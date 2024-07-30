piyaset/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we are putting Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) back in the spotlight for the first time since our last article on this promising but volatile small/midcap biotech concern back in October of last year. The stock has seen its shares cut in half since early March. A "buy the dip" opportunity or is there still more pain for shareholders ahead? An updated analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Iovance Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Carlos, CA. This now commercial-stage biotech firm is focused on developing and commercializing cell therapies using autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The stock currently trades at around nine bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just over $2.5 billion.

In October of last year, I posted an article that went into much more granular detail on the company's developmental approach and technology platform. We also covered the long-term saga Iovance has gone through to get its primary asset "lifileucel" over the finish line to its first FDA approval.

Recent Developments:

This long journey came to a successful initial conclusion in mid-February of this year, when the FDA granted Lifileucel accelerated approval as a treatment for advanced melanoma. Lifileucel is now also known by its brand name Amtagvi and is the only one-time, individualized T-cell therapy approved for the treatment of this solid tumor cancer.

Management saw the marketing application schedule for Amtagvi in other regions at the time of FDA approval as the following.

EU in the second quarter of 2024.

UK and Canada in the second half of 2024.

Australia and additional countries in 2025.

In addition, Iovance is advancing using Amtagvi both as a monotherapy and as part of combination therapies within its pipeline targeting solid tumors.

Some highlights from developmental efforts include a registrational Phase 3 trial "TILVANCE-301" in frontline advanced melanoma which is underway and currently enrolling patients. This has the potential to open up a much bigger market if eventual trial data is successful and leads to additional FDA approval.

The company also advancing Lifileucel as a potential monotherapy to treat post anti-PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Iovance Biotherapeutics is currently advancing a Phase 2 registrational study "IOV-COM-202" for this indication after a clinical hold on this trial was lifted early in March. This study should have approximately 120 patients enrolled in the registrational cohort of this trial sometime in 2025. Iovance is also in the process of initiating a Phase 2 study of Lifileucel in post-anti-PD-1 endometrial cancer.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Iovance Biotherapeutics is currently universally loved within the analyst firm community. Since the company posted its Q1 results on May 9th, eight analyst firms including JMP Securities, Wells Fargo, and Stifel Nicolaus have reissued Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $19 to $32.

On Monday, Piper Sandler downgraded the stock to Neutral from Overweight and lowered its price target to $10 from $19 previously. The analyst at Piper had this to say about the early results from the rollout of Amtagvi:

Despite a solid number of patients 'enrolled,' initial metrics point to a slow launch, with just ~10-15% of 'enrolled' patients having been infused with commercial Amtagvi in the full first quarter since approval. While there does appear to be demand for Amtagvi, infusions to date appear to be limited."

Barclays reiterated its Buy rating and $22 price target, right after Piper's downgrade. In addition, checking the scuttlebutt on X, formerly Twitter, and investment forums like StockTwits, it seems Piper's call was based on surveys from a half dozen ATCs (Authorized Treatment Centers). Two weeks earlier, Stifel Nicolaus looked at over 20 ATCs and reached a different conclusion while maintaining its Buy rating and $28 price target. 32 ATCs were ready at the launch of Amtagvi it should be noted.

Some investors have a less optimistic view of the company because some 20% of the outstanding float in the shares is currently held short. Three directors purchased just over $48 million worth of shares during February, collectively at just over nine bucks a share on average. This insider buying came within an approximate $211 million secondary offering, it should be noted. That is the only insider activity in the equity so far in 2024.

Iovance Biotherapeutics finished the first quarter with just over $360 million worth of cash and market securities on its balance sheet. Management has this to say about its current balance sheet status.

The current cash position and anticipated revenue from Amtagvi and Proleukin are expected to be sufficient to fund current and planned operations well into the second half of 2025."

Leadership has guided that it anticipates it will burn through between $320 million to $340 million worth of cash in FY2024.

Conclusion:

Iovance Biotherapeutics lost $1.89 a share in FY2023 on de mimesis revenues. The current analyst firm consensus has Iovance posting a loss of $1.38 a share in FY2024 on approximately $155 million worth of sales. They project red ink will fall to 72 cents a share in FY2025 on just over $420 million worth of sales. It should be noted, there is a wide variance ($130 million to just over $600 million) in sales estimates for the coming fiscal year.

There is a lot to unpack around the investment thesis for Iovance Biotherapeutics given the amount of moving parts. FDA approval earlier this year was a key milestone for the company, and Iovance's pipeline has multiple "shots on goal" targeting potential lucrative target markets.

Investors will get a better read on the progress of the initial rollout of Amtagvi when the company reports Q2 numbers in the first half of August. In addition, investors should also expect Iovance to do a significant capital raise before 2024 is closed, given its quarterly cash burn rate.

That said, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has an attractive risk/reward profile for risk-tolerant investors. Options are available against this equity, they have good liquidity and are quite lucrative. Therefore, I have taken my small stake in IOVA via executing covered call orders pending further developments.