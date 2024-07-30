Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Uerkwitz - VP, IR
Andrew Wilson - CEO
Stuart Canfield - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs
Matthew Cost - Morgan Stanley
Chris Schoell - UBS
Cory Carpenter - JPMorgan
Andrew Marok - Raymond James
Colin Sebastian - Baird
Clay Griffin - MoffettNathanson

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Robin. I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Electronic Arts First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andrew Uerkwitz, Vice President Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Andrew Uerkwitz

Thank you. Welcome to EA's first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call. With me today are Andrew Wilson, our CEO; and Stuart Canfield, our CFO. Please note that our SEC filings and our earnings release are available at ir.ea.com. In addition, we have posted detailed earnings slides to accompany our prepared remarks.

Lastly, after the call, we will post our prepared remarks, an audio replay of this call and a transcript. With regards to our calendar, our Investor Day is scheduled for Tuesday, September 17, and our second quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29. As a reminder, we post the schedule of upcoming earnings calls for the fiscal year on our IR website.

This presentation and our comments include forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of the Company. Actual events and results may differ materially from our expectations. We refer you to our most recent Form 10-K, for a discussion of risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed today. Electronic Arts makes these statements as of today, July 30, 2024, and disclaims any

