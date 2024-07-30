Fresnillo plc (FNLPF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Fresnillo plc (OTCPK:FNLPF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 30, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Octavio Alvidrez - Chief Executive Officer
Mario Arreguín - Chief Financial Officer
Tomas Iturriaga - Chief Operating Officer, Central Area
Daniel Diez - Chief Operating Officer, North

Conference Call Participants

Jason Fairclough - Bank of America
Richard Hatch - Berenberg
Daniel Major - UBS
Patrick Jones - JPMorgan

Octavio Alvidrez

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this Fresnillo plc's Interim Results. I'm joined by Mario Arreguin, our CFO; and also by our COOs, on the central region, Tomas Iturriaga; on the northern region, Daniel Diez; and also by our team of the London office. This morning, you will hear an update how we are doing up to this half year on the operations, but also on the prospects and projects and how we are going. First of all, the disclaimer.

This is the agenda that we will discuss this morning investment proposition, HSECR, highlights on the operational side and the financial side, operational performance at each one of the mines, the financial performance addressed by Mario Arreguin and to finalize with the outlook before we go to Q&A. We continue to be the world's largest silver producer and also a leading producer of gold in Mexico, underpinned by the group portfolio of quality assets, 2.2 billion ounces of silver resources and close to 38 million ounces of gold.

We've been working to improve the margins at each one of the mines working twofold, very much on productivity, but also to contain and mitigate the cost caused by inflation and the effects at our mines. But also, I can say that, of course, these prices are helping us in that regard. We have good cash flows coming from our operations, attractive returns so that we have cash on hand, very healthy.

