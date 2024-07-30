Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.93K Followers

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris de Bruyn - VP, Capital Markets and Treasurer
Keith Creel - President and CEO
John Brooks - EVP and CMO
Nadeem Velani - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Wetherbee - Wells Fargo
Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets
Fadi Chamoun - BMO Capital Markets
Steve Hansen - Raymond James
Tom Wadewitz - UBS
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Brandon Oglenski - Barclays
Jon Chappell - Evercore ISI
Ken Hoexter - Bank of America
Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan
Kevin Zhang - CIBC
Stephanie Moore - Jefferies
Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Cowen
Konark Gupta - Scotia Capital
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
Ben Nolan - Stifel
Benoit Poirier - Desjardins Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Bow and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to CPKC's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. The slides accompanying today's call are available at investor.cpkcr.com. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce Chris de Bruyn, Vice President, Capital Markets, to begin the conference. Chris, please go ahead.

Chris de Bruyn

Thank you, Bow. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Before we begin, I want to remind you this presentation contains forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described on Slide 2, in the press release and in the MD&A filed with Canadian and US regulators. This presentation also contains non-GAAP measures outlined on Slide 3. Please note, in addition to our regular quarterly financials, their supplemental Q2 combined revenue and operating performance data available at investor.cpkcr.com, which

Recommended For You

About CP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CP

Trending Analysis

Trending News