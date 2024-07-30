Job Openings Inched Down In June

Summary

  • Vacancies decreased to 8.184 million in June from May's upwardly revised level of 8.230 million.
  • In June, there were 6.811 million unemployed workers and 8.184 million job openings.
  • This equates to 1.20 jobs available per unemployed worker in June, down from May. This is the lowest ratio level since June 2021.

The latest job openings and labor turnover summary (JOLTS) report showed that job openings inched down in June. Vacancies decreased to 8.184 million in June from May's upwardly revised level of 8.230 million. The latest reading was above the expected 8.020 million

