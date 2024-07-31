Yuji Kotani/DigitalVision via Getty Images

ASE Technology Holding (NYSE:ASX), the leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test or OSAT services to the semiconductor industry, could have used some good news on July 25. The stock has been sliding in the past few weeks, and the release of the Q2 FY2024 report on July 25 was a timely opportunity to stem the slide by reaffirming the bull case for ASX with a strong report. However, the latest report failed to deliver the boost the stock could have used. If anything, the Q2 FY2024 report was a letdown in several ways, which included a lowering of expectations for FY2024. Why will be covered next.

The stock has fallen off recently

A previous article from last April urged caution after the door was opened to the possibility of a downward revision to the FY2024 outlook because demand was not recovering as expected at the start of FY2024 when the outlook was given. Still, ASX made no changes to the FY2024 outlook in the Q1 FY2024 report. ASX was therefore rated a hold with an eye towards possible changes ahead.

Source: Thinkorswim app

The chart above shows why the prior rating was not overly cautious. The stock closed at $10.33 when the prior article was published in April, which is higher than where the stock closed three months later on July 29 at $9.96 per ADS to give ASX a market cap of $21.5B. However, it is worth mentioning that while the stock failed to hold on to gains, the stock did advance for much of the past three months.

Why the stock could be due for a bounce with potential support getting closer

Note the ascending trendline in the chart above. The stock followed this trendline as it rose in May and June until it hit a 52-weeks high of $12.86 on July 11, but it's been downhill from then on. ASX has lost 22.6% of its market cap in the last few weeks and, in doing so, the stock has fallen below the trendline that had supported the rally since it started in November 2023.

The drop was almost continuous, although there was an attempt at a bounce at around the $11 price point as can be seen in, for instance, the green candlestick on July 22 against all the red candlesticks during the recent drop. This was unlikely to be a coincidence since it happened close to the aforementioned trendline, Furthermore, the stock was close to a Fibonacci retracement level.

Source: Thinkorswim app

Recall how the recent peak of $12.86 was the culmination of a long uptrend that started after the stock bottomed at $4.45 in October 2022, as shown in the chart above. It’s therefore worth knowing that the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of $4.45 to $12.86 is $10.88. This is very close to $11 or the region where the stock went for a mini bounce from July 19 to July 23.

But whatever support there was did not hold because the stock resumed the decline on July 24 to close at $9.96 on July 29, reducing once fairly substantial YTD gains to just 5.8%. However, while there is room for the stock to fall further, the stock may be due for another attempted bounce after falling by as much as it has in the last few weeks. ASX, for instance, is now oversold with an RSI value at just under 29.

Furthermore, the next Fibonacci retracement level is not far away. The next Fibonacci level to come after 23.6% is 38.2%, which is $9.65 from $4.45 to $12.86. This is just a few percentage points from where the stock is at $9.96. ASX may be able to put together a bounce soon for these reasons, being oversold and close to potential support.

What triggered the selloff in ASX

It’s important to note that ASX was not alone in the recent selloff. For instance, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), an ETF which tracks 30 stocks active in the semiconductor space, also peaked on July 11 like ASX, before falling off in recent weeks. The decline in semiconductor stocks like ASX that came in the weeks after July 11 can be attributed to a couple of developments.

First, there were reports the U.S. government is considering increasing existing export restrictions to China. This was not well received by the semiconductor sector because it could potentially mean lower sales and earnings. In addition, a candidate seeking to become the next POTUS made several comments about Taiwan, which happens to be where ASX has most of its manufacturing facilities. All of this conspired to take down the semis, ASX included.

What caused a further selloff in ASX

ASX was dropping prior to the release of the latest report from ASX, but the drop continued after ASX released its Q2 FY2024 report on July 25. The latest numbers themselves were roughly in line with expectations, although they were overshadowed somewhere else. Revenue increased by 3% YoY to NTD140,238M, which converts to $4,351.2M using a USD:NTD exchange rate of 1:32.23.

EPS declined by 1% YoY to NTD1.75, which translates to NTD3.50 or $0.11, or 0.109 to be more exact, per ADS. EBITDA was NTD26,127M in Q2 FY2024, up from NTD25,770M in Q2 FY2023. Note that the first fiscal quarter tends to be down due to seasonality, which helps explain the strong QoQ changes in Q2 FY2024

ASX ended Q2 FY2024 with cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets of NTD75,335M or $2,337.4M on the balance sheet. On the other hand, ASX has more debt to service with interest-bearing debt totaling NTD183,938M or $5,707M. The current ratio is 1.17. The table below shows the numbers for Q2 FY2024.

