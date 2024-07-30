Acciona, S.A. (ACXIF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 30, 2024 7:40 PM ETAcciona, S.A. (ACXIF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.92K Followers

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCPK:AEGXF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jose Manuel - Chief Executive Officer
Rafael Mateo - Chief Executive Officer, Acciona Energia
Jose Santos Tejero - Chief Financial & Sustainability Officer
Javier Montes Jimenez - Head of Marketing & Sales
Jose Entrecanales - Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer, Acciona Energia
Arantza Ezpeleta Puras - Chief Operating and Innovation Officer
Santiago Gomez Ramos - Energy Management Director
Andrés Pan de Soraluce - Chief Executive Officer, Living Design and Culture Business Unit

Conference Call Participants

Jose Manuel

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Acciona's first half results presentation for the year 2024. As usual, we will start with Acciona Energia and then we'll follow on to Acciona results as a whole. On the table on my right, Rafael Mateo, CEO of Acciona Energia; to his right Jose Entrecanales, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer at Acciona Energia; and to my left, Jose Santos Tejero, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer at Acciona S.A.

Global commitment to climate action is unquestionable. Despite slower than necessary, we are however advancing towards building a net zero economy. Fossil fuel consumption declining, Peak oil expected to happen within this decade, a consistent reduction in global emissions and renewables accounting for more than one-third of global generation by early -- by as early as next year. However, like all transformations, the energy transition is not linear and it has cycles. Some of them like the one we have been through involve challenges that require adjustments and adaptation that always offer opportunities for improvement and growth.

First semester of 2024, as you all know, was characterized by a series of exogenous factors that combine into a typically negative period for the renewable energy sector. In Spain, weak electricity demand due to mild winter temperatures

