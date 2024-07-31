Ares: Will It Follow Blackstone's Performance In Q2? (Earnings Preview)

Daniel Urbina profile picture
Daniel Urbina
325 Followers

Summary

  • Competitor Blackstone reported great performances in their private credit segment, boosting optimism for credit-focus asset managers such as Ares.
  • During the course of the quarter, the firm reiterated its high expectations for AUM growth, with management expecting AUM to be up 75% by 2028.
  • Due to strong profitability, growth in fundamentals, and operating in a growing industry, I rate Ares as a buy ahead of earnings.
View of construction site by playground

simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is the fourth largest US firm with asset management activities as its core business. ARES was founded in 1997, and accumulates a market cap of approximately $45.5 billion, together with trailing revenues of

This article was written by

Daniel Urbina profile picture
Daniel Urbina
325 Followers
Hey there! My focus here is to provide you with insightful rating analysis on the world's leading financial firms to help you navigate and comprehend the latest investment opportunities while identifying potential pitfalls. My favorite picks are those that are tilted towards both the growth and quality factors. These are stocks that have a strong growth story combined with robust financial statements to support the growing narrative. My first investment was made seven years ago, and I have passed all CFA Program exams.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARES Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARES

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARES
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News