CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.93K Followers

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Auvil - Investor Relations
Gary Bhojwani - Chief Executive Officer
Paul McDonough – Chief Financial Officer
Eric Johnson - President and Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Barnidge - Piper Sandler
Ryan Krueger - Stifel
Wes Carmichael - Autonomous
Scott Heleniak - RBC
Wilma Burdis - Raymond James
Suneet Kamath - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning all. Welcome to the CNO Group Financial Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] My name is Karlie, and I'll be coordinating the call today.

I would now like to hand over to Adam Auvil to begin.

Adam Auvil

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on CNO Financial Group's second quarter 2024 earnings conference all. Today's presentation will include remarks from Gary Bhojwani, Chief Executive Officer; and Paul McDonough, Chief Financial Officer. Following the presentation, we will also have other business leaders available for the question-and-answer period.

During this conference call, we will be referring to information contained in yesterday's press release. You can obtain the release by visiting the media section of our website at cnoinc.com. This morning's presentation is also available in the Investors section of our website and was filed in a Form 8-K yesterday. We expect to file our Form 10-Q and posted on our website on or before August 7.

Let me remind you that any forward-looking statements we make today are subject to a number of factors, which may cause actual results to be materially different than those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Today's presentation contains a number of non-GAAP measures, which should not be considered as substitutes for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. You'll find a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures in the appendix.

