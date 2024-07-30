CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (ACDSF) H1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCPK:ACDSF) H1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Yeow Kit Peng - Head, Capital Markets and Investor Relations

William Tay - Chief Executive Officer

James Goh - Head, Portfolio Management

Conference Call Participants

Mervin Song - JP Morgan Securities

Dale Lai - DBS Group Research

Wong Yew Kiang - CLSA Singapore

Xuan Tan - Goldman Sachs Equity Research

Vijay Natarajan - RHB Research

Derek Chang - Morgan Stanley

Joy Wang - HSBC Global Research

Krishna Guha - Maybank Kim Eng

Terence Lee - UBS Securities

Operator

All right. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the First Half of 2024 Financial Results Briefing for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT or CLAR, for short. So we thank you very much for joining us in person today as well as online.

This briefing will start with a presentation by management as well as a question-and-answer segment. So if you are attending this briefing online, you can submit your questions anytime during the briefing via the Q&A function on Zoom. If you are attending the briefing in person, after which you can raise your hand, I will call your name, and the microphone will be passed to you.

So before we begin the session proper, let me introduce the management on the panel. So first we have Mr. William Tay, CEO of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT. Second, we have Ms. Koo Lee Sze, CFO of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT. Next we have Ms. Yeow Kit Peng, Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. And finally, we have Mr. James Goh, Head of Portfolio Management.

And with that, I will hand the time over now to Kit Peng, who will begin with the presentation. Thank you.

Yeow Kit Peng

Thanks, Andrea. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to attend CapitaLand Ascendas REIT’s first half FY 2024 results presentation. Let’s commence. The key highlights for the first half of FY 2024 as follows:

Distributable income increased 1.1% to SGD 330.8 million. DPU declined by 2.5% to SGD 7.524 cents. Investment properties held steady at SGD 16.87 billion. Our portfolio occupancy remain high at 93.2% and we achieved a high rental reversion of 13.4% for leases renewed in the first half. Gearing is healthy at 37.8% and cost of debt is stable at 3.7%.

Let’s take a look at the details. First half ‘24 versus first half FY ‘23. Gross revenue increased by 7.2% to SGD 770.1 million, mainly due to contribution from The Chess Building in the UK, the Shugart in Singapore, MQX4 in Australia, 6055 Lusk Boulevard in the US, just to name a few.

NPI increased by 3.9% to SGD 528.4 million, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Distributable income increased by 1% to SGD 330.8 million on the back of higher revenue and NPI, and despite higher interest expense resulting from the high interest rates environment and higher borrowings as we acquired more properties. DPU declined 2.5% to SGD 7.524 cents in first half FY ‘24 because of a larger unit base.

When we compare first half FY ‘24 to second half of FY ‘23, our gross revenue increased by 1.1%, mainly attributable to The Chess Building in the UK and the completion of the convert-to-suit from office to life sciences at 6055 Lusk Boulevard in the US. NPI increased by a higher 2.7% to SGD 528.4 million, partially due to the lower operating expenses. DI increased 1.2% to SGD 330.8 million in line with the higher NPI and partially offset by higher interest expense. DPU increased in tandem with DI, i.e., 1.1% to SGD 7.524.

Distribution details. So we adopt semiannual distribution frequency. So for the period of the 1st through 30th of June, we will be distributing SGD 7.524. And you’ll be receiving the dividends on 2nd of September. We continue to optimize returns from our existing portfolio by upgrading our properties.

So in July, an AEI at Pacific Tech Centre was completed. This is a 10-story industrial property located in the Jalan Bukit Merah vicinity in Singapore. So to enhance tenant experience, the main lobby and the common corridor were upgraded. Occupancy has increased to 92.4% currently versus 83.7% in December last year.

Okay. Moving on to capital management, gearing remains healthy at 37.8%. In first half, we term out some debt, about SGD 600 million worth. This comprised of a seven-year bank loan and a 10-year bond. So as a result, the WALE has increased to 3.7 years versus 3.4 years in December.

So this is a summary of our financial ratios. I will just highlight a few. ICR is healthy at 3.7 times, fixed rate debt remains high at 83% and the weighted borrowing cost is stable at 3.7%. So, compare that with December, 3.5% times and then in the first quarter, March this year, it was 3.8%.

Okay. A3 rating – credit rating by Moody’s is maintained and this provides us with a lot of financial flexibility and strong access to capital. Okay, natural hedge. Yeah so to minimize any adverse you know exchange rate fluctuations, we have been maintaining a high level of natural hedge. So currently it is at 76% stable, okay.

Asset management. As at the 30th June, the occupancy rate for the portfolio remains healthy at 93.1%. You can see that the occupancy rates here for Singapore, Australia, UK, Europe, they are overall stable at 92%, 96.8% and 99.3%, respectively. Occupancy in US is lower at 87.7%. So we have some color in the next couple of slides. So in Singapore, the occupancy rate is stable at 92% and this is higher than JTC’s a long WALE occupancy rate of about 89%.

