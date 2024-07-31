Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 12:09 AM ETFreshworks Inc. (FRSH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.94K Followers

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Q2 2024 Results Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joon Huh - Vice President, Finance, Investor Relations and Treasury
Dennis Woodside - Chief Executive Officer and President
Tyler Sloat - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler
Pat Walravens - Citizens JMP
DJ Haynes - Canaccord Genuity
Scott Berg - Needham & Company
Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays Capital
Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley
Noah Herman - J.P. Morgan
Luv Sodha - Jefferies
Rob Oliver - Robert W. Baird
Ryan Krieger - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good day, everyone. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Freshworks Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I will hand the call over to the Head of Investor Relations, Joon Huh. Please proceed.

Joon Huh

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Freshworks second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Dennis Woodside, Freshworks' Chief Executive Officer and President, and Tyler Sloat, Freshworks' Chief Financial Officer.

The primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our second quarter 2024 performance and our financial outlook for our third quarter and full year 2024.

Some of our discussion and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on Freshworks' current expectations and estimates about its business and industry, including our financial outlook, macroeconomic uncertainties, management's beliefs and certain other assumptions made by the company, all of which are subject to change.

These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could