(Unit: NTD M, except EPS) (IFRS) Q2 FY2024 Q1 FY2024 Q2 FY2023 QoQ YoY Revenue 140,238 132,803 136,275 6% 3% Gross margin 16.4% 15.7% 16.0% 70bps 40bps Operating margin 6.4% 5.7% 6.9% 70bps (50bps) Operating income 9,021 7,525 9,412 20% (4%) Net income attributable to shareholders 7,783 5,682 7,740 37% 1% EPS (diluted) 1.75 1.28 1.76 37% (1%) Click to enlarge

Source: ASX

However, the stock did not sell off for no reason in the wake of the Q2 report. While some market segments, particularly those tied to AI demand, are doing very well, most end markets are not where they ought to be. ASX made no changes to the FY2024 outlook previously given, but in a roundabout way suggested FY2024 revenue could come in lower than previously expected as a result of the recovery in demand going slower than expected. From the Q2 earnings call:

“I guess the full year -- in terms of a full year perspective, I think the -- in the general market, the recovery seems to be a bit slower than we were expecting. So in the -- although in the second half, we'll start to see the -- general market start to bottom out, and we'll start to have some recovery -- more recovery there. But the pace of it seems to be slower than it originally expected. But on the leading edge, we are still is booming, but we are aggressively trying to catch up with the capacity to meet the growing demand. Well, all in all, put everything into consideration, I think for the full year, we're now looking at a more moderate type of growth in terms of our top line. And in terms of margin, I think, again, because of the more muted recovery of the general market, I think the -- in third quarter, we will come in a little bit short”

Source: ASX earnings transcript

Management further stated:

“For the traditional business, the second quarter had selective products with signs of reemergence. But by and large, general product demand lacked the strength and durability necessary to be considered a sustained healthy pickup in the immediate term.”

The stock has fallen each day since these comments from ASX.

What a lowering of expectations could mean for FY2024

Remember that ASX called for FY2024 revenue to grow in the 6-10% range YoY at the start of the year. ASX seems to be prepping for a FY2024 that comes in at the lower end of the range. Furthermore, ASX has its work cut out because even that target will not come easy. H1 FY2024 revenue, for instance, came in at NTD273,041M, an increase of just 2.2% YoY, which is well below the 6-10% range aimed for.

Yes, H2 is usually stronger due to seasonality, but ASX will have to come from behind to achieve even the lower end of expectations. The previous article estimated FY2024 EPADS could come in at $0.65-0.70, but something like $0.55 might be more fitting in light of weaker-than-expected demand and assuming there is not a huge change in demand in H2. This would translate to a P/E ratio of 18.2x, with the stock at $9.96. In comparison, the 5-year average is about 13x.

Q3 FY2024 guidance calls for ATM revenue to increase in the high single digits and for EMS revenue to increase in the mid-to-high single digits, both QoQ. This might be enough for ASX to earn an estimated $0.16-0.18 per ADS, although foreign currency rate changes could affect the final number.

Investor takeaways

The last few weeks have seen a massive change for ASX in a number of areas. There were some headwinds before, which included demand that was weaker than expected, but the stock was able to look past them to continue to march higher, building on the uptrend that can be traced all the way back to October 2022.

However, the stock has lost almost all its gains for the year in the last few weeks, with headwinds picking up strength. Semis were negatively affected by reports of new export restrictions and geopolitical tensions, especially involving Taiwan, where ASX is located. Furthermore, the Q2 FY2024 report provided no relief after demand continued to come in below expectations.

While ASX did not change the prior outlook for FY2024, which calls for growth of 6-10% YoY, it did suggest the higher end of the range is probably unrealistic in light of how the year has gone thus far. Revenue grew by just 2.2% YoY at the midpoint of FY2024. ASX will need to step it up, and that is just to hit the low end of the FY2024 outlook.

FY2024 is shaping up to be just a small improvement over FY2023, a year ASX earned NTD7.18, or $0.46 per ADS, on revenue of NTD581,914M or about $18.7B. In comparison, ASX earned NTD3.03, or $0.19 per ADS, on revenue of NTD273,041M or $8.47B in the first two quarters of FY2024. The second half of the year is usually better, but it is not unreasonable to say the odds ASX might have to revise downwards its FY2024 outlook has risen in light of the recent Q2 FY2024 report.

I continue to hold ASX, but I see no reason to be a buyer of ASX at this time. The risks are high. The stock is currently in the midst of a major selloff that has already wiped out almost a quarter of its value in less than three weeks from its peak. It is possible the stock might soon make an attempt at a bounce since it is oversold after dropping as much as it has recently and with a potential support level coming up.

Nonetheless, the recent headwinds that have given ASX so much problems are likely to be around for a while. Geopolitical tensions are unlikely to go away soon. So too are export restrictions on the semiconductor industry, and they could very well increase even further. While there are some pockets of strength, particularly demand tied to AI, overall demand is not strong enough to warrant being very bullish on ASX at this time. All this is likely to weigh on the stock for the time being.

Bottom line, the recent developments have validated the conclusions drawn in the prior article. The short-term outlook for ASX is such that taking a cautious approach is warranted. Keep in mind, the stock moved higher from October 2022 to July 2024. That is quite a bit of time, and some correction is arguably needed after the move ASX made prior. This is what seems to be happening right now. Patience will be needed as it may take a while to play out.