In the US, it declined to 87.7% and this is mainly due to the expiration of leases at two single-tenant properties, in Kansas City and Portland. So in Australia, we improved further to 96.8% from the 96.6% in March and the improvement is driven mainly by high occupancy rates in two business space properties in Melbourne and in Sydney. The new tenants have signed 5-year to 6-year leases. Okay. So in the UK/Europe, it maintained a high level of 99.3%.

So -- where the sources of new demand. So in Singapore, they were from the engineering, the government agencies and the IT and data centers sectors. As for the overseas markets, the financial and professional services, government agencies and biomedical were the largest sources of demand in first half.

Rental reversion. A positive rental reversion of 11.7%, the first column, was achieved for leases. Both Singapore and the US recorded positive, almost 12% rental reversion, while Australia, UK, Europe averaged of about 7.7% and 10%, respectively. So for the first half, the average rental reversion is 13.4%. So looking ahead, we will be revising upwards our guidance from mid-to-positive high single-digit range. WALE stable at 3.8 years.

So, on a portfolio level, we have about 6.8%, left, to go for rental – for renewals in the second half. So in Singapore, it’s 7.2% number, in US 9%, Australia 7.5% of gross rental revenue due for renewal for the remaining FY ‘24, and then UK/Europe less than 1%. Okay.

So in the second quarter, we kick started two new AEIs to optimize the returns and to improve the value of the properties. The two AEIs are Aperia and ONE@Changi City. So all together, we are working on six projects here, totaling SGD 573 million and they are scheduled to complete in 3Q this year and right up to like first quarter in 2026. So some information on the AEI and Aperia here.

So, SGD 23 million will be utilized to upgrade the drop-off point and entrance to enhance the tenants and the visitor arrival experience. Importantly, we are also you know – redoing the layout of the retail mall and tenant mix to increase the footfall even further. Okay. So, AEI is expected to complete in 4Q 2025. OCC SGD 1.5 million, some refurbishment here for the lobby and the waiting area, okay. And it will complete in 3Q soon this year.

So, in terms of the last – so we are at the last slide, we are still faced with uncertainties surrounding you know the inflation trend, the geopolitical tensions, and possible changes in administration, right. So however, we are confident to adapt to any of these potential changes and we’ll continue to provide best possible returns to unitholders amidst these uncertainties.

So thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Kit Peng. Now we will move to the question-and-answer segment of this briefing. And may I have the first question from the floor, please? Okay, we will have Mervin from JPM.

Mervin Song

Thanks, William and team for hosting us today, and congrats on the quite credible performance given the significant interest rate headwinds. Maybe you can start with the occupancy question. Some slippages I think, James is such an A star – A plus student, he’s got an unbeatable chance of maintaining such high levels. But any thoughts of whether we expect for the slippages to be done in Singapore or US going forward?

Second question, I guess, William, you give me a background, probably best person to answer. Any threat from Malaysia with the SEZ in terms of any of the tenants perhaps moving there, giving a lower cost of operations? Thanks.

William Tay

Thanks, Mervin. James can add on. I’ll just start off first. We have actually performed fairly well, I must say. Our overall portfolio occupancy now about 93% plus and this is first and second quarter. To be honest, prior to this year, we had seven quarters of above 94%. It was very bullish.

If you remember, at a point in time, logistics was full, almost everywhere, every country. But we now start to see normalization of this logistic demand. It takes some time for us to backfill, not because there is no demand, but I think customers are being more selective in where to choose their expansion.

Take US for example, we have customers who left us not because they are downsizing, but they are expanding. It’s just that we don’t have enough space for them. They are expanding and they have to move down, right. That is the trend for logistics in US.

If you are asking about occupancy across, I would generally say, that over on a portfolio level, we should still be very stable. 93%, 94% by year end is probably what we are looking at. That is probably what we can achieve. It’s probably difficult for us to move back to that. I think we had 94.5%, 94.7% level. I think it’s quite tough for us to move back to that level.

Where the pressure is, is likely to be from US as I pointed out, US Business Park today, we are still seeing negative adsorption. While we lose some tenants downsizing, we manage to backfill. But you do see that the occupancy for US office is slightly trending downwards and it’s likely to be to continue the case for next two quarters.

Singapore will hold up well. You probably heard some of the announcement by some of our clients who actually announced they are coming in into CBP way before we can make the announcement. This will bring up some of our Business Park occupancy, industry and logistics continue to do well here in Singapore. If you look at UK/Europe, we have hardly any expiry for the next half, so it will be quite stable. I think I mentioned about Australia some vacancies, but we have to backfill them.

So second question, we’ll just take on that first, before James, if he want anything to add. SEZ, I think the key thing is, it’s a few more years to go. The key thing, I think your interest is probably how it affects more towards our logistics. If there are free flow of cargo between the two countries, how will GPLs look at this network to be able to service their customers in terms of supply chain?

