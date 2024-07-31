MEG Energy: Dividends Are Finally Arriving (Rating Upgrade)

AdShooter

I dug deep into MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) (TSX:MEG:CA) in my last article, explaining the business model, position in the market, and its strengths and weaknesses, so if you are new to the company, I suggest you start there. I also discussed potential dividends, since MEG is close to the 100% payout. This article is going to provide you with a Q2 update with a valuation based on a 5-year projection and strip pricing with a sensitivity analysis.

Q2 Update

I see Q2 results as a success from a production view, while quite weak from a cash flow view, but it has a good reason, which I explain below.

Q2 financial results (MEG's financial report)

1. Production vs. Sales

The production reached over 100k bbl/d, growing 17% YoY. The bitumen sales only reached 93k bbl/d. As mentioned on the call, this was mainly due to the inventory buildup and initial TMX pipeline filling, so despite great production numbers, the sales, operating funds flow, and free cash flow were all lower because of this one-time event.

2. Royalties

As I mentioned in my previous analysis, since the Cristina Lake project has reached the post-payout period, the royalties will remain significantly elevated, currently sitting at C$162M or +180% YoY.

3. Capex

Only C$235M was spent during 1H24. This is just enough to sustain the production levels. Since MEG is guiding production growth, the 2H24 Capex will have to be elevated by another C$100M.

4. TMX & Differentials

Since MEG's transportation capacity in TMX is 20k bbls/d, MEG now finally has room to grow the production to 120k/d without worrying about transportation constraints. TMX was a long-awaited boost for the Canadian O&G sector. Some analysts even predicted we could see a single-digit WTI-WCS differential. So far, it has dropped US$13.6 from US$19.3 QoQ, and the futures suggest it shouldn't move much lower. A single dollar move of this differential makes ~C$47M of FCF for MEG, which is very significant.

5. Net Debt

A key figure for MEG's shareholders, mainly due to the fact that the debt target is just short of US$34M. Since we are now a month after the 2Q figures, we can comfortably assume that the debt target has already been reached. This means that the management switches the payout from 50% to 100% mainly via share buybacks.

Dividend Initiation

There were already talks about a potential small base dividend during the Q1 call, and it finally arrived. A historical move for MEG's shareholders. It is still a small quarterly dividend of C$0.1 per share (1.5% yield). Still, it highlights the commitment to deliver value to shareholders, aligns MEG with other senior Canadian oil producers, and increases the attractiveness of income investors. The yield has a large potential to grow quickly, but the management still prefers to execute buybacks over dividends. I am all for buybacks over dividends if the shares are trading at a low valuation, which I will comment on in the valuation section.

Projection and Valuation

I am not changing my projection model much; I am just updating it based on current strip prices. Compared to my previous valuation, I am now counting on lower WTI prices and a wider WCS differential.

Commodity projection based on Strip prices (Futures) Projection model (Author's Model) Projection Model (Author's Model)

As you can see, I expect MEG to achieve FCF over C$800M this year, or around ~11% FCF yield. Only ~C$140M should go towards debt repayment, and everything above should be paid via buybacks and a first quarterly dividend that will cost MEG ~C$27M.

Including the current growth plan, MEG should reach ~C$1B of FCF in 2026 (14% FCF yield), which should all be paid to shareholders while still spending additional Capex for growth.

Discounting these cash flows, I arrive at a fair valuation with a 15% discount rate. That seems like a very good entry point.

Valuation with different discount rates (Author's calculation)

You can basically buy an above-average quality company at a valuation comparable to higher-risk midcap conventional producers. In my opinion, MEG should be valued closer to the senior producers with a discount rate of 12.5%, which would value its shares at ~C$33 with a 20% upside to a fair price.

Risks and Sensitivity

Of course, everything above was calculated with assumed strip prices, which are usually anything but stable. Keep in mind the volatility and see how much the fair value changes if I apply different pricing environments to my projection model and discount the FCF by 12.5%.

Sensitivity analysis (Author's calculation)

We can see that MEG is currently fairly valued at US$70 WTI and has a breakeven at around US$45-50 WTI, including spending for the growth.

Another risk comes in the form of wildfires, which have been a challenge during a Q2. MEG has evacuated its non-essential personnel to ensure safety in the Christina Lake facilities. It hasn't affected production, but it still poses a risk that we have to calculate.

Final Thoughts

I am upgrading my rating from Hold to Buy due to the above-average quality of MEG's production, valued at a 15% return. With so much coming free cash flow, MEG could be able to buy back 10%+ shares outstanding per year while paying a 1.5% growing dividend and still growing the production.

I believe that while the shares are valued at a 15% return, it's good that most of the free cash flow is pointed towards buybacks. If liquidity becomes an issue in the future and the stock price rises to a higher valuation, management should switch towards higher dividend yield; until then, as a long-term investor, I am all for the buybacks.

The only things holding me back from marking MEG as a no-brainer are a lack of insider buying activity and some other opportunities in the small and midcap O&G space that I consider highly mispriced.

I hope the update brings you some value; let me know in the comments below.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.