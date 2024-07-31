Energy Vault: An Opportunity For Contrarian Value Investors

Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
565 Followers

Summary

  • Energy Vault's stock has dropped over 60% in the past year, making it a potential opportunity for contrarian value investors.
  • Energy Vault has an incredibly low EV/R ratio and a strong balance sheet. This should see them through temporary adversity.
  • I'm issuing a Buy rating but suggest diversifying with other issues similar to Energy Vault.

Smart energy storage with engineer work with graphic display

PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Vault Is A Fit For Contrarian Value Investors

I recently bought a position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV). In doing so, I've chosen to go against the market: Shares are down 60%+ in the

This article was written by

Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
565 Followers
I research small cap equities that show potential for outperforming the S&P 500 based on quantitative factors. My approach combines value, growth and certain technical aspects.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NRGV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NRGV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NRGV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NRGV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News