We do see that is possible that there may be some flow of cargo to SEZ, but we believe that if it’s time-sensitive and critical, they will still hold here in Singapore than to risk crossing the border. Other than that, perhaps where it will be interesting for us is, whether there will be further growth in industrial, say, in the northern part of Singapore. I mean, Woodlands, that will drive the growth of industrial movement from Singapore to Malaysia and as well as growing the Malaysia pie – I mean Singapore pie in the north. Business Park, I don’t think there’ll be huge impact from the SEZ.

Operator

We’ll move on to the next question – okay.

William Tay

[inaudible].

James Goh

Yeah. Okay. Thanks, William. Perhaps I’ll just share my assessment of where the markets are and how we view them, rather than talking specifically about occupancy. I think, first off, there’s a big general macro trend in terms of global logistics. We’re coming off supercharged growth phase.

At that point, you know we are getting very strong double-digit tenant rental reversions. Occupancy was 100%, because at any point we could backfill our tenant that is not renewing their lease with a new tenant. Coming off that, we are still in a very high and strong growth phase, but you will expect a bit more downtime as William has mentioned, there’s a bit more normalization in terms of for the logistics cluster, and thus globally we see that trend in Singapore, in Australia, in US as well.

Next, if I were to touch on Singapore, and – perhaps I would like to also talk about our Business Parks. There’s been a lot of negative publicity and news flow in terms of our exposure to Changi Business Park. But first, I’d like to just highlight to everyone that Singapore Business Park continues to be an integral and very important asset class for us. If you were to look at Singapore BSP, it contributes about 30% of class, total AUM and NPI. And if we drill down a bit further, we break down the 30% figure.

You see that one-north and Science Park, they contribute about 75% of the total Singapore Science Park, NPI and AUM. And if we were to look at the performance of one-north and Science Park on a blended average, we’re looking at about 92% occupancy. We continue to see positive rental reversions. And this – the tenants that we have in Science Park and one-north, they are underpinned by life science and government tenants.

Just – but on average, just under half of our income are derived from these two large customer segments, which means that, this cash flow is a very high quality cash flow. There’s a lot of sustainability in it, and we expect to continue to get organic and same-store growth from one-north and Science Park.

Now let’s look at CBP, where there’s been a negative news flow as I’ve mentioned. We think that we have hit an inflection point. If you look at CBP’s contribution to class NPI, that is currently at 6%. So it’s not a big exposure that we have to CBP. And we did go through a difficult phase.

Over the last 18 months, we had almost all of our major financial institutions leases coming up for expiry. A number of them did downsize and which is why you see that a slight decline in occupancy from you know low-80s to where we are 76% right now. But in that process, we did reset a lot of the rents. We secured much higher renters.

If you look at FY ‘23 rental reversion just for CBP, we clocked it in at 18%, 1-8. That’s one of the highest that we’ve ever achieved. So, what that means is, while occupancy did come down, we managed to partially protect the underlying cash flows. Because we did reset the rents, we brought it up to a much higher level.

Now, if I look at the next 18 months in terms of the visibility that I have, I only have one major FI lease that’s coming up for expiry. That’s coming up for expiry in about 4Q next year. We are currently already in advance negotiation to forward renew the lease, and that tenant has already indicated that they want to renew in full. Plus, the positive news flow that you would also have seen in the SIA, they have committed, they’re coming in. That will be in the second half of this year.

You’ll see occupancy start to ramp up. So we think we have hit bottom, at least for the next 18 months things are starting to turn. We have also announced, if you look at slides that Hansapoint, which is also in CBP currently in March, the occupancy was in the 30s. Now we are in the high 40s, right. So we are starting to see a bit of that demand coming in and we are hoping to capitalize on that.

And the last point I’d just like to add on CBP is, one of the flip side, and that was something that was kind of unexpected is that, because of all of this negative news flow, we have discerned that the regulators are a bit more receptive in terms of our request to either for change of use or for relaxation of some of the restrictions. I would say that this is very early days, but at least now they are a bit more open to exploring different ideas that we had.

So, these issues, to be honest, are not new, right. But they were picked up by the press and because of that, I think all of that publicity, there’s now better alignment in terms of everyone wanting to turn around CBP. So we think that we’re in a fairly solid base right now and that at least for the next 18 months, I’ve got pretty good visibility of where our cash flows are going to be.

I think the last point I’d just like to add for Singapore is, we actually have a very stealthy underperformer, a very bright spot for us, which is industrial, right. So logistics has been hogging the headlines for many quarters now. BSP is business as usual, right. Industrial, if you look at industrial, we are currently at about 95% occupancy and in terms of reversion is about 14%. This is the highest that we have achieved in the last five years. And we continue to see improvements in occupancy.

As Kit Peng had mentioned earlier, we recently completed the AEI for PTC, Pacific Tech Centre. We spent about SGD 2.4 million. About a year ago, the occupancy was 75%. Today is over 90%, right. And we’re seeing similar success stories across both our like – our like is in fact at 99%. Again, another record for us. Our high specs is at about 92%.

