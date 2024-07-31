Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Real Estate Income Fund seeks above-average income and capital growth by investing in a mix of commercial real estate security types, including common stock, preferred stock, corporate bonds and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).
- Leveraging our significant experience in commercial real estate investing, we own a diversified mix of security types in an effort to generate higher yield and less volatility than can be achieved by holding real estate investment trust (REIT) common stocks alone. Bonds and preferred stocks help to generate attractive yield and dampen volatility, as they are higher in a company's capital structure and tend to move out of sync with common stocks.
- We seek to limit the fund's overall sensitivity to interest rates by investing in high-dividend-paying common stocks, taking intelligent credit risk backed by bottom-up research, and avoiding long-dated bonds that trade at tight credit spreads.
|
Cumulative total returns are reported as of the period indicated.
Market Review
U.S. real estate investment trusts returned -0.94% in the second quarter, as measured by the FTSE NAREIT Equity REITs Index, significantly lagging the 4.28% advance of the broad U.S. stock market, according to the S&P 500®index.
REITs declined this quarter amid heightened uncertainty about interest rates. A resilient economy, coupled with inflation that remained higher than desired, led investors to believe that rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve were less likely in the near term.
Additionally, growth-oriented equities continued to attract the most attention from investors, leaving income-oriented and defensive segments, including REITs, lagging in a growth-focused market.
Against this challenging backdrop for REITs, six of nine categories in the FTSE NAREIT gained for the past three months, led by health care (+12%), residential (+7%) and real estate related (+3%). In contrast, hotel (-9%) and industrial/office (-7%) REITs lagged by the widest margin.
Meanwhile, real estate corporate bonds gained 0.64%, as measured by the ICE BofA®U.S. Real Estate Index - a market-capitalization-weighted measure of investment-grade corporate debt in the domestic real estate sector.
Commercial mortgage-backed securities added 1.07% for the three months, according to the Bloomberg U.S. Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities ex-AAA Index.
By comparison, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index rose 0.07% in the second quarter, after returning -0.78% in the prior three months. For the trailing 12 months, taxable investment-grade bonds rose 2.63%. Outside the Aggregate index, U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities advanced 0.79%, per Bloomberg, while below-investment-grade segments, such as U.S. high-income corporates (+1.09%) and emerging-markets high-yield securities (+1.17%), showed relative strength in the rising-yield environment.
Elsewhere, real estate preferred stocks modestly declined, with the MSCI REIT Preferred Index returning -0.62% in Q2.
Looking at the broader equity market, S&P 500®shook off a rough April, thereafter rising steadily due to resilient corporate profits and a frenzy over generative artificial intelligence. Amid this favorable backdrop for higher-risk assets, the index continued its late-2023 momentum and reached midyear just shy of its all-time closing high. Growth stocks led the narrow rally, with only three of 11 sectors topping the broader market for the three months.
The backdrop for the global economy and earnings growth remained largely constructive, underpinning fairly low market volatility. The move toward global monetary easing inched forward, although persistent core inflation in the U.S. continued to keep the Fed on hold. Looking ahead, the pace and magnitude of global monetary easing remains uncertain, while near-term risk of a recession in the U.S. appears muted.
Performance Review
For the second quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares gained 1.31%, outpacing the 0.11% advance of the Fidelity Real Estate Income Composite Index SM.
In Q2, the primary contributor to the fund's performance versus the Composite index came from our preferred stock portfolio. Stock selection helped, as our holdings outperformed the MSCI REIT Preferred Index by 3.33 percentage points. The fund's large underweight in the asset class modestly helped relative performance, given that the preferred index lagged the Composite index for the quarter.
Another contributor was the fund's positioning in the real estate common stock segment. Security selection in this category was helpful, with our portfolio of real estate common stock holdings outpacing the FTSE NAREIT index by 1.77 percentage points.
The fund's CMBS subportfolio was an additional relative contributor. Security selection in the category helped most, as our CMBS holdings collectively outperformed the Bloomberg CMBS ex-AAA Index by 0.94 percentage points. The fund's substantial overweight in the asset class further contributed to relative performance, considering its outperformance of the Composite index.
Also, the fund's cash allocation, which historically has been between 5% and 10% of net assets to allow us to take advantage of attractive buying opportunities when they appear, slightly contributed to the fund's relative performance the past three months. Cash represented 5% of the fund as of midyear.
In contrast, results in the fund's real estate bond segment were slightly negative. Given that the category trailed the Composite index, the fund's underweight in real estate bonds hampered relative performance. Security selection in the portfolio sleeve modestly hurt the fund's overall result.
Outlook and Positioning
We seek to achieve what we consider a reasonable absolute total return by investing in real estate stocks and bonds, aiming for a higher yield and less volatility than what is typically available by investing in REIT common stocks alone. The lower volatility occurs mostly because bonds and preferred stocks are senior in priority to common stocks, so their prices move less when growth disappoints. As always, the past three months, we selected investments primarily based on bottom-up (security-by-security) fundamental research.
We rely on our years of experience in commercial real estate investing and the expertise of our research team.
