Fidelity International Growth Fund Q2 2024 Quarterly Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® International Growth Fund is a diversified international equity strategy with a large-cap growth orientation.
- Our investment approach targets companies with multiyear structural growth prospects, high barriers to entry and attractive valuations based on our earnings forecasts.
- Investment ideas typically fall into three main categories: structurally attractive growth themes, where investors may be underestimating the durability of growth drivers and long-term earnings power; cyclically out-of-favor companies with limited competition and pricing power, where investors may be focusing on near-term cyclical concerns and discounting long-term prospects; and companies with strong earnings potential whose share prices have fallen due to macroeconomic events.
- We strive to uncover these companies through in-depth fundamental analysis, working in concert with Fidelity's global research team, with the goal of capturing market upside while limiting downside participation.
Performance Summary
|
Cumulative
|
Annualized
|
3
Month
|
YTD
|
1
Year
|
3
Year
|
5
Year
|
10 Year/ LOF 1
|
Fidelity International Growth Fund (MUTF:FIGFX) Gross Expense Ratio: 0.84% 2
|
-1.88%
|
6.27%
|
12.06%
|
1.39%
|
8.14%
|
6.93%
|
MSCI EAFE Growth Index (Net MA)
|
-0.67%
|
6.35%
|
9.55%
|
0.22%
|
6.61%
|
5.58%
|
Morningstar Fund Foreign Large Growth
|
-0.26%
|
6.38%
|
9.87%
|
-2.28%
|
6.16%
|
5.36%
|
% Rank in Morningstar Category (1% = Best)
|
--
|
--
|
31%
|
18%
|
21%
|
17%
|
# of Funds in Morningstar Category
|
--
|
--
|
398
|
383
|
331
|
221
|
Life of Fund (LOF) if performance is less than 10 years. Fund inception date: 11/01/2007. This expense ratio is from the most recent prospectus and generally is based on amounts incurred during the most recent fiscal year, or estimated amounts for the current fiscal year in the case of a newly launched fund. It does not include any fee waivers or reimbursements, which would be reflected in the fund's net expense ratio.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; therefore, you may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance stated. Performance shown is that of the fund's Retail Class shares (if multiclass). You may own another share class of the fund with a different expense structure and, thus, have different returns. To learn more or to obtain the most recent month-end or other share-class performance, visit Fidelity Funds | Mutual Funds from Fidelity Investments, Financial Professionals | Fidelity Institutional, or Fidelity NetBenefits | Employee Benefits. Total returns are historical and include change in share value and reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. Cumulative total returns are reported as of the period indicated.
For definitions and other important information, please see the Definitions and Important Information section of this Fund Review.
Performance Review
For the three months ending June 30, 2024, the fund's Retail Class shares returned -1.88%, trailing the -0.67% result of the benchmark MSCI EAFE Growth Index. Importantly, longer-term comparisons remain quite favorable.
International equities finished the second quarter with mixed results as the global economic and earnings growth backdrop remained largely constructive, underpinning a period of relatively low market volatility. Global monetary policy remained in focus, with the U.S. Federal Reserve delaying its expected interest-rate cuts while the
European Central Bank and Bank of Canada both lowering rates in Q2, becoming the first to ease after the rapid tightening cycle that began in 2022. Elsewhere, China's policymakers maintained an accommodative stance as well, though monetary support in recent months gave way to a greater emphasis on regulatory actions.
Within the benchmark MSCI EAFE Growth Index, major constituent Japan (-5%) was the biggest performance headwind by country, followed by France (-9%) and Italy (-2%). Conversely, several European and Asia Pacific ex-Japan markets registered solid advances, among them Singapore (+11%), Denmark (+8%) and the Netherlands (+5%). More-modest gains were seen among big benchmark components Switzerland and Germany (each +1%), the U.K. (+2%) and Australia (+3%). Sector returns also proved a mixed bag in the second quarter, with consumer discretionary (-8%), materials (-7%) and consumer staples (-3%) stocks sliding the most. In contrast, energy (+13%), utilities (+5%), health care and financials (+4% each) stood out to the upside.
Against this backdrop, we maintained our active, "bottom-up" approach to investing - applying fundamental research to uncover companies with compelling characteristics - but the fund fell just short of the benchmark for the quarter, due to security selection. By country, we had particularly weak results in the U.K. and France. Unfavorable positioning within the Asia Pacific ex-Japan region also hurt. Sector-wise, picks among financials and industrials stocks - capital goods firms in particular - notably hurt, as did an overweight in materials. The biggest individual detractor was our outsized stake in Japan's Lasertec (OTCPK:LSRCF, -22%), the dominant supplier of inspection systems for extreme ultraviolet lithography masks and mask blanks. In April, the company reported that both revenue and earnings handily topped investors' expectations, propelling the stock higher. However, that bump was erased in early June after short-sale investor Scorpion Capital published a report on Lasertec claiming fraudulent accounting practices. Based on our internal research and discussions with management, many of the concerns seemed exaggerated, in our view. Nonetheless, we sold the stock prior to period end.