So, I would say that there’s a counterbalancing. Some – while logistics, I would say it’s coming off a bit in terms of the super strong growth momentum that we had. At least now we have industrial coming in very strongly to help to bolster our income as well, which is why if you look at our results, our NPI, even over the preceding second half of last year, we’re doing fairly well. So, I think that gives me quite a bit of confidence, at least for Singapore, that we’re fairly well anchored and we’ve got very defensible – very defensive kind of cash flows. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, James and William. So we’ll move on to the next person. We’ll start with Dale, first from DBS.

Dale Lai

Thank you. Hi, William and team. Thanks for the presentation. Just two quick questions from me. I think the first one being, just wanted to follow-up on the US occupancy rate. You know, I think over the past few quarters we’ve seen single tenants, multi-tenants leaving. So are we expecting to see more of these conversions that’s something similar like what you did to the last or you know, are we expecting more and more AEIs redevelopment within your US portfolio?

William Tay

James, I saw the question online as well. Also same thing on US, tenants moving up. Yes, we are not ready to announce some AEIs, but yes, we are. There are some plans for AEI. In fact, when we talk about AEI, we always constantly look that whether is overseas and Singapore. And we do see traction that the AEI does benefit in bringing tenants, especially – and in US, we do see that this bringing tenants perhaps more because of flight to quality and our locations are more suburban, nearer to residential, nearer to schools and with the amenities being renewed, it does help with tenant retention especially, and then new take ups from tenants.

Maybe you want to take on that question together with the one only.

James Goh

Yeah. So I don’t think we are able to provide very specific guidance in terms of occupancy. However, what I would like to just add to what William has said is, yes, we expect a continued pressure on occupancy for US. I think this is a very macro structural trend. I mean, that work-from-home phenomenon continues to be washing through our portfolio. We have not seen the end of that. But there are some green shoots here and there.

I mean, we are seeing a return in terms of tenant inquiries, particularly in Portland and in Raleigh. I mentioned, I think, in last quarter, that we did sign a pretty large lease in Raleigh and that was one of the top five largest in Raleigh for the whole of 2023. That lease will commence in the second half of this year. You see the occupancy going up slightly, but at the same time, we continue to face pressure.

So that’s something that we try to compare with some of the AEIs as William had mentioned, and also proactively doing white boxing, which is doing tenant leaving statement of typically what happens in the US – is that, when a tenant vacates, they do not have the obligation to have to reinstate into bare-shell condition. They typically leave their fixtures and all that behind, which makes it a bit more difficult to market.

But given that we have got the financial capacity and capability to do it, we very selectively do white boxing so that we present it – we give it a fresh coat of paint, new carpets, new lighting. You know it totally change how the presentation of the space looks to a prospective tenant. And that helps us with our marketing as well. So, those are kind – some of the things that we are actively doing right now to try and secure our new tenants.

Dale Lai

Okay, thank you. Just wanted to follow-up on that. Are we expecting any drastic redevelopments or change of use for some of these older properties?

William Tay

At present, development are mainly here in – I mean development plans that we intend to do is mainly here in Singapore and the one that we mentioned in UK. For US, as we have done so with our life science conversion, if there is a tenant that we can work with, is probably more for us to be able to ensure there’s a customer in place instead of any speculative redevelopment. I mean, office occupancy is not exactly great for us to capture, right.

Dale Lai

Okay, got it, got it. Okay, and just quickly moving on to my second question. I think, James, you touched on you know CBP hitting the bottom and inflecting. I’m just wondering you know are we expecting something similar in one-north Science Park, you know especially with tech being such a big contributor over the past decade and now they look to be consolidating, downsizing. Should we be expecting when the first cycle of leases are due in the coming few years?

James Goh

I think we have plenty of lead-time in terms of planning and marketing those spaces, should some of the IT giants decide to downsize. We have not – gotten very clear indication that they would definitely downsize, but that’s something that we are prepared for. And again, we think that that space, given its location, its specifications, its proximity to the train station, there’ll be plenty of other users that will find our space appealing besides large IT companies.

Dale Lai

Okay, yeah. Got it. Thank you.

William Tay

Yeah. Actually, in terms of one-north, I don’t think is an issue for us in terms of the location. You talk about tech tenant, we don’t have clear indication. Obviously my top 10 tenant, one of them, there’s consolidation of space in their plans, but they have not given us clear indication that they will vacate, but I think we are prepared for that.

Dale Lai

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Okay, thank you. We will move on to Yew Kiang from CLSA, first.

Wong Yew Kiang

Thanks – Thanks, William and team. My first question is, thanks for raising the guidance for rent reversion from mid single-digit to high single-digit. But what gives you that confidence to do that, given that you know you still see occupancy? I mean, it’s slightly dipping off a little bit. So are you positive that your leasing spreads for the second half is going to be at least high single-digit?

William Tay

So you got two questions.

