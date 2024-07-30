Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
147.94K Followers

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SSNLF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Oh - Head, Investor Relations
Jaejune Kim - Executive Vice President, Memory
Tommy Kwon - Vice President, System LSI
Taejoong Song - Vice President, Foundry
Charles Hur - Executive Vice President, Samsung Display Corp
Daniel Araujo - Vice President, Mobile eXperience
KL Roh - Vice President, Visual Display

Conference Call Participants

Sung-kyu Kim - Daiwa Securities
Sei Cheol Lee - Citigroup
Dong-Won Kim - KB Securities
Dong-je Woo - Bank of America
Giuni Lee - Goldman Sachs
Jay Kwon - JPMorgan Securities

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Samsung Electronics 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. I will be your coordinator. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until we open the question-and-answer session following the presentation. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to the Investor Relations team. Please go ahead.

Daniel Oh

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning. I am Daniel Oh, Head of Investor Relations at Samsung Electronics. I'm pleased to have you all on today's call. I want to begin this call by introducing the following executives from our different business segments joining today's call. Starting with EVP Jaejune Kim, representing Memory; VP, Tommy Kwon for System LSI; VP, Taejoong Song for Foundry; EVP, Charles Hur for Samsung Display Corp; VP, Daniel Araujo for Mobile eXperience business; and last but not least, VP, KL Roh for Visual Display.

The presentation deck and other materials, which are intended to supplement our prepared remarks for today's call can be found on the Samsung Electronics Investor Relations website at www.samsung.com\global\ir. Please note that our webcast of this call will be archived on our website.

