migrate to a below investment-grade status, the real estate in question has an immediate value impact. It has now missed the first cut.

Knowing the risks to their real estate values, investors in real estate leased to highly rated tenants should be aware of the probability of credit migration. And there's a source to know this. Every year, Standard & Poor’s produces a book of credit statistics that includes the probability of credit migration. The March 2024 study includes a multi-year global corporate transition matrix (1981 to 2023) showing an average seven-year credit migration to below investment-grade of 29.4% for A-rated companies and 42.5% for BBB-rated companies.

Investment-grade credit migration gets worse the longer the time period. All of which has made me wonder why anyone would accept inferior lease documentation and lower returns from tenants that, over a 20-year lease, often has statistically less than a one in two chance of retaining their vaunted investment-grade credit status?

If you’ve read any of my net lease commentary over the past 20 years, you’ll recognize the above thoughts. But the thing is that the past 20 plus years have tended to be very kind when it comes to highly rated net lease tenant downgrades. But mean reversion happens.

In 2022, Kohl’s, a net lease favorite, lost its investment-grade rating. The company’s business model had been unimpressive for a long time. Instead, it owed its high credit rating to a strong balance sheet loaded with real estate. A year later, Advance Auto Parts joined Kohl’s, also losing its investment-grade credit rating. Walgreens is another recent credit migration statistic, having been downgraded to the bottom investment-grade rung (BBB-) by Standard & Poor’s in October 2023 and then to below investment-grade two months later by Moody’s (Ba2). All three of these downgrade casualties owe their credit migrations to an array of business challenges.

Business challenges are not the only reason for credit migration. Much migration happens in the course of voluntary capital stack adjustments. After all, leaders do not run their companies to please credit rating agencies. That's precisely how Yum Brands lost its investment-grade rating in 2016 when it spun off its profitable Chinese operations, leaving the rest of the company with higher leverage as a result.

Credit downgrades are not the only bad event that can happen to holders of real estate leased to investment-grade tenants. In the fall of 2023, CVS (BBB/Baa2), which leases virtually all its retail locations, announced that it would be closing 900 pharmacies. Between 2020 and 2022, the company had already reduced its store count by nearly 300 locations. So, collectively, there will be some 1,200 shuttered locations on which the company is obligated to pay rent under long-term leases. For the hundreds of impacted landlords, these closures will almost certainly lower their investment values and make the assets they hold far less marketable.

The problems faced by CVS are faced by others in the pharmacy industry, limiting sector tenant diversification benefits. Following its October 2023 bankruptcy filing, Rite Aid shuttered 500 stores, or a quarter of its locations. Then, in June 2024, Walgreens, another investment-grade net lease staple, announced that it, too, would shutter a quarter of its 8,600 US locations. For the likely thousand plus Walgreens landlords, the closures simply added to the pain of the company’s recent loss of investment-grade credit status from Moody’s.

Were CVS or Walgreen’s non-rated companies, their lease agreements would almost certainly not have permitted store closures. However, leases to investment-grade tenants tend to go light on documentation, since the tenants get to write the leases. So, such contracts are generally inferior, omitting unit financial reporting, avoiding master leases and permitting unit closures. Landlords also generally get to pay some of the highest prices per square foot for the real estate. The collective result of these investment shortcomings is a far higher downside risk.

Collectively, credit migration, store closure and elevated real estate prices can add up to more reasons for added alpha available from leasing real estate to non-rated tenants.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

When it comes to net lease REITs and interest rate sensitivity, there's a prevailing falsehood that investors have bought into for years: The long lease terms of net lease investments make such companies more interest rate sensitive than other real estate sectors. The notion is adapted from bond investing, wherein bonds having longer durations are more interest rate sensitive.

Net lease REITs are not bonds. They're operating real estate companies having built in lease escalations, together with growth from cash flow reinvestment and, when possible, spread investing derived from raising new equity to fund added growth. More on this later. For now, what you should know that is generally true is that the best times to buy into net lease REIT stocks tend to be when there is a high fear of rising rates that depresses their share price. I have found this to be a fairly solid winning strategy over the long term.

A look at the chart that follows helps bear this out. As interest rates began their rise in the third quarter of 2021, net lease AFFO yields rose markedly and AFFO multiples cratered. Since that time, as rates have risen further, AFFO yields have continued their rise, but at a slower pace. By the beginning of 2024, with bond yields still high, net lease AFFO yields fell (multiples rose), boosting share values in advance of expected rate stability or drops.

