DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.92K Followers

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tejal Engman - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Mark Zagorski - Chief Executive Officer
Nicola Allais - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Youssef Squali - Truist Securities
Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs
Laura Martin - Needham & Company
Matt Swanson - RBC Capital Markets
Andrew Boone - JMP Securities
Michael Graham - Canaccord Genuity
Raimo Lenschow - Barclays
Tim Nollen - Macquarie Asset Management
Brian Pitz - BMO Capital Markets
Mark Kelley - Stifel
Vasily Karasyov - Cannonball Research
Yun Kim - Loop Capital Markets
Omar Dessouky - Bank of America

Operator

Welcome to the DoubleVerify Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. The question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Tejal Engman, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Tejal Engman

Good afternoon, and welcome to DoubleVerify's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With us today are Mark Zagorski, CEO; and Nicola Allais, CFO.

Today's press release and this call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes and reflect our current expectations and information currently available to us and our actual results could differ materially. For more information, please refer to the risk factors in our recent SEC filings, including our Form 10-Q and our annual report on Form 10-K.

In addition, our discussion today will include references to certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for our GAAP results. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are available in today's earnings press release, which is available on

Recommended For You

About DV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DV

Trending Analysis

Trending News