Consumer Confidence Ticked Up In July

Summary

  • The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index ticked up in July, which rose to 100.3 this month from June's downwardly revised 97.8.
  • Present Situation Index decreased while Expectations Index rose, signaling concerns about future economic conditions.
  • Consumer confidence remains in a narrow range, with some improvements in certain age groups and income levels.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index® ticked up in July. The index rose to 100.3 this month from June's downwardly revised 97.8. This month's reading was better than expected, exceeding the 99.7 forecast.

The Present

