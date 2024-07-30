S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Slide Ahead Of Microsoft Earnings

Summary

  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 continue their slide following underwhelming earnings reports and poor risk sentiment.
  • Microsoft’s Q4 earnings are anticipated to be $2.94 EPS on revenue of $64.5 billion, with cloud revenue expected to reach $36.8 billion. Investor focus is on AI earnings and future spending plans.
  • JOLTZ job openings exceeded expectations, and coupled with easing inflation, rate cut discussions are prevalent.

Earnings season has surprised many as companies worldwide lower their full-year sales and profit guidance. This comes against a backdrop of rate uncertainty, the China growth picture and rising geopolitical uncertainty.

It would appear that the higher for

Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

