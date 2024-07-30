Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Todd - Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lonegro - President & Chief Executive Officer
Joe Beacom - Vice President & Chief Safety & Operations Officer
Jim Applegate - Vice President & Chief Corporate Sales, Strategy & Specialized Freight Officer
Matt Dannegger - Vice President & Chief Field Sales Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Enderlin - Stephens Incorporated
Elliot Alper - TD Cowen
Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Landstar System Incorporated Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. All lines have been on a listen-only mode until the formal question-and-answer session. Today's call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

Joining us today from Landstar are Frank Lonegro, President and CEO; Jim Todd, Vice President and CFO; Joe Beacom, Vice President and Chief Safety and Operations Officer; Jim Applegate, Vice President and Chief Corporate Sales, Strategy, and Specialized Freight Officer; Matt Dannegger, Vice President and Chief Field Sales Officer.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Jim Todd. Sir, you may begin.

Jim Todd

Thank you, Bill. Good morning and welcome to Landstar's 2024 second quarter earnings conference call.

Before we begin, let me read the following statement. The following is a Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements made during this conference call that are not based on historical facts are forward-looking statements.

During this conference call, we may make statements that contain forward-looking information that relates to Landstar's business objectives, plans, strategies, and expectations.

Such information is by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the operational, financial, and legal risks detailed in Landstar's Form 10-K for the 2023 fiscal

