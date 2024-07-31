Wirestock

Skechers U.S.A., (NYSE:SKX), the steady Eddie of the casual and athletic footwear business, is an underappreciated GARP (Growth at a Reasonable Price). I used to own it a long time ago and sold off with a small profit, which was a mistake; it has given good returns to shareholders, rising 25% in the past year, 67% in the last 5, and 275% in the last 10. The 275% return in the last 10 years is a big deal, it’s about 14% per year. Plus, its sustainability and durability protect you from the drama of missed earnings, lowered guidance and the cyclicality that could have been associated with this sector.

Their financial performance in the past 10 years has been exemplary, and most secular growers would be proud of these consistent numbers. Skechers has grown revenues, operating profits and earnings at a CAGR of 14%, 16% and 16%, respectively, that is very impressive and a great foundation for my thesis to add Skechers as a long term, GARP, Buy and Hold for my portfolio. Consensus estimates call for a similar revenue and earnings growth of 10 and 17% for the next 4 years.

Skechers, even as a middle of the roader is no slouch when it comes to product improvements and is focused on what they call "comfort technology", focusing on improving or increasing comfort across brands, often resulting in customer upgrades.

The footwear and casual athletic wear is not an easy industry, Under Armour's (UA) stock, which peaked at $42 in 2016 and never recovered, is a classic example of the vagaries of fashion and how easily brands can stop trending. NIKE (NKE), the market leader, has struggled as well losing 33% in the past year and 16% in the past five.

This is how Skechers stacks up with its competition.

Skechers competitors (Skechers, Nike, Deckers, On Holdings, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

Skechers and Deckers (DECK) are the middle of the road competitors, and Skechers with more than double Deckers $4Bn revenue, is still expected to grow faster at 10% compared to Deckers' 9%. Nike, the $49Bn behemoth, is a victim of its large numbers, with barely any growth forecast. On Holding (ONON), the Swiss phenomenon with its dazzling new brands, the baby of the bunch at 3Bn in sales, grew the fastest with a CAGR of 67% in the last 4 years. And it's slated to grow 32% in the next four. This is a very interesting company and worth another look. If it’s not a fad, this could be worth buying as well. So, like in most consumer goods industries, the hot new shiny thing is selling the fastest, but the durable Skechers is not doing too shabbily, thank you very much.

The good thing is, earnings are growing much faster for Skechers and the whole group, clearly operating leverage works well in the industry. At a 17% EPS growth, Skechers is priced at only 16x earnings or a PEG of 0.9, half of Deckers and 1/3 of Nike - that is a big differentiator. We also see the same reasonable valuation in P/S ratios with Skechers at only 1.1x sales as compared to 5.3 for Deckers and 2.2 for Nike. On Holding's P/S of 4.7 is justified because of its 32% growth.

Perhaps, Skechers' much lower 10-year stock return of 271% compared to Decker's 908% could be because of Decker's much faster EPS CAGR of 23% than Skechers' 16%. But going forward, estimates for EPS growth are close at 17% and 16% for each - if the past stock return is a guide, then going forward, Skechers' stock could get even better than the 14% return it has seen in the past decade. We could be in for a surprise.

This comparison gives me a good overview that this industry's smaller, steady growers have got rewarded well, the only surprise was On Holding's share price performance, which since its debut in Sep 2021 at $35, only grew to $40, which seems low for its EPS and sales growth.

Let's take a deeper dive.

Skechers DTC continues to improve

Skechers revenues are divided into two segments - Wholesale and DTC (Direct to Consumer).

For 2023, DTC sales increased 24% YoY, and now comprises 44% of sales, up from 38% last year. This is significant because DTC has gross margins of 66% compared to 42% for Wholesale. Companywide gross margins, which increased to 52.7% in 2023, increased further to 54.9% in Q2-24, due to higher selling prices and a higher proportion of DTC.

APAC is the growth segment

Skechers has three geographical segments, North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific), with North America being the largest at 49% of revenues and APAC the fastest growing at 28% of revenues. APAC grew at 17% last year, far outpacing companywide revenue growth of 9% and North American revenue growth of a paltry 2%. APAC will be Skechers growth engine and Skechers has positioned itself well in the regard with emphasis on global sports like Soccer, with its Skechers Performance shoe branded by Harry Kane, Europe’s top goalscorer for 2023.

