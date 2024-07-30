Aecon: Back In The Buy Zone

Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
543 Followers

Summary

  • Aecon is a strong play on Infrastructure and Electrification, which is fairly valued.
  • Inflation-driven issues have suppressed recent earnings, but this risk is subsiding.
  • With a solid balance sheet, strong backlog and strategic business mix, Aecon is well positioned for growth.
  • I dive into the latest earnings, and review my previous rating.

Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

Stuart King/iStock via Getty Images

Who are Aecon?

Aecon (OTCPK:AEGXF) (ARE:CA) is a growing Canadian player in the Infrastructure space, with a heavy focus on renewables. The business model has a similar profile to market darling Brookfield (

This article was written by

Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
543 Followers
The author has an honours degree in economics and politics with a focus on economic development. With 36 years of experience in executive management he has extensive knowledge of insurance/reinsurance, Global and Asia Pacific markets, climate change and ESG. He invests in his personal capacity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author is not an investment advisor and offers no advice here. He shares his analysis solely for the interest of readers. Investors should always take professional advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AEGXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEGXF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEGXF
--
ARE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News