The decision to avoid shares of British drugmaker and major index constituent AstraZeneca (AZN, +16%) also pressured relative performance. The company delivered better-than-expected Q1 sales and profits amid robust demand within its oncology business, bolstering the stock this period. The firm did not meet our investment criteria, however, so we chose to invest elsewhere.
Outsized exposure to Irish building materials firm CRH (CRH, -13%) was another performance challenge in Q2. This vertically integrated business manufactures and supplies a variety of construction products, including aggregates and cement, in addition to having a solid history of making opportunistic acquisitions and expanding its profit margin. Shares of the firm rallied in May amid strong quarterly financial results, but then trended lower as bad weather caused some near-term project delays. We took advantage of the dip to increase our position in the stock.
Turning to positives, an underweight and good picks in Japan notably contributed for the quarter, as did non-benchmark exposure to Taiwan and favorable positioning in Sweden. At the sector level, investment choices among tech stocks and an underweight in consumer discretionary added the most value. On a stock-specific basis, a non-benchmark position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM, +24%) led the way the past three months. The chip foundry benefited from its strong position in the artificial intelligence supply chain and its relationships with several of the world's leading AI developers. With that said, the company's Q1 earnings report, released in mid-April, showed mixed results - while AI-related business drove an increase in profitability, other segments, such as smartphones and automotive, were down. We increased exposure here, making the stock a top-10 holding by the end of June.
A larger-than-benchmark stake in Swedish industrial automation equipment provider Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY, +12%) was another notable relative contributor. Management reported order intake that was stronger than anticipated, meanwhile revenue was about in line with consensus estimates. Atlas Copco was the portfolio's No. 5 position at the midpoint of 2024.
Not owning Japanese benchmark component Toyota Motor (TM, -18%) also proved advantageous. Shares of the firm underperformed due to mixed financial results for the first quarter in which revenue surprised to the upside, but earnings were roughly on par with analysts' expectations. Moreover, the company's financial guidance for its next fiscal year was viewed as disappointing.
Largest Contributors vs. Benchmark
|
Holding
|
Market Segment
|
Average Relative Weight
|
Relative Contribution (basis points)*
|
Taiwan Semiconductor Information Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
|
Technology
|
2.85%
|
65
|
Atlas Copco AB (B Shares)
|
Industrials
|
2.75%
|
31
|
Toyota Motor Corp.
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
-1.48%
|
29
|
Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:RCRRF)
|
Industrials
|
1.23%
|
27
|
Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCPK:TOELY)
|
Information Technology
|
-1.26%
|
22
|
* 1 basis point = 0.01%.
Largest Detractors vs. Benchmark
|
Holding
|
Market Segment
|
Average Relative Weight
|
Relative Contribution (basis points)*
|
Lasertec Corp.
|
Information Technology
|
1.03%
|
-39
|
AstraZeneca PLC (United Kingdom)
|
Health Care
|
-2.71%
|
-39
|
CRH PLC
|
Materials
|
2.75%
|
-35
|
Airbus Group NV (OTCPK:EADSF)
|
Industrials
|
1.30%
|
-34
|
Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW)
|
Materials
|
1.81%
|
-27
|
* 1 basis point = 0.01%.
Outlook and Positioning
Global capital markets continue to enjoy favorable momentum and easier financial conditions, even though the pace and magnitude of monetary easing remains uncertain. Market projections point toward more rate cuts in 2024, including from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England, but the timing and pace of easing is significantly diminished compared with expectations entering the year. China's cyclical trends are mixed, and it remains uncertain whether policy easing will translate into a full-blown economic reacceleration. Investors continue to anticipate a broad-based rebound for global earnings growth in 2024, though the forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratios for both developed and emerging markets are substantially lower than their trailing valuations. Cyclically adjusted P/E ratios for non-U.S. stock markets appear relatively attractive, particularly versus current U.S. valuations, which are well above our secular forecasts. We believe shifting long-term trends in economic and policy conditions imply a secular regime change for financial markets. Record-high debt and widespread aging demographics create challenges for fiscal and monetary policy, while more unstable geopolitics and peaking global integration represent a different direction from recent decades.