It also opened a 660,000 Sq Foot distribution center in India to increase its presence in the fast-growing market. Skechers will continue to invest strongly there, believing it to be their fastest growing market.

Brand Recognition

Skechers, like most footwear brands, derives its success from brand recognition via endorsements from sports stars, actors, musicians, and celebrities, who continue to plug the brand. Their partnerships in 2023 included Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Harry Kane for Skechers football, and New York Knicks all-star Julius Randle and Los Angeles Clippers Terance Mann for Skechers Basketball. This diverse entertainment and sports representation - Snoop Dog, Harry Kane - football, Matt Fitzpatrick - Golf, Joel Embiid - Basketball, is a big strength and not overly reliable on any one category. I think this is a good strategy, which only widens the market, especially in Asia, which is where the growth is.

Q2-2024 Earnings

Skechers announced its second quarter 2024 earnings on July 25th and they were pretty good.

Guidance was excellent and raised substantially from Q1 guidance. Skechers expects a higher EPS between $4.08 to $4.18 for 2024 from the earlier estimate of $3.95 to $4.10. It now expects higher revenue between $8.875B to $8.975Bn as compared to $8.725Bn to $8.875Bn. These are 12% and 18% higher YoY at midpoint, higher than the 9% sales growth in 2023 and 16% average earnings growth in the past decade.

It also added a new $1 billion share repurchase program.

Deckers too was upbeat, with better expectations of an EPS of $29.75 to $30.65, and in line guidance for revenues, auguring well for the sector and erasing some of the gloom from Nike's weaker performance.

Skechers management had this to add during the earnings call....

Going into the third quarter, we are tracking stronger than last year and believe the second half we'll be above our initial expectations. We've got a very nice order book built for domestic and international wholesale. So again, we would not have raised the guidance, we would not be speaking particularly about the strength we see if we hadn't the benefit of some very strong order book activity.

The tenor of the earnings call - improvements in comfort technology, more growth out of APAC, focused endorsements, better order book for both domestic and international, re-affirmed my thesis that this should remain a very steady, stable, and sustainable grower. There were no flashy announcements whatsoever, just a steady drum beat of small improvements.

Weaknesses

This is a competitive market and in spite of earnings beats and improved guidance in Q2-24, the big double-digit gains went to Decker's post earnings. Skechers didn't get any appreciation post Q2 earnings. Besides, Deckers has an operating margin of 23% compared to 10% Skechers -- for more than twice the bigger bang for the buck.

There is a significant amount of Chinese revenue, about 12-14% of total sales, and management wasn't optimistic about China improving in a hurry. The other challenge seems to be India, where regulatory hurdles also stymied growth and unless the APAC market continues to outperform, Skechers' growth could slow down - the North American market grows much slower.

Skechers doesn't have an iconic brand as Nike does with its Jordan line, one that creates massive loyalty and higher prices. Similarly, On Holdings is having quite the growth burst with its snazzier brands, like the "The Roger" branded on Roger Federer.

Valuation and investment case

Skechers Valuation (Skechers, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

I own Skechers, I do see a solid place for it in my portfolio, which needs to beef up on less risky and volatile stocks.

The past 10 years saw no cyclicality with steady earnings and revenue growth of 16% and 14%, which going forward remains a strength - 10% revenue CAGR and 17% earnings CAGR, powered by a $1Bn buyback program.

The valuation is very reasonable with a large margin of safety, the PEG ratio is just 0.8, and the P/E drops from 16 to 10 over the next 3 years. If we were to value the company at 16 x 2027 earnings of $6.5, the stock would be worth $103 three years from now or 60% higher, which is an annual return of 16% - what’s not to like? Besides, in the last 16 years, Skechers has had a positive surprise 11/16 times or 69%, we could very likely get that going forward.

The solidity, the emphasis on comfort, the diversity across categories increasing its reach, the better margins from DTC and its growth in Asia are all good reasons to buy.

I'm recommending a long-term buy and hold.