Wong Yew Kiang

It is one. It’s one. –

William Tay

Okay.

Wong Yew Kiang

Because I’m trying to gel the two –

William Tay

Okay.

Wong Yew Kiang

Because your occupancy is sort of like –

William Tay

I think overall, as you will see, the occupancy even in Singapore and overseas, while the key decline comes from US. You do see some in US softening in terms of occupancy. But the rest of the countries and asset classes, you look, say Australia office, we’ve been pushing towards 100%, right. The rest of asset classes and country are doing fairly well.

The occupancy is stable. Even to your question of rental reversion, I would say, that even for US office, we are expecting positive rental reversion. Why? Because like you mentioned, the spread to market. I think we are still under rented against the market even in – just now we talk about Business Park in Singapore. We had a high of 18% before.

And now, we have normalizing to single-digit. The next two quarters, I think we will still be looking at positive rental reversion even for Business Park in Singapore. So you asked me where the confidence, it’s mix bag of the leasers that we are talking to, as well as where the market is today. In terms of market rent, we are still very much under rented.

Wong Yew Kiang

Then for the Business Parks in Singapore. You are doing double-digit positive reversions. How much is – how much is –

William Tay

Now it’s 4.3.

Wong Yew Kiang

So how much is the uplift for the SIA that James mentioned that is it a strong –

William Tay

SIA is a new lease, so it won’t be here, reflected here. But I think what James is trying to say in terms of our strong rental reversion and the occupancy changes especially on FIs, we had experience downsizing. But I did mention to you we have got it all renewed, right. In fact, we got two new FIs that came to CBP in the past 12 month, 18 months, right. While they have downsized – their occupied space is lesser.

But they’ve given us very strong rental reversion that leaves vacant space for us to fill which is why our occupancy came down, for example CBP to 76%. But now if I can catch up in terms of filling this space back. Take SIA, for example, Asus, for example. These are non-FI companies that we can attract and that is where we can get a better property income.

Wong Yew Kiang

Okay, thanks. My last question is on the gearing rate. Does it include – how much of the SGD 570 million, AEI has drawn down for the debt progressive. But the major SGD 300 million –

William Tay

Mainly if you’re talking about SGD 300 million, now, we are probably about close to 90% completed. So if you go by S curve that’s probably where we are. Yeah, we are approaching, because our TOP is 1st Q 2025. So we are approaching the end of our construction.

Operator

Thank you, William and Yew Kiang. We will move on to Xuan from Goldman Sachs.

Xuan Tan

Hi. Hi, William. First question is on, I guess acquisitions. Gearing is pretty comfortable right now. But how are you thinking about acquisition or divestment at this point? Or is the focus more towards AEI and redevelopment given the better yields? And second question, if I can, is just that if we were to include the leases that are not renewable, so say backfilled, would the reversion number be still in line with what’s reported?

William Tay

Your second question is whether we are getting the same renter compared to – for the new leases compared to renewed leases?

Xuan Tan

Yes.

William Tay

About similar, maybe slightly lower if you – because new leases you got to give rent free.

Xuan Tan

Yeah.

William Tay

Yeah. So that’s probably the difference.

Xuan Tan

Okay. Okay. Thank you.

William Tay

Yeah. On your first question. Yes, activities for acquisition and divestment for first half is nothing much to shout about. But we are still – we are looking at some opportunities, whether it is acquisition, incurring, divestment. So we hope that we can make some announcement, if you like, for second half, but those are still well in progress. There’s no guarantee. But you’re right. Emphasis is very, very much in terms of AEI and redevelopment.

Why so, is because, as I mentioned before, we are sitting on very good location in terms of our AEI – of our assets. Take a peer, for example. I think over SGD 20 million spent, intended to be spent, but that will change the way we – the layout will be changed. If, you know Aperia, we have a B1 space as facing the road, and it has been very difficult to lease and we use it as – we use our workshop as a means to get tenants in those space. But they’re ground floor space.

We are moving them up to third floor retail and moving the retail down to first floor. So there’s some change in the configuration. And if, you know, retail on third floor doesn’t command good rental, it’s probably same as the B1 space. So SGD 3, SGD 4 for example. By bringing the retail down to ground floor, I possibly can push to high single-digit or double-digit retail renter. And yet the B1 space go up to third floor, no change, is probably still the same renter. And that’s where we want to be able to sharpen in terms of monetizing the assets. For this, we are looking at 7.5% to 8% return on investment.

Operator

Okay, thank you. We will move to Vijay from RHB.

Vijay Natarajan

Yeah, hi. I have three questions. Maybe I’ll take it one by one. First question is, again on the US properties, and some of the US properties that has been vacated has been recently acquired in 2021. Was this something which was factored in during the acquisition as a base case? Or things have changed since then and since you are expecting some more pressure on US, what could be the occupancy floor which we should watch out for?

