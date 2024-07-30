Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.92K Followers

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Amy Yong - Head of IR
Michael Rapino - President & CEO
Joe Berchtold - President & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Laszczyk - Goldman Sachs
Brandon Ross - LightShed Partners
David Karnovsky - JPMorgan
Cameron Mansson-Perrone - Morgan Stanley
Peter Supino - Wolfe Research
Barton Crockett - Rosenblatt Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Live Nation Entertainment Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Amy Yong, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, Amy. You may begin.

Amy Yong

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Live Nation second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining us today is our President and CEO, Michael Rapino; and our President and CFO, Joe Berchtold.

Before we begin, we would like to remind you that this afternoon's call will contain certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, including statements related to the company's anticipated financial performance, business prospects, new developments and similar matters. Please refer to Live Nation's SEC filings, including the risk factors and cautionary statements included in the company's most recent filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K for a description of risks and uncertainties that could impact the actual results.

Live Nation will also refer to some non-GAAP measures on this call. In accordance with the SEC Regulation G, Live Nation has provided definitions of these measures, and a full reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release. The release reconciliation can be found under the Financial Information

Recommended For You

About LYV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LYV

Trending Analysis

Trending News