Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is the fourth largest US firm with asset management activities as its core business. ARES was founded in 1997, and accumulates a market cap of approximately $45.5 billion, together with trailing revenues of $3.526 billion and a total AUM of $428 billion.

On Friday, the firm is set to report Q2 earnings, following a week where leading alternative asset managers will also be reporting. This is the case for Blue Owl Capital (OWL) and Apollo Global Management (APO), who will report on Thursday, and for KKR (KKR), who will do it on Wednesday morning. Moreover, renowned alternative asset managers such as TPG (TPG), and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) are scheduled to announce their earnings next week.

From the side of Ares, normalized EPS is expected to hit $0.98 and revenue to grow to $841.65 million in Q2. These expectations imply normalized EPS growth of 22.5% for the quarter and 8.9% for the year. At the same time, they mean a revenue rise of 11.4% QoQ and 24.7% YoY. If materialized, this YoY top-line growth will be the highest of the past four Q2 releases, after previously growing at slower rates of 9.2%, 18.1%, and -13.2%.

Q2 earnings will be a crucial event that will set the tone for whether the Alts rally continues on the same trajectory or takes a break based on new fundamentals. Year-to-date, the performance of credit-heavy alternative asset managers, such as ARES, OWL, and APO, has been extraordinary, with all of them performing within the same range and beating the SPDR® S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE).

How Did Blackstone's Q2 Earnings Go?

Based on the most recent release, 71.1% of ARES' fee-paying-aum is in the form of private credit, meaning that their earnings fluctuate predominantly based on the fundamentals of that sub-asset class. So far, the only major alternative asset manager that has reported has been Blackstone (BX), and analyzing the Q2 performance of their Credit & Insurance segment could be used to set expectations for ARES' overall earnings.

As seen in the image above, in terms of Credit & Insurance, Blackstone did well with growth rates hitting their peak in Q2. For example, fee-paying-aum obtained an annualized growth rate of 29.2% in Q2, which set their Credit segment at $237.3 billion and became the highest growth rate of the past five quarters. The same happened to fee-related earnings growth rates that peaked this quarter at 17%, displaying high momentum and FRE of approximately $297.1 million.

Furthermore, during BX's earnings call, management spoke with optimism about their private credit segment and made some comments about their performance.

Our credit and insurance business is thriving in an environment of higher interest rates and accelerating demand for both investment-grade and non-investment-grade strategies. Our performance has been outstanding, with minimal defaults of less than 40 basis points over the last 12 months in our non-investment-grade portfolio. Jon Gray - President, COO Our credit insurance business is on a strong positive trajectory, with segment FRE increasing nearly 30% year-over-year in the second quarter. The dual engines of performance and innovation at Blackstone continue to drive the firm forward. Michael Chae - CFO

As I recall, in almost all alternative asset managers that I have covered, private credit is the sub-asset class that grows at the fastest pace. For Blackstone, this is also the case, although they are more diversified between sub-asset classes as compared to Ares, which is credit-heavy in terms of its AUM. Moreover, in May, Ares projected that they would exceed $750 billion in AUM by 2028. Out of which, it would represent a rapid 75% climb from its current AUM figure. At the same time, Ares expects FRE to grow at an average of 18% for the next four years. Growth rate that is similar to the one achieved by Blackstone in Q2.

SA Quant Ratings and Financial Expectations

Based on Seeking Alpha's quant ratings, all three credit-focused alternative asset managers mentioned before maintain the same grades in every category. In essence, all show strong growth and profitability but have high valuations compared to the broader financial sector, along with downward EPS revisions.

Ticker Fiscal Period Ending Revenue Estimate YoY Growth FWD Price/Sales OWL Dec-24 2.14B 29% 4.7x ARES Dec-24 3.62B 20% 8.0x APO Dec-24 3.56B 13% 19.5x Ticker Fiscal Period Ending EPS Estimate YoY Growth Forward PE OWL Dec-24 0.81 24.1% 24.0x ARES Dec-24 4.27 16.9% 34.1x APO Dec-24 7.49 11.1% 16.3x Click to enlarge

At the same time, based on end-of-year projections, all asset managers maintain expected double-digit growth in revenue and EPS, reinforcing the significant momentum in expectations for alternative credit. From there, Blue Owl takes the lead, followed by Ares and APO. The latter one, although has a dominant allocation to private credit, also has a major one to the annuities business after their merger with Athene.

Risks

With 85% of Ares' debts in funds being formatted as floating, a reduction in benchmark rates (SOFR) as a result of policy decreases, will ultimately affect the income received from these funds. Although investors in ARES funds will be the most affected, Ares Management Corporation will most likely not be as affected since management fees will continue to be received as a percentage of committed or investment capital, and some reduction in yields, won't affect their top-line aggressively. Actually, lower benchmark rates would lower credit risks as debt borrowers enhance liquidity ratios.

Ares 10-Q

In addition, based on the company's 10-Q, 98% of the floating investments contain a floor to mitigate interest rate risks. Nonetheless, the firm still sees rate cuts as a negative outcome based on its risk assessment displayed above.

Finally, from money market funds becoming less attractive as a result of rate cuts, the outflows would need to go somewhere else, and private credit is an available opportunity with high yields in a scenario where investors become less risk-averse. If that happens, it would certainly benefit the company predominantly from inflows to liquid strategies.

Takeaway

In my point of view, I remain bullish on large alternative asset managers that are focused on private credit, as the AUM growth seems to be coming at higher rates to that sub-asset class. From the side of Ares, their sound financial performance, profitability metrics, and stock outperformance against industry benchmarks, make them a solid investment. Now, with charming Q2 earnings from the side of Blackstone, Ares looks like an appealing investment ahead of earnings, with all the risks involved of their earnings not being as appealing as the ones of the credit segment of BX. Nonetheless, to reduce risks, DCAing before and after earnings is always a viable strategy for risk-averse investors.