Regardless of the prevailing market landscape, our investment approach remains focused on companies with multiyear structural growth prospects, high barriers to entry and attractive valuations based on our earnings forecasts. In Q2, the fund's allocation to industrials stocks rose noticeably, securing its place as the largest overweight, followed by tech. The portfolio also had outsized exposure to financials, materials and energy as of quarter end.
Within industrials, capital goods continued to the biggest area of emphasis. In tech, we favored semiconductor-related and hardware/equipment firms the most. Conversely, health care, consumer staples and consumer discretionary represented the largest sector underweights, by far. We also continued to hold smaller-than-benchmark stakes in communication services, while avoiding real estate and utilities entirely. Industry-wise, our biggest underweight as of June 30 was in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology & life sciences, followed by food, beverage & tobacco, health care equipment & services, and consumer durables & apparel.
The fund's geographic positioning remained fairly consistent the past three months. Ireland, Sweden and the Netherlands were the most sizable country overweights. We also maintained meaningful non-benchmark exposure to the U.S., Taiwan, Canada and India. On the other hand, Japan, Switzerland and Hong Kong accounted for the largest relative underweights, while we continued to avoid Australia - a sizable benchmark constituent - altogether. Regarding meaningful changes in Q2, the portfolio's stake in Danish, Taiwanese, British and U.S. equity markets rose versus the prior quarter, whereas its exposure to Japan, Ireland and France fell.
Turning to the biggest active stock positions as of June 30, multinational company Linde - the world's largest provider of industrial gas - along with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and CRH (both mentioned earlier), were the biggest individual overweights. Meanwhile, we continued to avoid several sizable benchmark components that failed to meet our investment criteria, including AstraZeneca and Toyota Motor (both previously discussed), as well as Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Market-Segment Diversification
|
Market Segment
|
Portfolio Weight
|
Index Weight
|
Relative Weight
|
Relative Change From Prior Quarter
|
Industrials
|
28.37%
|
21.06%
|
7.31%
|
0.07%
|
Information Technology
|
23.12%
|
16.81%
|
6.31%
|
-0.29%
|
Financials
|
15.84%
|
10.37%
|
5.47%
|
0.70%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
10.52%
|
15.70%
|
-5.18%
|
-0.28%
|
Materials
|
9.47%
|
5.10%
|
4.37%
|
0.63%
|
Health Care
|
7.63%
|
18.39%
|
-10.76%
|
-2.75%
|
Consumer Staples
|
1.93%
|
8.74%
|
-6.81%
|
1.71%
|
Energy
|
0.75%
|
0.15%
|
0.60%
|
0.05%
|
Communication Services
|
0.52%
|
2.45%
|
-1.93%
|
0.68%
|
Utilities
|
0.00%
|
0.60%
|
-0.60%
|
-0.10%
|
Real Estate
|
0.00%
|
0.64%
|
-0.64%
|
-0.04%
|
Other
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
Regional Diversification
|
Region
|
Portfolio Weight
|
Index Weight
|
Relative Weight
|
Relative Change From Prior Quarter
|
Europe
|
62.54%
|
65.65%
|
-3.11%
|
-1.17%
|
United States
|
17.98%
|
--
|
17.98%
|
3.03%
|
Japan
|
8.63%
|
22.71%
|
-14.08%
|
-1.49%
|
Emerging Markets
|
5.40%
|
--
|
5.40%
|
1.17%
|
Canada
|
3.04%
|
--
|
3.04%
|
-0.19%
|
Asia-Pacific ex Japan
|
0.59%
|
11.64%
|
-11.05%
|
-0.97%
|
Other
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Cash & Net Other Assets
|
1.82%
|
0.00%
|
1.82%
|
-0.38%
3-Year Risk/return Statistics
|Portfolio
|Index
|
Beta
|
1.04
|
1.00
|
Standard Deviation
|
20.39%
|
19.18%
|
Sharpe Ratio
|
-0.09
|
-0.15
|
Tracking Error
|
4.18%
|
--
|
Information Ratio
|
0.28
|
--
|
R-Squared
|
0.96
|
--
Largest Overweights by Holding
|
Holding
|
Market Segment
|
Relative Weight
|
Linde PLC (LIN)
|
Materials
|
3.95%
|
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
|
Information Technology
|
3.46%
|
CRH PLC
|
Materials
|
3.11%
|
ASML Holding NV (ASML, Netherlands)
|
Information Technology
|
3.02%
|
Safran SA (OTCPK:SAFRF)
|
Industrials
|
2.94%
Largest Underweights by Holding
|
Holding
|
Market Segment
|
Relative Weight
|
AstraZeneca PLC (United Kingdom)
|
Health Care
|
-2.89%
|
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF)
|
Financials
|
-1.70%
|
Toyota Motor Corp.
