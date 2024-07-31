Trevor Williams

Writing about H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCPK:HLBBF) (OTCPK:HLUBF) (HLUNa.CO) (HLUNb.CO) back at the start of the year, I thought the shares of this higher-risk biopharma were undervalued but may need some time to work given worries about the company’s thin pipeline.

The shares have surprised me, though, with a 20% move up since that last update that is quite a bit better than the average biopharma. Sentiment has been helped by some modestly positive clinical readouts, as well as better-than-expected first quarter results and modestly higher expectations for the upcoming second quarter report.

At this point, I consider the valuation fair ahead of more clinical readouts. There are still valid questions about the company’s ability to overcome significant patent expirations in the coming years, and the pipeline is very thin in terms of late-stage assets. I do still like the new management and new strategic direction of the company, though, and the company has the resources to use M&A to build its pipeline, making it tough to completely rule out additional upside.

Vyepti And Rexulti Are The Key Near-Term Revenue Drivers

In most respects, nothing has changed as far as the key drivers to Lundbeck’s near-term financial results – the company remains quite reliant on the ongoing uptake/share growth of Vyepti in migraine and Rexulti in Alzheimer’s-associated agitation (as well as major depressive disorder).

These two drugs saw revenue growth of 79% and 7%, respectively, in the first quarter, with Vyepti exceeding expectations and Rexulti missing, and the Street is looking for growth of around 45% and 20%, respectively, for the full year.

The story with Vyepti remains centered around patient and physician education. Because of its inconvenient dosing (intravenous versus subcutaneous injection or oral), Vyepti will never be among the first choices for patients or doctors, but there does appear to be a growing recognition of the value it does offer – namely very quick relief and a greater depth of efficacy (that does seem to improve over time for most patients). There is still potential here for expansion into follow-on indications (cluster headache), but initial clinical results have been mixed.

Turning to Rexulti, the main driver here remains the opportunity to grab share in an Alzheimer’s-associated agitation market that could be worth as much as $1B/year (though estimates tend to cluster more around $700M-$750M). Marketing remains a key factor here, though, as there’s a perception that the drug really isn’t differentiated from generic options (though the clinical data suggest otherwise).

Lundbeck did get a minor boost earlier this year when Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKY) reported that its drug AVP-786 failed its Phase III trial for the same indication. That still leaves Axsome’s (AXSM) AXS-05 as a threat when it reports Phase III ADVANCE-2 results later this year, but I’d note that prior results (the ADVANCE-1) showed mixed results relative to Rexulti – while AXS-05 appears to go to work more quickly (separation from placebo before week 2, versus around week 4 for Rexulti), the magnitude of the improvement (points reduction on the CMAI score) was not as clearly compelling at 3.9pts (placebo-adjusted) versus the 3.6pts-5.1pts improvement in Rexulti’s pivotal studies.

The Pipeline Remains Early-Stage And High-Risk

Arguably the most material pipeline update since my last article is the Phase II AMULET results for Lu AF92422 in multiple system atrophy (or MSA), a rare/orphan disease (about 26K addressable patients in the U.S., Western Europe, and Japan combined) that initially causes symptoms similar to Parkinson’s (slow movement, balance issues, et al.), but ultimately impacts a range of automatic processes like breathing and digestion.

While the results from AMULET were not statistically significant, there was a slowing of the progression of the disease (19% versus placebo) and post-hoc analysis suggests greater potential benefit (perhaps up to a 27% slowing of progression). With this, the company is intending to push on into Phase III studies.

The mechanism of action for ‘422 makes sense (it binds to extracellular α-synuclein, allowing the body to clear it), this disease isn’t well-understood and the lack of statistically-significant efficacy is a concern. Maybe I’m too bearish given past experience with drug companies posting iffy Phase II data for Alzheimer’s candidates only to see them fail in Phase III, but I’d still consider this a very high-risk program at this point.

There are others pursuing this indication, including Takeda (TAK), Ionis (IONS) (partnered with Biogen (BIIB), and Alterify, but the $1.5B to $3B in potential annual revenue (not to mention the advantages of FDA Orphan Drug designation) does argue for further study.

Second to this, the other big pipeline update was the late June news that the FDA had accepted the company’s filing for Rexulti in the treatment of PTSD. The acceptance of an sNDA filing by no means guarantees anything, but there was some speculation that the company may not even get that far given iffy clinical data. While PTSD is a severe issue with few pharmaceutical options that work well enough, the mixed data generated in the studies of Rexulti lead me to very low assumptions/expectations at this point, and I won’t be surprised if the FDA rejects it. Moreover, it will take some marketing to drive acceptance, and Lundbeck would only be looking at around four or five years of exclusivity before generic competition comes into the market.

Beyond these uncertain prospects are even more unknowns. As I said above, I’m not bullish on the follow-on opportunities for Vyepti. LU AG09222, a potential first-in-class for migraine prevention, is certainly worth exploring, but there won’t be meaningful data for some time yet. Likewise, the company’s early-stage assets (including MAGLi compounds, Lu AF28996, and Lu AG22515) are targeting attractive opportunities, but there are no data yet and the vast majority of early-stage neuro assets fail.

The Outlook

Given opportunities like Rexulti in agitation and Vyepti in migraine, as well as an improving margin outlook, I think Lundbeck has respectable margin, earnings, and free cash flow prospects over the next three to five years. I’m looking for around 5% annualized revenue growth over the next three years and EBITDA margin improvement from below 28.5% to over 30%, as well as free cash flow margins over 20%. With all of that, I can drive an EPS-based fair value in the mid-DKK 40s based upon what the market has historically paid for similar earnings growth in this sector.

Beyond that, modeling gets very tricky. Yes, I can model potential revenue for ‘422 and other pipeline candidates, but I believe those estimates must be given a steep risk discount to account for the likelihood of clinical failure. Likewise, it’s all well and good to expect that Lundbeck will be active in M&A, but any revenue or earnings projections from that is basically just a wild guess.

What I can say, though, is that management must do something. The clock is ticking on Trintellix, the original formulation of Abilify Maintena, and Rexulti, and the company is going to face a sharp drop in revenue and earnings without new compounds to sustain the business. Vyepti certainly can’t fill that gap on its own, and even if Lundbeck’s early-stage drugs pan out, they’re not likely to hit the market ahead of those patent expirations. With that, then, either Lundbeck has to buy late-stage/commercial products to fill the gap or produce the sort of data from these early-stage compounds that will have the Street willing to wait through the patent cliffs.

The Bottom Line

It is certainly possible that Lundbeck generates some beat-and-raise quarters that lift near-term estimates and sentiment for the shares. Likewise, positive readouts from early-stage studies could meaningfully shift the tone on the company’s pipeline over the next couple of years. Against that is the risk of negative readouts and/or a Street that is increasingly concerned about how the company will manage a potentially significant decline in revenue ahead of new product launches.

I don’t think Lundbeck shares are overvalued today, but given the risk from the patent expirations and the thin late-stage pipeline, this is a tough name to recommend buying right now given the stronger year-to-date performance from the shares.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.