This article on the Swiss luxury fashion company and Cartier owner, Richemont (OTCPK:CFRUY) is my fourth one on the luxury business in the past week. A common thread emerges across all these, significantly impacting their fortunes. And that's the China market. As it happens, after an initial pickup following the relaxation of COVID-19 regulations in the country last year, consumers have turned luxury shy. In a big way.

Interestingly enough, though, not all luxury stocks warrant the same rating as they witness the impact of China's demand weakness to varying degree, their other markets have seen diverging trends and their stock metrics differ as well. As a result, the Birkin maker Hermes (OTCPK:HESAY) got upgraded to Buy, the British trench coat manufacturer Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) remained a Hold after its already dramatic price fall and the luxury biggie LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) is a sell.

This backdrop, makes it a more interesting time than the weak market conditions would indicate to make an assessment for where Richemont is at now.

A look back

When I last wrote about it in March, I went with a Hold rating on CFRUY, despite the fact that it wasn't badly placed. Its price had benefited from the uptick in luxury stocks as such. And after a poor second quarter (Q2 FY24, for year ending March 2024) it saw some pickup in sales growth in Q3 FY24 to 4% year-on-year (YoY) due to improvements in the China market. Asia Pacific sales, which include China, saw a 13% YoY increase at constant exchange rates [CER] during the quarter. The Americas showed a surprising pick up too.

However, considering the potential future weakness in the consumer economies, particularly in China and the US, as well as CFRUY’s unconvincing market multiples, it wasn’t an outright buy. Continued softening, at least in the China market played out in Q4 FY24 too, impacting the company's FY24 results. Its little wonder then, that since I last checked, CFRUY has seen an 8.4% softening in price as I write.

China affects sales growth

The weakness continues, as became evident when Richemont released its Q1 FY25 sales update earlier this month. After a 2% YoY sales increase at CER in Q4 FY24, it saw an even smaller 1% YoY rise at CER and a 1% YoY contraction at actual exchange rates [AER] in the latest quarter.

Source: Richemont

China, of course, was the big drag, resulting in a double digit contraction in Asia Pacific (see table above). Sales to the region are particularly important for Richemont, considering that it is the company’s biggest market, with almost 40% revenue contribution in FY24.

This weakness in the market was despite, as the company notes, positive growth in the South Korean and Malaysian markets. Still, their buoyancy was able to reduce some of the impact from China, along with Hong Kong and Macau, which showed a massive 27% decline.

Interestingly, Richemont attributes this drop only partly to conditions in the market, which, it says, has shown up in “low level of consumer confidence”. It points to a strong base effect as well, as Asia Pacific sales had grown by nothing less than 40% YoY at CER in Q1 FY24. This gives some hope for the future, since growth in the market had already softened considerably on a YoY basis by Q2 FY24.

Richemont's second biggest market, the Americas, which brought in 22% of its FY24 sales, continued to be a support, however. They rose by 10% YoY at CER, doubling the growth seen in the full year FY24. To a smaller extent, Europe’s growth also improved from the 3% in FY24.

Outlook and market multiples

Even with positive pockets of growth, the China effect is clearly overwhelming for Richemont. Still, there might still be a case to buy CFRUY if its market multiples are attractive enough.

To assess its forward price-to-earnings (P/E), first, estimates for its FY25 earnings were made. These assume that the revenue will continue to soften by 1% at AER, the same as seen in Q1 FY25. The net profit margin is assumed to remain constant as that for the net attributable profit from continuing operations in FY24 at 18.5%.

These assumptions yield a profit figure of EUR 3.8 billion (USD 4.1 billion) and a forward P/E of 21.8x. This is lower than the 27.2x estimated the last time around (for FY24). The trailing twelve months [TTM] P/E at 19.3x is also lower than the 22.7x then. At any other time, this correction might have been a reason to consider buying Richemont, but they still aren't convincing enough right now, for two reasons:

The outlook for FY25 is still weak. Sure, the base effect might bump up growth in Q2 FY25, but on the other hand if the market slowdown deepens further, it might not happen either. An even more disconcerting sign of the seriousness in the current market environment is that Richemont is now cutting jobs.

The price correction isn't commensurate with the extent of weakening in fundamentals over the past year. When Richemont released its Q1 sales update last year, CFRUY climbed to its highest ever levels. Yet, despite a 18 percentage point decline in sales growth by Q1 FY25, the stock is just down by 13.3% since. Looked at another way, CFRUY is up 9.8% year-to-date compared to a 6.6% decline in the S&P Global Luxury Index over this time.

What next?

The key point here is that the fundamental basis for where CFRUY is at right now, is weak. If it had corrected more convincingly in the past months, it would probably be closer to a buy. While it's true that the market multiples have seen some softening in the past months, it's not enough.

I wouldn't rule out a further correction in the next few months, which can finally give investors a genuinely good buying opportunity into an otherwise fine stock for the medium to long term. Alternatively, the next months can also give an opportunity to determine if demand in the Americas and Europe is genuinely back, and can continue to soften the incoming trends from China. If they do, there might be a case for the stock stay study.

As such, Richemont continues to be in a zone where it's less clear than for other luxury peers to assess what's next for it. At this time of uncertainty, at least for the next few months, I'm going with a Hold rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.