LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 30, 2024 5:24 PM ETLGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.92K Followers

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Joshua Fattor - IR
Eric Lipar - Chairman & CEO
Charles Merdian - CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Azzi - JPMorgan
Carl Reichardt - BTIG
Kenneth Zener - Seaport Research Partners
Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Welcome to LGI Homes' Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and a replay will be available on the company's website at www.lgihomes.com. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would now like to turn the call over to Joshua Fattor, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Joshua Fattor

Thanks and good afternoon. I'll remind listeners that this call contains forward-looking statements, including management's views and the Company's business strategy, outlook, plans, objectives, and guidance for future periods. Such statements reflect management's current expectations and involve assumptions and estimates that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause those expectations to prove to be incorrect. You should review our filings with the SEC for a discussion of the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those presented today.

All forward-looking statements must be considered in light of those related risks, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements, which reflect management's current viewpoints and are not guarantees of future performance.

On this call, we'll discuss non-GAAP financial measures that are not intended to be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP can be found in the press release we issued this morning and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 that

Recommended For You

About LGIH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LGIH

Trending Analysis

Trending News