Author

Dollar Cost Averaging

Fallacies aside, net lease REITs, like other REITs and companies, are subject to interest rate risks. One way this happens relates to rapid growth. What follows is a table and chart illustrating four of the largest and most seasoned public net lease companies and their investment activity between 2000 and 2023.

Following a period of steady and gradual growth through 2017, Realty Income (O) (by far the largest net lease REIT) elected to radically accelerate its growth. For the four years between 2020 and 2023, the company bought 1.6X more real estate than it did in the preceding 20 years combined. While noteworthy and evident in the graph that follows, this ratio was surpassed by both Agree Realty (ADC) and W. P. Carey (WPC). NNN REIT (NNN), alone in this group of four companies, did a better job of dollar cost averaging. The reason this is important is that interest rates were particularly low during the period from 2020 through 2023, which caused investment cap rates to also be low.

When any REIT makes an investment, it's making a bet on interest rates. And the headline number (the initial cap rate) represents a large contributor (and the first variable) to business model fundamentals, as illustrated earlier. Lower initial cap rates can virtually never be overcome by contractual rent increases. In fact, those also tend to be lower in times of low inflation and low interest rates.

Author

Author

As a rule, REITs are wise to grow gradually, so as not to make major bets on interest rate moves by loading up on real estate at times of low interest rates. One issue here is that REIT traded cash flow multiples (AFFO multiples) tend to be favorable in such times, making it tempting for leadership to load up on investments. Sometimes it’s wiser not to listen to such market signals.

Another important issue is that cap rate increases tend to lag interest rate increases, whereas net lease AFFO multiple declines tend to happen earlier in the interest rate cycle, as illustrated earlier. Therefore, as Realty Income, W. P. Carey, and Agree Realty were loading up on real estate at historically low yields, the benefits from these investments were fast vanishing.

Author

Making disproportional investments in periods of low rates is one way for REITs to be interest rate sensitive. When interest rate inevitably rise, disproportionate investment activity made in more heady times will cause portfolio returns to appear insufficient, which destroys value.

Between the first quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2023, the 10-Year Treasury Rate rose from a low touching .5% to greater than 4.5%. How did net lease cap rates respond? In typical real estate fashion, they lagged, showing little in the way of sensitivity until Q4 2022. Then the move upward became noticeable beginning the middle of 2023.

The recent move in interest rates provides a powerful illustration for net lease cap rate sensitivity. Over a four-year period, the average sensitivity of net lease cap rates for the five companies plotted is .33% for each 1% rise in the 10-Year Treasury Note. But the sensitivity gets higher the shorter the timeframe because the five companies made most of the adjustment late in the cycle. By that time, their tenants were more accepting of higher rates and the public companies had adjusted to the higher equity cost imposed by diluting existing shareholders to fund growth. What's not visible here are the contractual rent escalators. They would have risen, too.

Author

With net lease REITs losing AFFO equity multiples early in the interest rate cycle and adjusting their prices late in the interest rate cycle, the importance of dollar cost averaging shines through.

In the third quarter of 2021, as interest rates began to rise, net lease companies were busy buying aggressively and at some of the lowest real estate yields in their history. Comparing these yields to what the same companies accomplished in the first quarter of 2024 paints a clear picture of value destruction.

On average, the equity each company raised in the third quarter of 2021 would have been worth over 30% less by the first quarter of 2024. This is fine and is a part of what all companies risk when making investments at low yields at times of low interest rates. But it makes the case for the importance of dollar cost averaging.

Author

Cash Flow Immunization

Disproportional growth can hurt businesses in another way. Average debt maturities get far larger and, when they hit, can result in cash flow reductions arising from refinancing borrowings at elevated rates. There's a way for REITs and other companies to mitigate this risk: Have more free cash flow than annual debt maturities.

REIT free cash flow comes from two sources. The first is cash flow from operations retained as a result of a conservative dividend payout ratio. The second is proceeds from real estate sales that enable cash to be recycled. The aim is to have these collective cash sources meet or exceed annual average debt maturities. Companies that can do this do not have to roll their debt on maturity. They can simply pay it off and avoid the risk of interest rate resets. In this way, when new borrowings are incurred, they are used to fund new acquisitions, presumably at higher lease origination rates and with higher escalators. In insurance or bond parlance, interest rate risk associated with the liability stack is immunized.

The average net lease REIT is levered approximately 40% to its cost. So, assuming long-term investment cap rate sensitivity of .4% for every 1% rise in the Ten-Year treasury, then rising interest rates will have no impact on expected returns. If net lease leaders can exact higher lease escalations from their tenants, then levered total returns might even go up.