William Tay

You want to take the second question? Just to answer your first question. Quite easy. If you are referring to what we acquired in 2021, which is the San Francisco properties, they are vacant, but they are leased. Tenants are renting – still paying as renter. Both have been subleased and they still have long WALE. So, there is no issue with the quality of the income to us.

Vijay Natarajan

And the Kansas Logistics property, was that acquired in 2021?

William Tay

Logis – our Kansas property, Chicago still 100% Kansas is the only one that has recent some tenants who have vacated, but it’s because they wanted to expand, but we couldn’t accommodate the expansion. They have to – they moved out. Yeah.

James Goh

Yeah. As I’ve mentioned earlier, the downtime for logistics assets will normalize. And in the past from our experience, it would take about six months to twelve months on average to lease up the space. But like I mentioned earlier on during COVID and immediately post-COVID, we were able to backfill all of those leases.

But that phase has been transitioned out and we are now into this normal – more normalized space. So I don’t think, again, there’s any issues with those assets, locations or specs, given that they were previously leased and the lease just recently expired. So, we would expect to be able to release this in the next few quarters.

Vijay Natarajan

Okay. Maybe what kind of occupancy should we expect after the pressures or bottom out kind of would 85 be a level below which we would not expect in UK? – I mean US?

James Goh

Yeah. I don’t think we are able to provide a guidance at this point in time. I think there are still a lot of moving parts, so I can only tell you to watch the space.

Vijay Natarajan

Okay, thanks. I’ll just club second and third questions. My second question is in terms of UK data center redevelopment, can you provide an update in terms of, have you gotten some approvals and what kind of cost we are looking at for this property? And my third question is, I think, operating expenses seems to have – I mean, margin seems to have picked up slightly half and half. What is the guidance moving ahead? Should we expect operating expenses to be slightly lower?

William Tay

There’s also a question online on our data center in Europe. In terms of progress, we have de-com it means that we are in the process of demolition. That means that actually we have planning permission which is we are going to decom next six, seven, eight months. Progress-wise, we are still waiting for the power allocation. As I previously mentioned, we have put in the request, we have paid a deposit for the power, but we are waiting for the confirmation of when the power will be allocated.

So that if you like, in the past few months, there was slowdown in the government sector in terms of responding to such requests. So we are hoping that in the next six months or so they should give us an indication. So we will not talk – we will not give you guidance on CapEx or exactly how much megawatt we’ll be building until we got a better clarity of how much power we can get.

Vijay Natarajan

Okay. I thought the recent government has promoted something in data structure front –

William Tay

Yes. Yeah. That was most recent, right. Yes. So we hope that that will actually propel and progress the case.

Operator

Okay, thank you, Vijay –

Vijay Natarajan

Sorry, margins. Can you guide – give you a guidance in terms of margin?

William Tay

The – yeah. You want to take that?

James Goh

Yeah, I can take that. I think that the biggest influence on margins typically would be, because Singapore is such a large base, contributes so much of the income that the OpEx in Singapore would affect overall CLAR. And for the last two years, we have seen, because of the high utilities cost, the unit rates, plus increase in consumption, particularly post-COVID by our tenants, has – had led to a compression in our NPI margins.

Now, as I also flagged out, I think about two quarters ago, that we have re-contracted some of our electricity rates and that has come down significantly and we continue to forward lock some of these and hedge some of these electricity costs. So, I would say that our first half would be a very good indication of where the second half would be.

And even looking forward into next year, I think we have only locked in a couple of months for next year. But that is, is in itself also lower than where we’re currently at in two-fold. So I would say that it’s quite benign in terms of the outlook for our OpEx and that bodes well for NPI margins.

Operator

Thank you. Now we will move to Derek from Morgan Stanley.

Derek Chang

Thanks. Just want to follow-up on the UK data center redevelopment. I think six months ago, William, you mentioned a 60 megawatt number in terms of power, is that still accurate? I mean, did you submit power plants –

William Tay

Yes, based on 60.

Derek Chang

So it’s still 60. Okay, cool. And just wondering, I know you can’t share a lot of specifics, but do you intend, is this meant to be an asset which you operate or which you have someone do the operations for you like a [coin shell] [ph] of all the asset?

William Tay

We are open to customer’s requests, but if you let us make a decision, we still prefer to just be a real estate player. We’re not going to operate, so unlikely to do a cold low, but if there’s a request for that, that’s something that we will look into.

Derek Chang

Okay, understood. And I guess you know you mentioned AEI previously you targeted like SGD 50 million, SGD 100 million this year. Do you have a number in mind for redevelopments? How much you’re going to put into this year?

William Tay

We will wait for the – frankly speaking, we’ll wait for the SGD 300 million that you kind of mentioned, to roll off first. Then, we will make announcements to any development, redevelopment or AEIs.

Derek Chang

Okay. And just lastly on these expiries, do you see any tenants at risk of leaving, departing the portfolio?

William Tay

For the remaining second half --?

Derek Chang

For you know next year? Yeah.

