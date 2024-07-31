Nickel Industries Limited (NICMF) June Quarterly Activities Call Transcript

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCPK:NICMF) June Quarterly Activities Call July 30, 2024 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Werner - Managing Director
Christopher Shepherd - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kate McCutcheon - Citi
Tim Hoff - Canaccord
Cameron Taylor - Bank of America
Dim Ariyasinghe - UBS

Justin Werner

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the Nickel Industries June quarter activities presentation. If I could ask the moderator just to move to the next slide, please.

Safety and sustainability, no LTIs were recorded during the quarter against 2.18 million man hours that were worked company-wide. 12 months rolling total recordable injury rate as of the end of June was 1.89%, and this is significantly below the World Steel benchmark. We’re proud to release our 2023 sustainability report during the quarter. This marks our third sustainability report and really showcases the company’s achievements and the role that we are playing in being a responsible and sustainable mining leader in Indonesia. We are also very proud to announce the establishment of a University scholarship program for 10 local indigenous students per year to attend a University in Sulawesi across fields of metallurgical engineering, environmental engineering and mining engineering. And we’re very pleased to have a role and provide support for future Indonesian leaders.

The Hengjaya Mine participated in the World Environmental Day campaign in various activities, such as tree planting, beach cleanups and showcasing its proposed biodiversity conservation area. And we also received the top CSR award at the Indonesian Social and the Indonesian Social Responsibility Award. So again, more accolades during the quarter and reflective of Nickel Industries role as – recognized role as leading ESG and responsible miner in Indonesia.

If we could just move to the next slide, please. We’ve had a challenging first half due to factors outside of