At STORE Capital, we became active real estate sellers and recyclers of cash. Interest rate immunization was a large motivation. So was pruning and improving the portfolio through active management. But the strategy, just like the strategy of managed growth to dollar cost average lease yields and maintain stable average debt maturities, is not always what the market is telling leaders to do.

Given low interest rates and high valuation multiples, the message CEO’s and their boards get is to “buy anything and buy a lot of it.” What’s more, AFFO per share, at least in the short run, will tend to be better with asset retention and less in the way of recycling. In fact, the short-run might outlast the life of an average CEO. But there's a longer-term price to pay for such a short-term focus. Unculled portfolios become less liquid, marketable, and valuable. Positive AFFO growth from asset recycling becomes harder to attain, and interest rate immunization becomes more elusive.

Addressing the Denominator Issue

A common refrain from net lease observers is that the sector is dependent on external AFFO growth. External growth comes from being able to issue shares at higher AFFO multiples than the multiples at which the equity is deployed. The arbitrage is then split proportionately between new and existing shareholders and can add materially to AFFO per share growth.

The thing about external growth dependence is that it can leave a company vulnerable to the “denominator effect.” This happens when companies experiencing high AFFO per share growth do so as a result of high levels of shareholder dilution to fund new investments. But, as they grow, the level of annual dilution cannot be maintained. Realty Income cannot maintain a pace of having three years of its investments exceed the combined investments made over the prior 20 years.

One thing about company business models is that they're nearly impossible to change as businesses get larger and are weighted down by years of prior investment decisions. This means that business models need to be conceived up front and pursued with discipline. This is where dollar cost averaging, cash flow immunization and internal growth come in.

Internal growth design is the single most important thing for a net lease REIT to do to avoid the denominator trap. Internal growth is derived from tenant contractual lease escalations, reinvested cash flow from retained cash not paid out as dividends and positive cash flow from recycled cash from asset sales proceeds. The first two of these internal growth sources are the main event.

Business models in the net lease space are naturally impacted by a company’s investment strategy. Companies seeking investment-grade tenants are likely to have associated modest annual rent increases, which can limit their comparative internal growth. Lower lease rates or poor dollar cost averaging can also make asset recycling more of a challenge. These limitations will make internal growth ability dependent on having a conservative dividend payout ratio.

A Universal REIT Business Model

Investor returns come from cash distributions and changes in asset value. For REITs, the latter is derived from internal and external AFFO growth. All three return sources are driven by a company’s business model. In making investment recommendations, analysts will point to a fourth source of return, which is AFFO multiple expansion or contraction. But that's something over which REIT management has little long-term control. For executives and for long-term value investors, it’s all about the business model.

Here's an illustration of how we designed STORE:

Author

The business model return components are fully computed from the list of 11 inputs. The formulae are included at the end of this article. Assuming a 5% annual shareholder dilution to drive external growth, the STORE business model we crafted in 2011 was designed to deliver consistent long-term results for shareholders exceeding 10% annually. The main driver of the annual AFFO per share growth rested on our ability to produce solid internal growth. External growth rightly came in a distant second, which meant that STORE and companies like it could avoid the denominator impact. Even if we started off with higher shareholder dilution and lightened it up later on, the impact would be modest over time. Our lease escalations were actually closer to 2%, but I dialed them back to account for tenant non-performance, net of the added rent growth from asset recycling.

Whereas analysts often evaluate a company’s cost of capital from minute to minute, our goal was to deliver equity returns exceeding 10% annually, which is about the long-term median return of S&P 500 companies. Not bad for a modestly levered, asset-intensive, low-tech business having a dividend yield more than twice that of the long-term yield from S&P 500. The idea for our investors was that they could simply ignore our near-term share price volatility, sit back, and let the business model play out. That’s what ultimately drew value investors to our shares, foremost Berkshire Hathaway, who became our largest single shareholder.

Applying the Universal Model to the Five Top Net Lease REITs

The prior STORE Model is a bit of a simplification because it assumes that the investment yield (cap rate or sales/investment ratio) is the same as the traded yield, and it assumes that future borrowing costs are the same as past borrowing costs. Adding two more variables for incremental cap rates and incremental borrowing costs can remedy this and allow the model to be used to observe REIT business models and predict long-term performance.