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
-1.68%
|
Schneider Electric SA (OTCPK:SBGSF)
|
Industrials
|
-1.56%
|
Sony Group Corp. (SONY)
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
-1.26%
Asset Allocation
|
Asset Class
|
Portfolio Weight
|
Index Weight
|
Relative Weight
|
Relative Change From Prior Quarter
|
International Equities
|
80.15%
|
100.00%
|
-19.85%
|
-2.67%
|
Developed Markets
|
74.76%
|
100.00%
|
-25.24%
|
-3.83%
|
Emerging Markets
|
5.39%
|
0.00%
|
5.39%
|
1.16%
|
Tax-Advantaged Domiciles
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Domestic Equities
|
17.98%
|
0.00%
|
17.98%
|
3.03%
|
Bonds
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Cash & Net Other Assets
|
1.87%
|
0.00%
|
1.87%
|
-0.36%
|
Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
"Tax-Advantaged Domiciles" represent countries whose tax policies may be favorable for company incorporation.
10 Largest Holdings
|
Holding
|
Market Segment
|
ASML Holding NV (Netherlands)
|
Information Technology
|
Novo Nordisk A/S Series B (NVO)
|
Health Care
|
SAP SE (SAP)
|
Information Technology
|
Linde PLC
|
Materials
|
Atlas Copco AB (A Shares)
|
Industrials
|
Safran SA
|
Industrials
|
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMHF)
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
|
Information Technology
|
CRH PLC
|
Materials
|
Keyence Corp. (OTCPK:KYCCF)
|
Information Technology
|
10 Largest Holdings as a % of Net
Assets
|
43.57%
|
Total Number of Holdings
|
71
The 10 largest holdings are as of the end of the reporting period, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. Holdings do not include money market investments.
Characteristics
Index
|
Valuation
|
Portfolio
|
Index
|
Price/Earnings Trailing
|
29.1x
|
26.2x
|
Price/Earnings (IBES 1-Year Forecast)
|
24.0x
|
21.8x
|
Price/Book
|
5.6x
|
3.8x
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
21.0x
|
16.7x
|
Return on Equity (5-Year Trailing)
|
17.6%
|
13.2%
|
Growth
|
Sales/Share Growth 1-Year (Trailing)
|
15.4%
|
11.4%
|
Earnings/Share Growth 1-Year (Trailing)
|
30.1%
|
18.7%
|
Earnings/Share Growth 1-Year (IBES Forecast)
|
20.8%
|
18.2%
|
Earnings/Share Growth 5-Year (Trailing)
|
13.0%
|
12.1%
|
Size
|
Weighted Average Market Cap ($ Billions)
|
239.0
|
137.3
|
Weighted Median Market Cap ($ Billions)
|
91.7
|
77.1
|
Median Market Cap ($ Billions)
|
38.4
|
14.7
|
Definitions and Important Information
Information provided in, and presentation of, this document are for informational and educational purposes only and are not a recommendation to take any particular action, or any action at all, nor an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or services presented. It is not investment advice. Fidelity does not provide legal or tax advice.
Before making any investment decisions, you should consult with your own professional advisers and take into account all of the particular facts and circumstances of your individual situation. Fidelity and its representatives may have a conflict of interest in the products or services mentioned in these materials because they have a financial interest in them, and receive compensation, directly or indirectly, in connection with the management, distribution, and/or servicing of these products or services, including Fidelity funds, certain third-party funds and products, and certain investment services.
CHARACTERISTICS
Earnings-Per-Share Growth Trailing measures the growth in reported earnings per share over trailing one- and five-year periods.
Earnings-Per-Share Growth (IBES 1-Year Forecast) measures the growth in reported earnings per share as estimated by Wall Street analysts.
Median Market Cap identifies the median market capitalization of the portfolio or benchmark as determined by the underlying security market caps.
Price-to-Book (P/B) Ratio is the ratio of a company's current share price to reported accumulated profits and capital.
Price/Cash Flow is the ratio of a company's current share price to its trailing 12-months cash flow per share.
Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio (IBES 1-Year Forecast) is the ratio of a company's current share price to Wall Street analysts' estimates of earnings.
Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio Trailing is the ratio of a company's current share price to its trailing 12-months earnings per share.
Return on Equity ('ROE') 5-Year Trailing is the ratio of a company's last five years historical profitability to its shareholders' equity. Preferred stock is included as part of each company's net worth.
