ASML: Demand Destruction For The World's Leading/Next-Gen Lithography? Not Likely

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.49K Followers

Summary

  • The recent meltdown is well deserved indeed, thanks to the market's over-exuberance surrounding generative AI/ high-growth stocks since the start of the year.
  • With ASML now brought back to earth and finally nearing our fair value estimates, we believe that the risk/ reward is much more attractive now.
  • This is on top of the excellent financial performance/ the jump in net bookings in FQ2'24, the stock's relatively cheap valuations, and promising semiconductor trends over the next few years.
  • Market rumors already point to the ongoing negotiation between TSM and ASML on the next-gen EUV lithography machines for the production of the 1nm process by 2030.
  • We shall further discuss why ASML remains compelling, despite the potentially lumpy equipment sales from 2026 onwards.

Caucasian woman touching robot arm

Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We previously covered ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) (OTCPK:ASMLF) in June 2024, discussing why we had maintained our Buy rating despite the stock's premium valuations and stock prices.

Given that generative AI

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.49K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML, NVDA, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
ASMLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News