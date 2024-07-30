Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd

I've mentioned my concerns around large-cap outperformance continuing going forward, and maintain my belief that the next cycle (which may already have started) should favor mid and small-cap stocks. To that end, small-cap stocks remain challenged given the sheer number of zombie companies in small-cap indices which may not survive higher for longer rates.

Mid-caps, though? That might be the sweet spot. And if you agree while preferring growth-style investing, then you may want to consider the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK). This fund seeks to track the results of an index consisting of mid-cap U.S. stocks having good growth characteristics. The idea here is that the fund provides targeted exposure to a select group of domestic stocks exhibiting faster-than-average prospective earnings growth compared with the overall market.

A Look At The Holdings

Diversification is a big plus here. No position makes up more than 1.38% of the fund overall, and unlike large-cap averages, the top 10 do not consist of anything but Tech stocks.

What are some notable mid-cap names in the fund and what do they do? Carlisle Companies is a manufacturer that produces construction materials, fluid transfer products, and brake and friction systems. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a multi-brand, multi-channel, global specialty retailer of furnishings, decor, and cooking equipment for the home. EMCOR Group is a provider of technical and operational services such as electrical and mechanical construction services, facilities services, and industrial services. Pure Storage is a tech company that creates software and hardware to help customers manage and retrieve data in modern data centers and cloud servers. Lennox International Inc. is a leading manufacturer of home heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC) systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Sector Weightings

Industrials are this part of the marketplace's large-cap Tech. In other words, it's what dominates sector-wise.

Industrials reflect the growth prospects of businesses involved in building, construction, and manufacturing. This group makes up nearly 30% of the fund. Consumer Discretionary comes in second, followed by Tech and Health Care. These sector weightings reflect a moderately cyclical portfolio, which does well in expansions but also likely would suffer disproportionately during slowdowns.

Peer Comparison

There are plenty of other mid-cap growth funds out there that compete with IJK which are passive and provide the same overall exposure. Two such notable peers are the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VOT) and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP). VOT tracks the CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Growth Index, while IWP tracks a different index, the Russell Midcap Growth Index.

When we look at the performance of IJK against VO and IWP, we find that IJK has outperformed. It would appear much of this is attributable more to sector allocation than anything else. IWP's top sector is Tech, while VO has less Industrials exposure, and in the mid-cap side, that's been the big winner.

Pros and Cons

On the plus side, mid-cap growth companies are often found in industries with long growth runways, benefiting from changing consumer habits, technological disruption, or demographic shifts. They usually have flexible business models better suited to navigating constant market changes. They also have the possibility of explosive capital returns that tend to outpace large caps in certain market cycles.

But investing in mid-cap growth stocks is risky. They might end up competing for either market share with older industry incumbents, or with innovative upstarts stealing market share from them. And lastly, investors might become overly optimistic about these mid-cap stocks, potentially overvaluing them and increasing the risk of a correction. Also remember that this is a cyclical fund, which means you don't want it should the economy contract.

Conclusion

For those looking for focused exposure to the growth opportunities of US midsized companies, the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF is worth a closer look. The fund is targeted to those investors that believe mid-sized firms that are likely to grow faster than their industry peers can beat the market over the long term. Personally, I'd prefer a more value-oriented tilt, but overall, I do think this is a good fund to consider.