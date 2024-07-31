ArtMarie/E+ via Getty Images

This article covers Carter's (NYSE:CRI) 2Q24 results and earnings call and revisits the company's valuation based on the introductory article from a few months ago.

The 2Q24 results were disappointing, with sales maintaining a 5% negative trend YoY. Challenges have been felt mainly at DTC and B&M, whereas wholesale posted positive numbers. Overall, Carter's management decreased its guidance for FY24, causing another hit to expectations.

Since my Hold article in May the stock is down 12%, but I do not believe it is a Buy opportunity yet. I am concerned that Carter's retail challenges will not ease in the next few months, and therefore, I believe there will be more interesting (lower price) opportunities in future quarters. Therefore I maintain a Hold rating.

Bad 2Q24 results

Disappointing retail: Carter's 2Q24 sales were down 5%, similar to the 1Q24 results. This disappointed the market, expecting a moderation in the negative trend to end the year flat. The negative trend was especially fierce in retail, with sales down 12%. During the call management we also commented that July (part of Q3) is also showing 11% negative comparable figures. The company's website traffic continues to be challenged, down 10% YoY (acc. to Semrush).

Cheaper channels preferred: Management blames the macroeconomy, saying that with less discretionary income, shoppers move to cheaper channels like large stores (Walmart, Target, and Amazon, all sell baby and toddler apparel) or to thrift shops. These statements have evidence to back them. For example, during the call, Carter's management said that they lost 3 million units in retail (vis a vis last year) but sold 7 million more units in wholesale. That is, they are actually gaining 'baby share' but losing revenue because the wholesale channel sales have a lower price tag. Regarding the thrift shop comment, a visit to parent forums (like r/newParents) shows that many parents buy on that cheap channel.

Heavy competitor discounting: Another headwind against Carter has been heavy discounting from competitors, like The Children's Place (PLCE). I covered PLCE's aggressive discounting strategy in a recent article. Carter's management complained that competitors are pricing their new product at 'thrift shop prices' as low as $2.5 for a t-shirt, against $5 or $6 for Carters.

Carter's joins the discounting: This last point led Carter's to cut prices by 20% in many opening price point items (like the mentioned shirts probably), in order to drive some traffic to their stores. I like the fact that management was very clear that the tactic will only be used temporarily, and that discounting is a terrible long-term strategy. Management commented that the discounting would be concentrated around large selling events, like the holiday season.

Positive margin tailwinds turning: On the margin front, the picture improved thanks to hard comparisons in FY23. During 2022 and early 2023, supply chain disruptions and commodity prices exploding led to lower margins. This cost pressure is declining, and therefore, Carter's can post higher gross margins despite falling total sales and the higher weight of the lower-margin wholesale channel. However, comparisons will be more challenging against the more normalized 2H23 period, and shipping costs are increasing because of the Red Sea crisis. It is probable that future gross margins will decrease.

On the SG&A front, the company is doing a good job. Despite opening net ten stores (open 40, close 30, on a base of about 800) and increasing marketing expenditures, the company posted SG&A figures down 4%, mainly because of cutting on compensation. This helps avoid the painful deleverage of falling sales for a retailer.

Valuation not attractive enough

How much is internal?: It's no secret that the macro is bad for consumer discretionary companies. Children's Place was about to go bankrupt when a fund acquired most of its shares and recapitalized it. Many apparel brands are posting 10% YoY negative figures.

However, it is always necessary to determine if the problem might be Carter's strategy, too. For example, the company's margins were pressured before the pandemic, and sales were plateauing. When researching the market's view of Carter's, I was surprised to find that the company's brands are not always at the top of consumers' minds in forums (like the one mentioned above) or in review videos on YouTube. However, I must also say that I could not find comments about the company's products being of low quality or too expensive either, just not too much brand heat.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, I have no evidence that Carter's is being replaced in the market because of bad products, although other brands are at the top of consumers' minds.

P/B valuation: As seen below, Carter's has posted great returns on equity over time, mostly because it has returned capital to shareholders. If the company recovered and maintained the previous 25% average ROE, purchasing at a P/B of 2.5x today would represent a 10% return over time. Considering the company's size and long-term strong position, this is not an expensive valuation.

Data by YCharts

Earnings yield valuation: On the earnings yield side, the company guided for EPS of about $4.8 for FY24 against a current share price of $60. This guidance incorporates revenues down 10% on a comparable basis for retail, with a positive to flat outlook in wholesale. This represents a yield of 8%, not extremely high for a relatively mature company, but seemingly fair for a company that is on the negative part of its industry cycle. Average earnings could potentially be higher.

Opportunity is not wide enough: My conclusion, though, is that the above are fair valuations and not an opportunity. The reason is that Carter's problems might be self-inflicted in part (lower brand relevance, for example, or too much investment in the wholesale channel damaging its large B&M operations). Although both the yield on expected earnings and the potential return on average ROE are fair, they are not high enough to justify this risk. In addition, considering that July figures were also bad (as communicated on the call) and that the company will suffer in gross margins in 2H24, I believe better prices could be available later. For that reason, I maintain my Hold.