Interfor Corporation (OTCPK:IFSPF) is going to be reporting earnings soon. With a tough quarter last time and the one before that which we covered, we think things unfortunately only get worse in the next quarter as lumber prices have continued to deteriorate and Interfor capacity gets shuttered. While they might be able to reduce losses further, as they managed that in the previous quarter despite tougher lumber prices, there is a capitulation going on in the industry and Interfor is not the lowest-cost lumber producer, which is reflected in its losing share to more competitively advantaged peers. The issue is that competitors are weathering the storm about as well as Interfor despite the theoretically unsustainable levels in lumber prices, and therefore the industry is not rationalizing. Average prices seem to be lower for the period that closes in Q2, meaning more pressure ahead. While not an imminent threat, there is also negative reflexivity due to covenants that could start becoming a concern for markets in several quarters' time if the downturn lasts. In all, it's not an advantaged play.

Previous Earnings

Things were already not going that well in the previous earnings, with the next earnings event coming in a week or so. While the close of the last quarter was in March, by the time the conference had come around, management had not seen any sign of the demand spurt that usually happens in the spring remodeling season to help tighten markets and give the business some reprieve.

Furthermore, it seems that competition has not really responded with major curtailments. In other words, in the generally slack demand environment, there hasn't been much reduction in supply. Perhaps lumber players in NA were hoping that an influx of European demand, rerouted from Asia due to the issues in the Red Sea, would be temporary. Inventories are down at Interfor, but prices have continued to sink lower, and curtailment of supply was not allowing tension in prices. This has meant that Interfor themselves have had to shutter capacity, and are looking to reduce run rates at select mills in order to better manage the situation.

IS Highlights (Q1 PR)

Things aren't all bad. They have managed to deal with the operational problems pretty well. Despite the continued fall of prices of lumber, EBITDA losses have shrunk.

Lumber price (tradingeconomics.com)

Depending on where you get the data, it would seem that lumber prices have continued to fall after the close of the quarter, more than 10% even. Average levels in the upcoming Q2 are likely going to be weaker sequentially, although there was some sign of inflection in markets within the Q2 which could be a consequence of supply cuts industry-wide beginning to take hold since even Q1 lumber price levels were unsustainable and something had to give.

Bottom Line

Fundamentals aren't that bad. Housing starts are looking good though the remodeling markets and DIY aren't really kicking in this year, where it seems consumers are keeping a tight purse - at least the homebuilding demand is picking up. But still, there is an S/D imbalance, and Interfor, while quite low cost, is still suffering for it. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG), while not a lumber pure-play, is generating positive EBITDA and EPS and doing relatively better. The S/D dynamics are not being helped by the issues in the Red Sea, which as we mentioned in our previous coverage, could cause supply to come into NA from Europe as it becomes a comparatively more efficient export market.

Data by YCharts

That competitive disadvantage in an industrial industry like this can be clearly expressed by Interfor's relative underperformance the moment the going gets tough.

Some analysts are even concerned around leverage and covenants, where there are some limits on net debt to invested capital. In principle, with sufficient pressure on retained earnings through losses, the company may be forced into an equity raise by creditors. That negative reflexivity should be a major concern.

While there are some millions coming in from some other sources, such as tax benefits and other duty deposits, even the remote threat of negative reflexivity would have us avoid this stock, we don't even want to get into sensitivity analyses. They think they have around $560 million in duty deposit value based on open market valuations, which is more than half of their current net debt and, therefore, would go a long way. But it is based on open market values. Moreover, they have been able to meaningfully reduce working capital commitments and make the business more cash efficient. They were still far from covenants with a 34% ND/capital employed ratio as of the last quarter versus the 50% covenant limit. They've operated with more in the past. In all, it's not very likely there'd be an issue, but regardless, quality is a problem with Interfor, and the industry is cyclical and commoditized, currently in a down cycle. It will likely be tough to time.

