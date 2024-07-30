Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.91K Followers

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCPK:SCBFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Diego De Giorgi - Group Chief Financial Officer
Bill Winters - Group Chief Executive
Manus Costello - Global Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Robin Down - HSBC
Andrew Coombs - Citi
Aman Rakkar - Barclays
Joseph Dickerson - Jefferies
Edward Firth - KBW
Amit Goel - Mediobanca
Guy Stebbings - BNP Paribas
Gurpreet Sahi - Goldman Sachs
Nick Lord - Morgan Stanley

Bill Winters

Good morning and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Second Quarter 2024 Results Call. We are very pleased to have delivered a strong financial performance and are very encouraged by the progress on our established strategy.

We are delivering exceptional cross-border services to the world's most sophisticated entities and individuals across our Corporate and Investment Banking and Wealth Businesses. Income of $4.8 billion was up 7% in constant currency, reflecting confidence in our performance we are upgrading our income guidance, and we now expect growth for 2024 to be above 7%.

We are maintaining strong discipline on costs with expenses up 4%, while asset quality has remained resilient. This has resulted in underlying profit before tax of $1.8 billion, which was up 15%. Our financial momentum, together with progress on key strategic drivers leaves us confident that we can consistently and sustainably drive towards higher returns.

With our strong capital position, we are delighted to announce our largest ever share buyback of $1.5 billion which will start imminently. Diego will now take you through the numbers in more detail, and I’ll cover the progress our businesses are making before we come back for the usual Q&A. So Diego over to you.

Diego De Giorgi

Thanks, Bill. Good morning and good afternoon to everyone on the call. In my remarks, I