What follows is a table and some comments on each of the five top net lease REITs:

Company filings, KeyBanc Capital Markets data as of July 12, 2024 and Author

Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT). EPRT is trading at a 7.09% cap rate, or meaningfully more than the cap rate of Agree Realty (~6.5%). A big part of the reason for this is that EPRT has no investment-grade rated tenants, whereas ADC is comprised of nearly 70% investment-grade tenants. But EPRT can raise new equity and invest it at 8.1%, which was the cap rate it realized in Q1 2024. Based on its $500 million in projected acquisitions for 2024, I estimate the company will need to dilute shareholders by nearly 5% to accomplish this. This reduces the investment spread (traded multiple minus acquisition multiple) from about 1% to .95%. Of the five top REITs chosen for this article, EPRT has the least leverage to its cost, which lowers its expected return. This matters more to value than growth. When it comes to growth, higher leverage plays little role. Were EPRT levered 40%, its total expected rate of return would be just ~10 basis points higher.

EPRT’s mix of internal and external growth skews sharply to internal growth, with lease escalations 70% higher than ADC and a low 68% payout ratio. The company also provides AFFO guidance that (at the midpoint) is 1.18% below that created by the universal business model. The reasons for the deviation? They can be many, ranging from acquisition timing to tenant performance and guidance conservatism.

I own shares in EPRT, and it's my most favored stock of the five companies modeled. The company is highly diverse and has potent internal growth fundamentals. It's large, but far smaller than the top peers, which means it has a long runway ahead of it. EPRT has been an outperformer in the net lease space, and I do not see this changing.

Realty Income: I own shares in Realty Income and appreciate its platform. With a higher dividend payout ratio than EPRT and lower lease escalations, its internal growth is more constrained. External growth is almost sure to be modest, meaning that the company’s days of outperforming the S&P 500, of which it is a member, are likely mostly behind it. Outperformance will not occur as a result of the company’s business model, which is almost impossible to change given its size. Outperformance will occur as a result of relative multiple expansion in the event of reduced interest rates. With a yield of 5.6%, though, and modest expected dividend growth, this is a company that is a solid platform for a retiree looking for a safe dividend and a decent predictable return likely to outperform bond portfolios. My modeled return is in the high single digits, with company guidance suggesting something slightly smaller.

W. P. Carey: I also own shares in this company. With a dividend yield of better than 6% and guidance AFFO growth of over 3%, it’s hard to go wrong. But there's little in the way of possible external growth in the near term. Moreover, my modeled rate of return is far higher than the company’s expected performance, most likely resulting from recent restructured rents for a Hellweg, a German retailer and the company’s fourth-largest tenant. I'm not a fan of the company’s disclosure. The company makes no mention of investment cap rates, and there's no illustration of expected average contractual escalations. As a shareholder, I was further not appreciative of the company’s November 2023 surprise announcement of its Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP) spin, together with a dividend cut… just as it had reached dividend aristocrat status.

NNN REIT: I'm also a shareholder of NNN, which is the single oldest net lease REIT. That it is not larger than Realty Income says much about its strategy of slow and steady growth. The company has the lowest dividend payout ratio of the five, together with favorable lease escalations, which make for solid expected internal growth. That my model points to higher returns suggests guidance conservatism or possible issues regarding tenant performance expectations. But still, the model points to a steady return profile that should exceed Realty Income over the long run. The company’s smaller size also means that it can more readily make business model improvements. One I might suggest would be to divest its 17% investment-grade tenant assets. These impressively represent tenants that received credit upgrades. However, NNN REIT does not have the cost to pursue originations with such tenants and therefore does not have the cost of capital to retain such assets. Moreover, the company receives little to no credit in its valuation for having these tenants. Recycling the cash from divestitures would enhance the company’s business model, further elevating its sales/investment ratio (cap rate).

Agree Realty: I own shares in ADC and like the company’s tenant diversity and quality. ADC is modestly levered and also has about 12% of its portfolio in ground lease assets, which are amongst the most secure investments available. That said, its business model comes up as among the least impressive of the five companies charted. Trying to get new investment-grade tenants when you’re trading at a 6.5% implied cap rate means external growth is likely to remain muted for a while. My modeled performance is close to the company’s guidance. For investors, the company is a safe place for a well-protected 4.6% dividend, together with prospects for modest growth. But don’t expect the business model to be able to deliver double-digit returns. For that to happen, interest rates will need to drop, which will both enable external growth and multiple expansion.

