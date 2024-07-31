Lundbeck: Good Near-Term Prospects, But Major Long-Term Unknowns

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.86K Followers

Summary

  • Better results in Q1, higher expectations for Q2, and some incrementally positive clinical news have helped push Lundbeck shares up almost a third higher from the start of the year.
  • The key drivers of near-term performance remain Rexulti (particularly in the large Alzheimer's agitation market) and Vyepti (migraine), with some additional operating leverage potential as well.
  • Lundbeck's pipeline is early-stage and high-risk; approval for Rexulti in PTSD is no sure thing, and promising programs like migraine prevention and multiple system atrophy are high-risk/high-reward opportunities.
  • Management will likely need to be active in M&A to fill gaps from patent expirations, as early-stage candidates likely won't be revenue contributors before then.
  • Lundbeck shares look fairly valued today, but successful M&A and/or early-stage data readouts could still drive upside.
Close-up of a male hand holding a pill bottle pouring medication into his hand

Trevor Williams

Writing about H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCPK:HLBBF) (OTCPK:HLUBF) (HLUNa.CO) (HLUNb.CO) back at the start of the year, I thought the shares of this higher-risk biopharma were undervalued but may need some time to work given worries

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.86K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HLUN-A.CO, HLUN-B.CO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HLBBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HLBBF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HLUBF
--
HLBBF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News