Who are Aecon?

Aecon (OTCPK:AEGXF) (ARE:CA) is a growing Canadian player in the Infrastructure space, with a heavy focus on renewables. The business model has a similar profile to market darling Brookfield (BN), especially Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP). The underlying business is very strong, with tailwinds coming from investment in transportation infrastructure and nuclear energy. Debt is very low for such a capital intensive company.

The Rollercoaster Ride

I first wrote about Aecon in this article, in which I dubbed the company a "Baby Brookfield", rated the stock a buy, and initiated my own position. The main thesis was a compelling valuation, and good positioning in the growth sectors of infrastructure, renewables, and nuclear energy.

Timing of my article was fortunate, and the share price took off soon afterwards.

In a follow up article, after the shares had returned 50% vs 11% for the benchmark TSX, I reviewed my rating to a hold. My rationale was that the stock was trading at around fair value, despite the risks embedded in some struggling fixed price contracts.

These concerns materialised within 3 months of writing the article. In a press release on 28th June, Aecon announced that they had agreed a settlement for one of the contracts, Coastal Gaslink - and would take a charge of $127m in their Q2 results. In addition, they would take a further charge of $110m for three other fixed price contracts. Further details would be given of the outlook for the other contracts with those results.

The market reacted badly to the profit warning, and the share price dropped by 12.5% in the run up to earnings, while the TSX as a whole was rallying.

Q2 earnings were released on July 24th, and at the time of writing, the stock price has recovered some of the lost ground resulting from the profit warning. As promised, the earnings release and conference call had more information on the risks and outlook. The purpose of this article is to review the fresh information and outlook.

Q2 Results Highlights

Revenue for the quarter was $854 million down 27%, year on year.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $153.5 million for the quarter compared to Adjusted EBITDA profit of $16.7 million year on year.

Quarterly net loss of $123.9 million compared to net profit of $28.2 million YOY. This equates to a diluted loss per share of $1.99.

As pre-advised, a charge of $127m for Coastal Gaslink, and $110 million for the three legacy projects - these had caused a loss of $83m already in 2023. Aecon provided an outlook that based on scenarios for further deterioration in the results of these projects, the maximum additional downside would be $125m (roughly $1.99 per share.)

Reported backlog at June 30, 2024 of $6,186 million compared to backlog of $6,851 million at June 30, 2023. New contract awards of $766 million were booked in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $2,016 million in the same period in 2023.

Aecon announced that it acquired a majority interest in Xtreme Powerline Construction, an electrical distribution utility contractor headquartered in Michigan for US$73 million

Announcement of a share buyback of 3.1m shares, or 5% of the outstanding share count.

Not surprisingly, given the significant charges emerging, all of the key reported metrics for the quarter look ugly, as shown in the exhibit below from the investor presentation.

Not only has the quarter resulted in a loss, but the revenue and backlog figures are both down, with a much slower generation of new contracts for the quarter. However, the exhibit also shows revenues adjusted for cancelled legacy contracts, and parts of the business which have been divested. The adjusted revenue figures are flat YOY for the quarter. This was anticipated, as discussed in my previous articles. While resolving the fixed price issues, Aecon has slowed investment in new contracts.

The good news on the backlog is in a specific slide. As can be seen, while the total backlog is down, there is growth in the coming 12 month backlog, and also recurring revenue streams. With the fixed price issues now better managed, the focus can return to growth.

As promised, there is more detail on the outstanding fixed price projects. These now contribute just 4% of the total backlog for the company. The $125m figure for future risks is detailed here. It's important to note that the current accounting position, with the $110m is the current best estimate of future costs. The $125m shown here is a scenario-based approach to further deterioration and cost over-runs.

Aecon

The sharp-eyed will note that the discussion here is for three specific contracts, which are only 4% of the backlog, while 48% of the backlog is fixed price contracts. The pricing risk is inherent to the business model and can't be completely avoided. However, this is a double-edged sword. Much of the backlog was negotiated during the post covid inflation peak. I doubt that Aecon would have baked in inflation reductions into their contract pricing. As inflation moderates, there's an equal potential for margin upside in the go forward contract execution.

Future Outlook

Aecon is uniquely positioned in Canada as a sustainability focused infrastructure play. Nearly 2/3 of the business is sustainability linked.

Aecon

Canada has a significant runway to follow to catch up with the need for energy transition and urban transportation projects. As Aecon shows, at both a provincial, and national level, there is a significant pipeline of funding authorised in Aecon's focus areas.

Aecon

In addition to this, 19% of revenue is from the fast growing nuclear segment, where Aecon specialises in Small Modular Reactors (SMR's) which are anticipated to be a huge growth area globally.

Financial Position

As the following exhibit shows, Aecon is in pretty good shape. The long-term debt to capital ratio is only 12%. Recall the drop in revenues discussed above, this was heavily due to the sale of a stake in an airport concession asset, which enabled Aecon to retire debt and half the debt to capital ratio, as well as absorb the inflationary and interest rate impacts.

While the EBITDA on an accounting basis was negative for the quarter, the company generated over $200m in free cash flow for the three months, hence the ability for new project investment as well as buybacks.

Aecon

Risks

While the risks to investing in Aecon have been demonstrated by recent results, I reiterate these:

Challenges in navigating the finalisation of the three legacy fixed price contracts, negative arbitration outcomes.

A major dependence on the Canadian economy - where solid commodity prices will battle it out with interest rate driven weak consumption in 2024.

Political risk, with a US election due in 2024, and a Canadian one in 2025. Possibility of slowing momentum in electrification and the energy transition.

Valuation and Verdict

What The Analysts Think

According to Seeking Alpha - analysts like the stock. The average rating is a BUY, and the average price target is close to $20, a 22% upside from current levels.

Seeking Alpha

They have been increasingly positive on the stock over recent months.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation To Competitors

Given the range of businesses that Aecon is involved with, I use Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Brookfield Energy Partners (BEP) and Enbridge (ENB) for comparison. Price to book ratio seems a cleaner comparison than price to earnings, given the recent earnings rollercoaster discussed above.

While a discount to these market favourites seems warranted, Aecon looks too cheap here.

I updated my own DCF analysis from my previous article.

This was using a conservative forward revenue by pro-rating the management adjusted revenues for the 1st half year, and applying a flat net income to revenue margin.

I used a 10% net income growth estimate, terminal growth of just 1%. The 15% discount rate seems appropriate for the volatility of the business.

The results show the current price discounted to fair value by 18%, implying a target share price of around $20, in line with analyst consensus.

A lower net income growth assumption of 8% reduces the fair value to $18.5, still 11% above the share price at the time of writing.

DCF Valuation - AECON Currency CAD Date of Valuation 30/07/2024 Financials Revenue 3,200.00 Net Income 150.00 Fair Value 1,228.00 Current Market Cap 1,010.00 Discount/Premium to FV 0.82 Assumptions Discount Rate 15.00% Short Term Revenue Growth Rate 10.00% Terminal Growth Rate 1.00% Click to enlarge

I have not taken into account the proposed 5% share float buy back, as this is not certain. In my view this allows some buffer to the risk of further fixed price project overruns.

With the downside risk now well quantified, and a good portion of this already in the numbers, I feel more confident about the current level of market pricing. I have upgraded my view to a BUY, and following my analysis, increased my position on 29th July at $16.5.

I will continue to review progress in the coming quarters, looking for signs of management's ability to continue to de-risk the legacy projects. I also see good possibilities to upgrade growth and margin assumptions in the future.