William Tay

For next year? Next year, big one, as mentioned, is probably the tech tenant in Galaxis, because it’s top 10 and they are due for renewal next year. So that’s probably the one that is of interest. But I don’t think there’s any big tenants that we are concerned with. So, we will watch that space because even the tenant has not given us any clear indication. But having seen they have another space to consolidate to, I think we are ready for reverse.

Derek Chang

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We will move to Joy from HSBC.

Joy Wang

Thank you. Just a few questions. First, on change of use, you mentioned about change of use. How – are we likely to see a more significant change of use? Say for example, like BP2, a data center type of change of use? And also you know in that regards, do you – have you done some power studies on your existing land? Any excess capacity on your existing land from a power perspective? Thank you.

James Goh

Okay. I think firstly, we can’t go into the specifics, because a lot of these are confidential discussions that we’re having with the regulators. So change of use to data center is one of the options that we have – we are looking at as well. And again, I can’t share too much, but beyond that, we are looking at other users as well, besides data center for conversion. So, again I can only tell you to watch the space.

But I’d just like to add also that I think based on our preliminary discussions with JTC, they are in principle quite supportive. But some of these proposals that we have would require other agencies buy in as well. So it’s not as straightforward as just getting one regulator’s approval to proceed. So, there are a lot of granular details that we need to go through in order to get the buy ins of all the other agencies as well.

Joy Wang

Okay. And then just in terms of you know your – if we look at your earnings, do you still think rental reversion is actually the best indicator of how your portfolio performs? Or should we look at alternative sort of trends? Have you looked at you know like-for-like NPI growth? Because that would take into account, you know, the multiple factors, right.

William Tay

I think rental reversion is quite clear indicator given that the key concern is always the expiry that is due for that year. And typically we have like 15% to 20%, up to 20% plus, which means that these expiry are at risk. The rest of the leases are business as usual. I mean, they continue to lease. Our WALE is 3.8 years. They will continue to pay as renter. Our rental collection has been very strong, 95%, 99%, 100%, hardly any arrears. So the space to watch is really whether there is rent growth coming from a renewed lease. And that’s probably a key indication.

Our retention ratio hasn’t really changed very much. Maybe it fluctuates quarter-on-quarter, but by and large over a longer-term, over a year is about 60%, 70%. And with a back feeling of those that are not renewed, we managed to maintain the occupancy means, we are able to backfill those vacant spaces are non-renewed.

In terms of renter I think I have mentioned, I think you heard me mention previously, we do get very strong new leases with higher renter, but now it has normalized. You do need to attract them to come in, which means that we are prepared to go slightly lower than renewed space. So I think. So I think rental reversion is probably one that gives us a good indication whether is it a new lease or the existing renewed leases.

Joy Wang

If I may just ask one last question. We’ve not seen a significance or a sizable built-to-suit or convert-to-suit for a while, yet we’re seeing quite healthy FDIs. Is there a change in end-user preference for the real estate?

William Tay

Good question. We haven’t seen such demand for a while. Primary reason is, obviously for built-to-suit. End of the day is their cost of funds versus our cost of funds, right. Construction cost is high, right. The land continue to be a good price from JTC and they have option to do land rental. But if you do use a build-to-suit, the dynamic change, right.

So they construct at their own cost versus we construct, obviously with profit, right. Definitely makes a difference. So we haven’t seen that we are able to price competitively for built-to-suit. And it’s not that there’s, I mean, you mentioned as FDIs. Yes. But nobody actually, I don’t think we have any breakthrough in terms of getting built-to-suit.

Operator

Thank you. We move on to some online questions, first. The first one will be the cost of debt guidance for FY 2024 and FY 2025.

Yeow Kit Peng

Okay. So for this year, FY ‘24, we’re on track, right. We guided, the last meeting we had 4% or lower. So this first half, we achieved a 3.7% number. So I think rest of the year, we only have one more refi to go, and that’s in December, and all the other fixed – fixed float ratio and all is still the same. So therefore, we think it will hover at around this level. We should finish the year at current levels, 3.7%, thereabouts. Okay. Next year is a bit awhile away, so maybe we will review that the year FY ’25 at the full year results. Okay.

Operator

Thank you. The next question would be management’s view on the latest MAS proposal paper on the 1.5 times ICR level and the increased gearing of 50%.

Yeow Kit Peng

Okay. So MAS proposal will certainly provide the Singapore REITs, right with more financial flexibility. So, for CLAR, for the past, what, 21 years that we have been listed, we have always been very disciplined and very conservative in how we do our financial management. And I think going forward, there’s no change to that. So, for the past 21 years, for example, our gearing has always been you know at below 40%. Okay.

William Tay

Maybe I’ll just add on. It does look attractive to take on higher leverage. But there are other metrics that we looked at, for example, debt to EBITDA and all this. So we want to watch all the different metrics to make sure that if there is a need to take on more debt to grow, I think that must be for a good reason. We have done well in the past. I don’t think it’s immediate change in our way we look at acquisitions and the way we run the REIT. So that will be our guidance.

