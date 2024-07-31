f11photo/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have to say I'm writing this article with mixed feelings. On the one hand, being bullish on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was the right call when I wrote my most recent article on May 1, titled "From Ratings To Riches: Why S&P Global Deserves A Spot In Your Portfolio."

On the other hand, I'm not in it, as the stock has returned 19%(!!) since then, with me watching on the sidelines. This has pushed the ten-year return to more than 570%, three times the S&P 500's return with an additional 11%.

In this article, I'll update my thesis on the company, as it just reported, its financial numbers. These numbers not only show us how well the company is growing revenues and margins but also tell us what the bigger economic picture looks like, as S&P Global is the world's largest rating agency and a provider of data to countless corporations.

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get right to it!

Demand Is Booming!

The second quarter was fantastic, as the company reported a 16% increase in total revenue, excluding the divestiture of Engineering Solutions.

According to the company, growth was mainly driven by a significant surge in transaction revenue from its Ratings division, which grew by more than 60%.

Additionally, revenue from subscription products increased by 8% on a year-over-year basis.

The only thing better than elevated revenue growth is higher margins. The company boosted its margins by 450 basis points, allowing earnings per share to soar by 30%.

S&P Global

Moreover, the realization of almost $200 million in annualized run-rate revenue synergies from the integration of S&P Global and IHS Markit data sets puts the company ahead of its target to achieve $150 million in revenue synergies by 2026.

In addition to these benefits, the company is implementing new technologies, as I have discussed in prior articles as well. This includes generative AI technologies. Essentially, GenAI is artificial intelligence that can perform out-of-the-box tasks, including creating its own content like text, pictures, and whatnot.

S&P Global used these technologies in the launch of Chat AI on Platts Connect. Essentially, this platform combines data from Platts Dimensions Pro and IHS Connect, which allows users to get better access to data, research, and insights.

If there's one thing AI is great for, it's handling data. Luckily, S&P Global has a lot of data, which makes AI a perfect tool to enhance and expand its existing product portfolio.

S&P Global

Speaking of data, in May, S&P Global announced the acquisition of Visible Alpha, a company that was founded less than ten years ago with the right tools for S&P Global's platform.

Founded in 2015, Visible Alpha provides consensus forecast estimates, key performance indicators, and analytics from in-depth sell-side analyst models and distributes the data through a variety of distribution channels including a web-based platform, APIs and Feeds. Visible Alpha is backed by a group of investment banks that are key contributors of research and data to the platform. Their continued contributions will further enhance the depth and breadth of the overall Visible Alpha and S&P Capital IQ Pro offering. - S&P Global (emphasis added)

According to S&P Global, the integration of Visible Alpha has already shown promising results, with a 5% increase in contributing brokers and the generation of over 150 sales leads.

S&P Global

In general, SPGI is doing a terrific job adding new services and exploiting market trends, including in its Sustainability & Energy Transition division, which saw a 23% revenue growth rate, pushing revenue to $87 million.

This was driven by strong demand for advisory services and subscription offerings related to energy transition.

S&P Global

Meanwhile, the Private Market Solutions segment saw a 26% increase in revenue. This was boosted by elevated demand for ratings for debt bank loans and CLOs (see below).

S&P Global

With regard to growth in its rating business, the company saw massive tailwinds from favorable market conditions, including tight credit spreads and strong refinancing activity.

Adding to that, the S&P Dow Jones Indices division continued to thrive, with a 12% revenue increase, which was driven by higher asset-linked fees and strong ETF market inflows.

Even better, the division's operating margin expanded by 210 basis points to 70.7%, which shows the power of a strong asset/capital-light business model.

In general, on a TTM-adjusted basis, we see the company has an operating margin of 48%, led by Ratings and Indices, who both have operating margins of more than 60%.

S&P Global

This is truly a fantastic profitability profile, especially in light of sticky inflation.

The good news is that growth is expected to be higher than previously anticipated.

Outlook & Valuation

What's better than strong results? A guidance hike.

Looking ahead, the company raised its financial guidance for the full year, expecting revenue growth in the range of 8% to 10%, with adjusted operating margin expansion of 125 to 175 basis points. Note that 8.0% revenue growth was the upper bound of the prior range.

Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be between $14.35 and $14.60, which marks a $0.50 increase from the company's prior guidance.

S&P Global

Digging a bit deeper, the revenue guidance hike in ratings really stood out, as it almost doubled the guidance midpoint to a new range of 14.0% to 16.0%.

S&P Global

Now comes the bad news.

After its recent surge, SPGI shares trade at a blended P/E ratio of 36.0x, roughly ten points above the 10-year average of 26.2x.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect 13-14% annual EPS growth through 2026. When adding its 0.7% dividend yield, it could return 14%-15% per year. Since January 2004, it has returned 14% annually.

FAST Graphs

However, that scenario would be based on its current valuation. I do not see that happening, as a 36x multiple is simply too rich.

Although there's a good chance the company will trade above its 10-year average for a while, a lot of good news has been priced in, which implies a fair stock price of roughly $490 (based on its 10-year average multiple).

The current consensus price target is $516, 5% above the current price.

As such, I believe a Hold rating is appropriate here, with corrections of 15% or more being good buying opportunities. Historically speaking, these corrections tend to happen on a regular basis, as SPGI is still a cyclical business.

This brings me to the last part of this article.

Takeaway

S&P Global has been on a tear, with a 19% gain since my last article.

The company's recent earnings report highlights impressive growth, driven by a surge in its Rating division and the successful integration of IHS Markit, to name two examples.

Moreover, revenue growth is strong, margins are expanding, and the outlook is even brighter with a guidance hike.

While the stock's valuation is currently lofty, the long-term opportunities remain strong.

Hence, for now, I'll keep a close eye on SPGI and continue to appreciate the company's stellar performance from the sidelines, betting on a correction opportunity in the not-too-distant future.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Impressive Growth : SPGI's recent earnings report shows a 16% revenue increase, with strong performance across multiple divisions, especially in Ratings.

: SPGI's recent earnings report shows a 16% revenue increase, with strong performance across multiple divisions, especially in Ratings. Strategic Integration : The successful merger with IHS Markit is already generating nearly $200 million in annualized run-rate revenue synergies.

: The successful merger with IHS Markit is already generating nearly $200 million in annualized run-rate revenue synergies. Innovative Technologies : The company's adoption of AI, including the launch of Chat AI on Platts Connect, massively improves its data offerings.

: The company's adoption of AI, including the launch of Chat AI on Platts Connect, massively improves its data offerings. Strong Outlook: SPGI raised its full-year financial guidance, indicating confidence after a fantastic quarter.

Cons: