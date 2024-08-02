Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We previously covered ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) (OTCPK:ASMLF) in June 2024, discussing why we had maintained our Buy rating despite the stock's premium valuations and stock prices.

Given that generative AI remained in the early innings of hypergrowth, with multiple semiconductor and server companies guiding robust numbers and intensifying capex to capture the booming AI market, we had believed that the lithography equipment company might remain the market leader for many years to come.

Since then, ASML has further rallied by +5.8% at its peak prior to the recent deep correction, with the stock finally trading nearer to our fair value estimates and below our recommended entry points.

Combined with the excellent financial performance/ the jump in net bookings in FQ2'24, the stock's relatively cheap valuations, and the promising semiconductor trends over the next few years, we are upgrading ASML to a Strong Buy here.

Promising Long-Term Semiconductor Market Trend Is Still Here - Sentiments Merely Normalized

ASML YTD Stock Price

Trading View

The great correction is finally here, after a YTD generative AI rally that seems overly optimistic, worsened by President Trump, offering a mixed commentary surrounding the Taiwan semiconductor industry.

This is on top of ASML's exposure to China, comprising 26% of its FY2023 sales, with the potentially "tougher trade rules" on advanced semiconductor technology (and chips) potentially triggering further uncertainties.

These developments are also why the stock has underperformed outsized expectations, despite the robust net sales of €6.24B (+17.9% QoQ/ -9.5% YoY), growing net bookings of €5.56B (+54% QoQ/ +23.5% YoY), and EPS of €4.01 (+28.9%/ -18.6% YoY) in FQ2'24.

With Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) still highlighting robust capex to support the "strong structural AI related demand underpinned by the industry megatrend of AI, HPC, and 5G," mirroring the positive trends reported by Micron (MU), we believe that the promise of the next cloud super cycle remains on the horizon.

This is especially since TSM already guides "the number of the new tape-outs for 2-nanometer technologies in its first two years to be higher than both 3-nanometer and 5-nanometer in their first two years," with "almost all the AI innovators are working with it."

The adoption acceleration is indeed unsurprising, as more designers, such as Nvidia (NVDA), sought to shorten the replacement cycle for next-gen AI chips. Perhaps this explains the market rumors about the ongoing negotiation between TSM and ASML regarding the next-gen extreme ultraviolet [EUV] lithography equipment for the production of A10 technology, also known as 1nm process, by 2030.

Therefore, while there may be some near-term noise in ASML's top-line recognition once the first round of the US foundry fit outs are completed, namely those under TSM in Japan by the end of 2024/ Arizona by H1'25, Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) by 2026, and Intel (INTC) by 2025, we believe that the long-term trend remains robust, significantly aided by TSM's staggered US expansion through 2028 and the excellent AI tailwinds.

At the same time, readers must note that its Installed Base Management sales (net service and field option sales, i.e: maintenance/ servicing) has been expanding tremendously as well, to annualized sum of €5.92B (+12.1% QoQ/ +14.7% YoY/ +109.9% from FY2019 levels of €2.82B) by the latest quarter.

With ASML set to deliver an aggressively expanded production capacity by over +50% by 2025/2026, it goes without saying that the lithography company remains more than capable to monetize its existing installed base along with new deliveries slated over the next few years.

With the services segment likely to well balance the potentially lumpy equipment sales contribution, we believe that ASML's high-growth investment thesis remains robust for opportunistic investors looking to buy the dip.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Seeking Alpha

Combined with the growing multi-year backlog of €39B (+2.6% QoQ/ +2.6% YoY), we believe that the consensus' raised forward estimates remain reasonable, with ASML expected to report an accelerated top/ bottom-line growth at a CAGR of +13.3%/ +20.3% through FY2026.

This is compared to the original estimates of +11%/ +18.4%, while building upon the historical trend of +22.1%/ +28.5% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively.

ASML Valuations

Tikr Terminal

And it is for these reasons that ASML has gotten a lot cheaper at FWD P/E valuations of 32.85x, compared to its 1Y mean of 35.55x while nearing its 10Y mean of 31.09x.

When compared to the previous article at 44.57x and its recent FWD P/E heights of 50.94x, it goes without saying that the stock's currently moderated valuation offers interested investors with an improved margin of safety.

Most importantly, ASML remains laser focused to retaining its leadership in the lithography market, based on the growing R&D expenses of €4.16B (+13.3% sequentially/ +112.2% from FY2019 levels) and expanding ratio to revenues at 16.3% (+2.2 sequentially/ -0.2 from FY2019 levels) over the LTM.

As more companies (including the Big Tech) incorporate generative AI into every layer of their SaaS offerings, it goes without saying that the next-gen semiconductor chips remain highly critical to the development of AI technology over the next decade, with ASML's market leading lithography offerings unsurprisingly being the first choice for many foundries globally, including TSM, SSNLF, and INTC.

And this is why the recent meltdown is indeed a gift, in our honest opinion.

So, Is ASML Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

ASML 4Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, ASML has charted new heights of $1.09Ks by early July 2024, before dramatically pulling back by -22.5% and retesting its previous support levels of $860s and trading nearer to its 200-day moving averages.

For context, we had offered a fair value estimate of $769.60 in our last article, based on the FY2023 adj EPS of $21.65 and the 1Y P/E mean of 35.55x. This is on top of the long-term price target of $1.29K based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $36.50.

With ASML still expecting 2024 results to be similar to 2023, it is apparent that the recent correction has been well warranted, with the stock now trading nearer to our fair value estimates with a narrower premium of +11.7%, compared to the previous heights of +44.2%.

At the same time, based on the consensus raised FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $37.68 (+3.2%), we are looking at an updated long-term price target of $1.33K, with the pullback also unlocking an expanded upside potential of +55.7%.

Combined with the robust market trends discussed above, we are upgrading ASML as a Strong Buy. Do not miss this dip, with a few caveats.

Risk Warning

One, ASML has been charting lower lows and lower highs since the early July 2024 peak, with it implying further correction in the near-term, worsened by the still elevated CBOE Volatility Index.

With other semiconductor stocks/ ETFs still pulling back, we believe that it may be better to observe the stock's movement and add upon a moderate retracement to its previous trading ranges of between $770s and $825s for an improved margin of safety.

Two, with NVDA slated to report their FQ2'25 earnings call on August 28, 2024, we believe that there may be more volatility over the next month, depending on their financial performance and forward FQ3'25 guidance.

Assuming another beat and raise, we believe that market sentiments may lift along with the wider semiconductor industry, including ASML. Otherwise, there may be more pain indeed.

As a result, we urge investors to be patient and time their entry points depending on their dollar cost averages and risk appetite, since ASML's excellent long-term prospects may potentially be undermined by near-term volatility.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.