Yeow Kit Peng

And even at these gearing levels, we have a big headroom – debt headroom, you know, easily, what, SGD 600 million to hit 40% and then to hit like 45% is a few billion dollars. So we still have the debt headroom.

Operator

Thank you. We’ll move back the questions to the floor. So we will head to this gentlemen, first.

Krishna Guha

Thank you. This is Krishna from Maybank. Just couple of quick questions for your UK data centers. Have you – are you speaking to some hyperscalers and all? If you can, I mean, what’s the sense of demand there? And would you prefer to have first secure a demand and then do the development? And that’s one. And coming back to Singapore, if you can give some pre-commit levels for the asset announcements that are due for 2025. I think the one, the logistics assets and then the science – the life sciences one. Thank you.

William Tay

We are talking to a few prospects for UK redevelopment, but nothing concrete. And there is no preference whether we – obviously. Okay, I will say that the preference will be to build with someone in mind. But if it’s required for us to do speculative, we may consider that. But 60 megawatt is interesting, because now hyperscalers – if you look at hyperscalers today, they have enough development on their plates and they don’t mind taking on leasers or power shell with different developers.

That actually give them a better effective or efficient way of managing the CapEx. So there are some interests, but nothing concrete right now. And I mentioned in our last – last meeting, they also want to know whether we are able to secure that 60 megawatt and went before they make any commitment. So it does. It’s important for us to be able to achieve that.

In regards to the other AEIs and redevelopment, I think you’re referring to, say, Geneo and our logistics assets, they’re under construction right now. We will make known any pre-commitment towards the TOP period. Not now.

Operator

Okay, thank you. We will move on to the gentlemen.

Terence Lee

This is Terence from UBS. You mentioned that the portfolio is under rented to-date. Any rule of thumb to what degree the under-rentedness look like?

William Tay

Rule of thumb? Maybe we take our guidance for this year in terms of leasers as due, I think against the market is high single-digit that we are looking at. Next year, we therefore watch whether how the market behave.

I think James has briefly mentioned, we do see that some of the renters are picking for logistics in the past, we have seen from a low base, from a low base to a new lease that was signed the past 12, 18 months, we have seen as high as 60% rental reversion, probably because it came from lower base that was signed during COVID.

But today in terms of the rent growth, we do see that it’s probably peaking is not as aggressive as what we have seen in the past. But even if they are holding steady today in the market rent, we are still, at least in our view, high single-digit away from where they are.

Terence Lee

Just to see if I got the message right. If I think about 2025, lease expiries expiring versus market, would that also look like high single-digit reversions in the making?

William Tay

I can’t tell you exactly where the market is. If I assume everything constant today, right, it should be slightly lower than the high single-digit. Each year if you catch up, the tail end of rental reversion should narrow, right. So I hope you get that.

Terence Lee

Yeah. So is it fair to say that this thing – this gap to the market or rather your leases will mark-to-market in the next three years?

William Tay

Typically, yes, because the WALE is 4 years. So if continue on a trend, we have demonstrated in the past there’s double-digit and then it fluctuates from quarter-to-quarter, right. But by and large, I think we have demonstrated in the past, even double-digit. Now we are guiding high single-digit. At least that shows our confidence for 2024. 2025, we will look at where the market is. If economy is still doing well and if there are still good supply/demand balance, I think we should still be seeing positive rental reversion next year.

Terence Lee

And shifting to acquisitions. Can you just walk us through your thought process on which markets look interesting? You know just that’s the last question. Thank you.

William Tay

Okay, thanks. Maybe one market I will say doesn’t look interesting is Australia. I think I mentioned this a few times. It continued to be tough given the fact that the mismatch between cap rate and interest rate is still a gap in Australia. We do see US coming in to be accretive right now as I mentioned previously. Europe is slowly creeping up to be able to make accretive acquisition, but it’s still a bit way off for us, so likely to be more US and Singapore if there’s any acquisitions.

Operator

I’m very aware of the time. We’re already past the hour. So I guess we have just the time for one last question and I’ll pass it to Yew Kiang of CLSA.

Wong Yew Kiang

Thanks. Just now you mentioned that there is a – in the last 12 months you signed two FIs in CBP. I just want to know the kind of rents versus what the existing FIs they are paying? Like is it very materially different? Cannot disclose? Okay. Later we’ll have dinner. And then, to the other point on longer lead time to feel right. How does it compare with the past cycles? And what kind of period are we looking at? Like, does it take 12 months, 18 months? Yeah.

James Goh

Yeah. So this – that comment was specifically for logistics, not across the board. And yes, that’s reverting back to norm. So in the past, even before COVID for logistics assets typically takes about six to twelve months to lease an empty space.

Operator

Okay, thank you. The last call for any questions. If not, then we will end this briefing. Thank you everyone for joining us physically today as well online. We wish you a pleasant evening ahead.

William Tay

Thank you.