Shifts to the fund's asset allocation generally are modest, as we try to avoid big, rapid changes. Instead, we favor an incremental approach because we believe we are better at identifying longer-term trends in the market. When we see unique opportunities, however, we may choose to shift the fund's asset mix more quickly.
Through the second quarter, the fund's allocation to investment-grade real estate corporate bonds continued to grow - 23% on June 30, up from 20% as of March 31. We appreciated these securities' generally defensive characteristics - investment-grade issuers tend to have a strong balance sheet and therefore support our goal of minimizing downside capture. So, these securities are presenting us with an opportunity that we see as a double "win" - bonds offering both high income and low credit risk.
To grow the fund's investment-grade bond allocation, we used the portfolio's available cash. Our cash allocation reached midyear at 4.5%, down from 5.9% on March 31. To fund our other investment-grade purchases, we trimmed the allocation to CMBS, where the fund's allocation drifted from 25.2% to about 24.6%, and preferred stock, which went from 16.4% to 15.0%.
One reason we are comfortable with the fund's higher overall weighting in fixed income - representing about 58% of the portfolio as of June 30, including investment-grade and high-yield real estate corporate bonds and CMBS - is because bondholders are among the earliest to be repaid if issuers encounter financial difficulty.
Meanwhile, due to higher short- and long-term interest rates these days, investment-grade bonds now offer compelling yields. Their income has become more competitive with high-yield debt, but generally with lower credit risk.
Meanwhile, for some of our higher-yielding but lower-rated fixed-income investments, if we are right about assessing the securities' credit quality, we expect the fund to benefit from spread narrowing while also collecting the coupon. When we invest in CMBS, we favor issuers with underlying property types that offer rising operating income, modest leverage and good ownership, and that provide comparable yields to high-yield real estate corporate bonds.
As the second half of 2024 begins, the fund's yield was roughly 6%. We see the fund as defensively positioned, with elevated exposure to property types with a track record of durable cash flow and reduced exposure to economically sensitive, cyclical property types. On the credit side, we believe our emphasis on investment-grade over high-yield bonds provides the fund with reduced credit risk yet still respectable income, given high interest rates. Lastly, we have exposure to CMBS, where, due to our thorough credit research, we see various securities we've determined may be mispriced.
In short, due to the fund's healthy yield and defensive positioning, we feel good about the fund's medium- and long-term prospects, regardless of whether the economy slows or continues to do well.
|The five largest issuers are as of the end of the reporting period, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. Holdings do not include money market investments.
|The 10 largest holdings are as of the end of the reporting period, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. Holdings do not include money market investments.
|
Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
"Tax-Advantaged Domiciles" represent countries whose tax policies may be favorable for company incorporation.
|
Credit ratings for a rated issuer or security are categorized using Moody' s Investors Service (Moody's). If Moody's does not publish a rating for a security or issuer, then the Standard & Poor's Ratings Services (S&P) rating is used. When S&P and Moody's provide different ratings for the same issuer or security, the Moody's rating is used. Securities that are not rated by these NRSROs are categorized as Not Rated. All U.S. government securities are included in the U.S. Government category. The table information is based on the combined debt investments of the fund and its pro-rata share of any debt investments in other Fidelity funds.
|
Fund Information
Manager(s): Bill Maclay
Trading Symbol: FRIFX
Start Date: February 04, 2003
Size (in millions): $4,658.62
Morningstar Category: Fund Moderate Allocation
Stock markets, especially foreign markets, are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. Fixed income investments entail interest rate risk (as interest rates rise bond prices usually fall), the risk of issuer default, issuer credit risk and inflation risk. Foreign securities are subject to interest rate, currency exchange rate, economic, and political risks. Lower-quality bonds can be more volatile and have greater risk of default than higher-quality bonds.
Changes in real estate values or economic downturns can have a significant negative effect on issuers in the real estate industry. The value of securities of issuers in the real estate industry can be affected by changes in real estate values and rental income, property taxes, interest rates, tax and regulatory requirements, and the management skill and creditworthiness of the issuer.
Definitions and Important Information
Characteristics
Duration is a measure of a security's price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Duration differs from maturity in that it considers a security's interest payments in addition to the amount of time until the security reaches maturity, and also takes into account certain maturity shortening features (e.g., demand features, interest rate resets, and call options) when applicable. Securities with longer durations generally tend to be more sensitive to interest rate changes than securities with shorter durations. A fund with a longer average duration generally can be expected to be more sensitive to interest rate changes than a fund with a shorter average duration.
30-day SEC Yield is a standard yield calculation developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission for bond funds. The yield is calculated by dividing the net investment income per share earned during the 30-day period by the maximum offering price per share on the last day of the period. The yield figure reflects the dividends and interest earned during the 30-day period, after the deduction of the fund's expenses. It is sometimes referred to as "SEC 30-Day Yield" or "standardized yield".
30-Day SEC Restated Yield is the fund's 30-day yield without applicable waivers or reimbursements, stated as of month-end.
Net Asset Value is the dollar value of one share of a fund; determined by taking the total assets of a fund, subtracting the total liabilities, and dividing by the total number of shares outstanding.
Indices
Market-Segment Weights
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.