Sales-Per-Share Growth measures the growth in reported sales over the specified past time period.
Weighted Average Market Cap identifies the market capitalization of the average equity holding as determined by the dollars invested in the portfolio or benchmark.
Weighted Median Market Cap identifies the market capitalization of the median equity holding as determined by the dollars invested in the portfolio or benchmark.
IMPORTANT FUND INFORMATION
Relative positioning data presented in this commentary is based on the fund's primary benchmark ('Index') unless a secondary benchmark is provided to assess performance.
INDICES
It is not possible to invest directly in an index. All indices represented are unmanaged. All indices include reinvestment of dividends and interest income unless otherwise noted.
MSCI EAFE Growth Index (Net MA Tax) is a market-capitalization weighted index that is designed to measure the investable equity market performance of growth stocks for global investors in developed markets, excluding the U.S. & Canada. Index returns are adjusted for tax withholding rates applicable to U.S. based mutual funds organized as Massachusetts business trusts.
MARKET-SEGMENT WEIGHTS
Market-segment weights illustrate examples of sectors or industries in which the fund may invest, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. They should not be construed or used as a recommendation for any sector or industry.
RANKING INFORMATION
© 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Fidelity does not review the Morningstar data and, for mutual fund performance, you should check the fund's current prospectus for the most up-to-date information concerning applicable loads, fees and expenses.
% Rank in Morningstar Category is the fund's total-return percentile rank relative to all funds that have the same Morningstar Category. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1 and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100. The top performing fund in a category will always receive a rank of 1%. % Rank in Morningstar Category is based on total returns which include reinvested dividends and capital gains, if any, and exclude sales charges. Multiple share classes of a fund have a common portfolio but impose different expense structures.
RELATIVE WEIGHTS
Relative weights represents the % of fund assets in a particular market segment, asset class or credit quality relative to the benchmark. A positive number represents an overweight, and a negative number is an underweight. The fund's benchmark is listed immediately under the fund name in the Performance Summary.
3-YEAR RISK/RETURN STATISTICS
Beta is a measure of the volatility of a fund relative to its benchmark index. A beta greater (less) than 1 is more (less) volatile than the index.
Information Ratio measures a fund's active return (fund's average monthly return minus the benchmark's average monthly return) in relation to the volatility of its active returns.
R-Squared measures how a fund's performance correlates with a benchmark index's performance and shows what portion of it can be explained by the performance of the overall market/index. RSquared ranges from 0, meaning no correlation, to 1, meaning perfect correlation. An R-Squared value of less than 0.5 indicates that annualized alpha and beta are not reliable performance statistics.
Sharpe Ratio is a measure of historical risk-adjusted performance. It is calculated by dividing the fund's excess returns (the fund's average annual return for the period minus the 3-month "risk free" return rate) and dividing it by the standard deviation of the fund's returns. The higher the ratio, the better the fund's return per unit of risk. The three month "risk free" rate used is the 90-day Treasury Bill rate.
Standard Deviation is a statistical measurement of the dispersion of a fund's return over a specified time period. Fidelity calculates standard deviations by comparing a fund's monthly returns to its average monthly return over a 36-month period, and then annualizes the number. Investors may examine historical standard deviation in conjunction with historical returns to decide whether a fund's volatility would have been acceptable given the returns it would have produced. A higher standard deviation indicates a wider dispersion of past returns and thus greater historical volatility. Standard deviation does not indicate how the fund actually performed, but merely indicates the volatility of its returns over time.
Tracking Error is the divergence between the price behavior of a position or a portfolio and the price behavior of a benchmark, creating an unexpected profit or loss.
Before investing in any mutual fund, please carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For this and other information, call or write Fidelity for a free prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Read it carefully before you invest.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Views expressed are through the end of the period stated and do not necessarily represent the views of Fidelity. Views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and Fidelity disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied on as investment advice and, because investment decisions for a Fidelity fund are based on numerous factors, may not be relied on as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any Fidelity fund. The securities mentioned are not necessarily holdings invested in by the portfolio manager(s) or FMR LLC. References to specific company securities should not be construed as recommendations or investment advice.
Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss.
S&P 500 is a registered service mark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.
Other third-party marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
All other marks appearing herein are registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of FMR LLC or an affiliated company.
Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Member NYSE, SIPC, 900 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917.
Fidelity Distributors Company LLC, 500 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917.
© 2024 FMR LLC. All rights reserved.
Not NCUA or NCUSIF insured. May lose value. No credit union guarantee. 656458.46.0
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.