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT): I do not hold shares in FCPT. The company was a spinoff from Darden Restaurants, an investment grade (BBB) company, which is still its largest tenant at 51% of revenues. Its top 10 tenants comprise about 70% of its revenues. With a higher payout ratio exceeding 80% and modest lease escalations, the company has low internal growth. External growth is also elusive, resulting in the lowest modeled predictive return of the five companies reviewed. Of note, the company does not provide any AFFO guidance, which is a shortcoming. In a business-like net lease, where you have such knowledge of business model inputs, AFFO guidance should be a standard shareholder expectation. My personal reasons for avoiding FCPT relate to its business model fundamentals, high tenant concentrations, short tenant lease terms and disclosure practices.

Reverting Back to Interest Rates

An obvious question to ask might be about the penalty to be paid for having bet big on interest rates, which is essentially what O, ADC and WPC did when they invested so heavily at lower cap rates between 2020 and 2023. It turns out that the all-time high share price for each of these three REITs (and also NNN and FCPT) occurred on or very near July 29, 2022, with the 10-Year Treasury sitting at 3.8%. Between March and June, the Fed had raised its Fed Funds Rate three times by a total of 1.5%. Then, on July 27, it raised rates again by 75 basis points as the marketplace began to absorb what would eventually be seven more rate increases totaling 3% over the coming year. That’s when each of the three companies began to see its shares slide. Looking at the price performance since then, the cost of their bets is clear.

Author

What makes the business models of O, ADC and WPC compelling enough to hold today is the value destruction caused by having made such aggressive cap rate bets. Today, you can buy these companies for prices that reflect this loss of value, which has contributed to business models that are now more compelling. For each of these companies to recover their lost value requires that long-term interest rates decline and traded AFFO multiples rise.

By contrast, NNN and FCPT, not having made such large bets, posted steadier share price performance. And EPRT, which is still a youthful public platform, did not make such bets, a fact that contributed to greater business model stability and material sector outperformance.

Conclusion

I am a forever fan of net lease companies and in the sector in general, which provides a fundamentally important form of non-bank capital to real estate-intensive companies and which will long be a solid refuge for value investors seeking predictable business models and returns.

There are certain long-term risks that bear mentioning. Since I believe in diversity, I hold on to multiple net lease names. Other net lease companies I hold include VICI Properties (VICI), STAG Industrial (STAG) and Broadstone Net Lease (BNL). Individually, some companies have large exposures to industries likely to be highly correlated, such as convenience stores or car washes. The advent of electric or driverless vehicles will have an impact on such spaces. (I live in Phoenix, which has Waymo driverless vehicles nearly everywhere.) Likewise, pharmacy tenants CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid will tend to face similar business headwinds that have resulted in financial challenges and store closures.

When it comes to net lease disclosures, sector companies should be able to set the standard for REITs, given their business model transparency. All too often, they fall short. I would also welcome disclosures of the number of properties net lease companies have that are paying rent but are vacant. We did this at STORE, in part to force self-discipline to handle such situations. The recent closures of Walgreen’s and CVS locations, for example, will likely have an impact on Realty Income and Agree Realty. But all net lease companies must wrestle with this issue.

If one is a really long-term investor, business models are most important. NAV in net lease REITs ceases to matter because tenant credit migration will statistically occur. So, the highly rated tenant percentages enjoyed by ADC, FCPT and O are statistically likely to decline absent constant portfolio management. I have long had a theory that there's a credit vortex around “BB” ratings. Highly rated companies often migrate down, and insolvent companies having business model promise migrate up. This is especially so with retail and service companies, where credit ratings are not essential to corporate business models. Meanwhile, the high credit ratings enjoyed by net lease companies are more essential, which is a comfort to their shareholders.

Being in the S&P 500 and having an equity valuation almost twice that of the other four peers reviewed for this analysis is less of an advantage for Realty Income than one might think. In spite of their smaller size, each of O’s four peers have investment-grade ratings, meaning that their borrowing costs are not all that far apart. The impact of borrowing costs is also muted due to the high mix of equity capital each uses. Each of the other four peers is sufficiently large to compile a diversified portfolio, and all but Four Corners have operating margins in the same ballpark. FCPT, as part of its spin, also operates a handful of restaurant locations, which accounts for this difference. Therefore, when Realty Income closed the acquisitions of VEREIT in 2021 and Spirit Realty Capital in 2024, the company benefited little from the added size. The solid rationale for the mergers related more to the AFFO multiple differentials that stood to benefit O shareholders.

Finally, given there are 10 business model essentials that can be paired with solid habits of cash flow immunization and dollar cost averaging, I encourage analysts to dig into the business models of net lease companies and other REITs. It’s not about NAV or whether one company is a dividend aristocrat and another is not. That’s rearview mirror thinking. The windshield in front of us is far larger and more important.

Here are the formulas for the STORE simple universal business model illustration: