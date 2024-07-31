Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Strategic Dividend & Income® Fund is a multi-asset-class strategy that seeks to provide reasonable income, and potentially also capital appreciation, by investing in a diversified mix of dividend-oriented equity and hybrid securities.
- The fund's assets are allocated among high dividend-yielding stocks, preferred stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and convertible securities, using a target weighting of 50%, 20%, 15% and 15%, respectively. This strategic allocation attempts to take advantage of the low correlation among these equity/hybrid classes with a goal of optimizing total returns while containing volatility over time.
- Specialized subportfolio managers are responsible for security selection in their respective areas of expertise and represent the primary source of alpha (risk-adjusted excess return), while the lead portfolio managers have the flexibility to make tactical allocation shifts around the target mix to help manage risk and capitalize on relative-value opportunities.
1 Life of Fund (LOF) if performance is less than 10 years. Fund inception date: 12/23/2003.
2 This expense ratio is from the most recent prospectus and generally is based on amounts incurred during the most recent fiscal year, or estimated amounts for the current fiscal year in the case of a newly launched fund. It does not include any fee waivers or reimbursements, which would be reflected in the fund's net expense ratio.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; therefore, you may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance stated. Performance shown is that of the fund's Retail Class shares (if multiclass). You may own another share class of the fund with a different expense structure and, thus, have different returns. Total returns are historical and include change in share value and reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. Cumulative total returns are reported as of the period indicated.
Cumulative total returns are reported as of the period indicated.
For definitions and other important information, please see the Definitions and Important Information section of this Fund Review.
Market Review
U.S. stocks gained 4.28% in the second quarter, according to the S&P 500® index, after shaking off a rough April and rising steadily due to resilient corporate profits, a frenzy over generative artificial intelligence and the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to cutting interest rates later this year. Amid this favorable backdrop for higher-risk assets, the index continued its late-2023 momentum and reached midyear just shy of its all-time closing high. Growth stocks led the narrow rally, with only three of 11 sectors topping the broader market.
The backdrop for the global economy and earnings growth remained largely constructive, underpinning fairly low market volatility. The move toward global monetary easing inched forward, although persistent core inflation in the U.S. continued to keep the Fed on hold. Looking ahead, the pace and magnitude of global monetary easing remains uncertain, while near-term risk of a recession in the U.S. appears muted.
In Q2, U.S. large-cap growth stocks once again topped the performance leaderboard, adding to a strong year-to-date gain in what was a relatively quiet three months for asset markets. In April, the S&P 500® returned -4.08%, as inflation remained stickier than expected, spurring doubts of a soft landing for the economy.
Reversing course, the S&P 500® rose 4.96% in May. Tech stocks, particularly AI-related names, came back into focus, while the bull market finally began to reflect broader participation. At its June meeting, the Fed bumped up its inflation forecast and reduced its outlook from three cuts to one in 2024. The market followed suit, reducing its rate-cut expectations for the second straight quarter. Still, signs of inflation easing helped the index gain 3.59% for the month, boosting its year-to-date result to 15.29%.
For the quarter, growth (+10%) shares within the index topped value (-2%), while large-caps handily bested smaller-caps. By sector within the S&P 500®, a continued rally in the stock prices of the largest U.S. companies by market capitalization - concentrated in information technology (+14%) and communication services (+9%), fanned by AI fervor - once again stood out. In other categories, utilities rose roughly 5% to round out the contributors. The sector benefited from strong fundamentals, powerful, multiyear secular trends, and the potential for a growth super-cycle driven by utilities' key role in the AI revolution. Conversely, notable laggards included materials (-5%), industrials (-3%) and energy (-2%), the latter hampered by sluggish oil prices.
Within this environment, the Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Composite Index SM returned -0.90% the past three months. The index consists of four asset classes: high-dividend-yielding stocks, preferred stocks, real estate investment trusts and convertible securities.
Dividend-paying equities, as measured by the MSCI USA High Dividend Yield Index, returned -1.73% this past quarter, weighed down the most by consumer discretionary and health care stocks. Meanwhile, REITs, according to the FTSE NAREIT Equity REITs Index, were roughly flat (+0.06%) amid mixed performance, where apartment and health care REITs led the way, as most property types experienced only slightly positive or negative returns in Q2.
Elsewhere, convertible securities - hybrid instruments that combine the features of both stocks and bonds -generated a -0.21% result for the period, per the ICE BofA All U.S. Convertibles Index, while preferred stocks, as measured by the ICE BofA®Fixed Rate Preferred Securities index, returned -0.13%.
[1]MSCI USA High Dividend Yield Index
[2]ICE BofA Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index
[3]ICE BofA All US Convertibles Index
[4]FTSE NAREIT Equity REITs Index
Performance Review
Detailed Fund Attribution Relative To Benchmark
|Strategy: Asset Allocation
Dividend-Paying Equities
The fund's roughly neutral positioning among large-cap, dividend-paying stocks had little impact on its relative result in Q2. (Neutral)
Preferred Stocks
A small average overweight in preferreds contributed modestly to performance versus the Composite index. (Slight Positive)
Convertible Securities
A large underweight in this asset class proved modestly detrimental, as convertibles slightly outperformed this period. (Slight Negative)
REITs
The fund's allocation here roughly mirrored the index, resulting in a very minor performance drag the past three months. (Slight Negative)
Infrastructure
An out-of-index stake in this category aided the fund's relative performance in the second quarter. (Positive)
MLPs
Modest non-Composite exposure to these securities was a plus, given that MLPs outpaced the Composite index. (Slight Positive)
Strategy: Security Selection
Dividend-Paying Equities
Security selection, especially in the health care sector, contributed most to relative performance by far this period. (Positive)
Preferred Stocks
Strong investment choices among these holdings contributed to the portfolio's relative return in Q2. (Positive)
Convertible Securities
Favorable picks in convertibles added value compared with the Composite index the past three months. (Positive)
REITs
Security selection among real estate stocks hampered the fund's relative result a bit this quarter. (Negative)
Infrastructure
These securities modestly outpaced the S&P Global Infrastructure Index, providing a small performance lift. (Slight Positive)
MLPs
The fund's MLP investments outperformed the Alerian MLP Index, bolstering relative performance somewhat. (Slight Positive)
Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
Outlook and Positioning
The fund employs a lead portfolio-manager/subportfolio-manager structure. The two co-lead portfolio managers make the allocation decisions across the fund's major asset classes. Individual selection decisions within each of the asset classes are made by experienced and specialized managers within their respective areas of expertise. Our asset allocation investment process begins with strategic allocation across the fund's asset classes. Depending on the co-lead portfolio managers' outlook for each type of investment, they may over- or underweight an asset class versus the neutral mix. This is done judiciously, with an eye toward long-term trends and in a strategic manner to help preserve the integrity of the portfolios.
Separate from the asset allocation investment process, each subportfolio has its own dedicated portfolio manager who employs an asset class-specific process for security selection.
The fund's investment approach aims to offer a well-diversified strategy with the potential to deliver strong income regardless of the interest-rate environment. Based on Fidelity research, we have established a target mix of 50% dividend-yielding stocks, 20% preferred stocks, 15% convertible securities and 15% REITs. As the fund's neutral positioning, this is the combination of asset classes and weightings that over time we believe should provide the most favorable risk/reward for our shareholders. Our approach to managing the fund is always highly tactical, meaning we make shifts to the fund's asset mix based on where we see opportunities in the marketplace at any given time.
The fund's investable universe also includes non-Composite index asset classes - including master limited partnerships and infrastructure stocks - that provide us with different opportunities to broaden the fund's dividend-paying-equity exposure. As of midyear, non-Composite exposure to infrastructure securities stood at 3%, while we also maintained a small out-of-index allocation to MLPs, although as these holdings outperformed, we reduced that exposure accordingly to manage risk.
In Q1, we lowered the portfolio's allocation to convertibles and added to preferreds. This quarter, however, we reversed a small portion of that shift amid a pickup in convertibles issuance that we anticipate should continue, and could even be the start of structural improvement in that market. For now, however, we still see better relative opportunity elsewhere, particularly in infrastructure equities and preferred stocks. In the case of the former, these stocks have been relative laggards due to higher interest rates. Meanwhile, we increasingly favored preferreds for their additional income potential, most notably among fixed-to-floating-rate securities.
Overall, we maintained our modest "risk-on" approach while keeping the fund's target allocations relatively close to the index. We saw this positioning as prudent because of the market's focus on Fed policy to the exclusion of many other factors, in addition to the lack of obvious other value opportunities within our investment universe. As such, on June 30 we were about neutrally positioned in equities and REITs. Despite reducing our exposure, the portfolio also had a modest overweight in MLPs.
At the midpoint of 2024, we are comfortable with the fund's positioning, especially its non-Composite exposure to infrastructure stocks - the best available opportunity within our investment universe, we believe - along with a smaller overweight in preferreds and an out-of-index stake in master limited partnerships.
Additionally, with limited near-term upside for convertibles, we are maintaining our large underweight in the asset class. We will continually monitor conditions over the coming year to determine whether further changes in that allocation may be warranted. Lastly, we patiently await episodic sell-offs and other market events that could generate new opportunities we hope to capitalize upon.
|The 10 largest holdings are as of the end of the reporting period, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. Holdings do not include money market investments.
Subportfolio Composition
|Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
Fund Information
Manager(s): Adam Kramer Ford O'Neil
Trading Symbol: FSDIX
Start Date: December 23, 2003
Size (in millions): $5,168.83
Morningstar Category: Fund Moderately Aggressive Allocation
Stock markets, especially foreign markets, are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. Fixed income investments entail interest rate risk (as interest rates rise bond prices usually fall), the risk of issuer default, issuer credit risk and inflation risk. Foreign securities are subject to interest rate, currency exchange rate, economic, and political risks. Changes in real estate values or economic downturns can have a significant negative effect on issuers in the real estate industry. Lower-quality bonds can be more volatile and have greater risk of default than higher-quality bonds. Value stocks can perform differently than other types of stocks and can continue to be undervalued by the market for long periods of time.
Definitions and Important Information
Information provided in, and presentation of, this document are for informational and educational purposes only and are not a recommendation to take any particular action, or any action at all, nor an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or services presented. It is not investment advice. Fidelity does not provide legal or tax advice.
Before making any investment decisions, you should consult with your own professional advisers and take into account all of the particular facts and circumstances of your individual situation. Fidelity and its representatives may have a conflict of interest in the products or services mentioned in these materials because they have a financial interest in them, and receive compensation, directly or indirectly, in connection with the management, distribution, and/or servicing of these products or services, including Fidelity funds, certain third-party funds and products, and certain investment services.
Important Fund Information
Relative positioning data presented in this commentary is based on the fund's primary benchmark (index) unless a secondary benchmark is provided to assess performance.
Indices
It is not possible to invest directly in an index. All indices represented are unmanaged. All indices include reinvestment of dividends and interest income unless otherwise noted.
Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Composite Index is a customized blend of unmanaged indices, weighted as follows: MSCI USA High Dividend Yield - 50%; ICE BofA Fixed Rate Preferred Index - 20%; FTSE NAREIT Equity REITs - 15% and ICE BofA U.S. Convertibles Index - 15%. The composition differed in periods prior to December 18, 2010.
S&P 500 Index is a market capitalization-weighted index of 500 common stocks chosen for market size, liquidity, and industry group representation to represent U.S. equity performance.
Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based, market-value-weighted benchmark that measures the performance of the investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. Sectors in the index include Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, MBS (agency fixed-rate and hybrid ARM pass-throughs) ABS, and CMBS.
FTSE NAREIT Equity REITs Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of tax-qualified real estate investment trusts (REITS) that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the NYSE MKT LLC, or the NASDAQ National Market List with more than fifty percent of total assets in qualifying real estate assets secured by real property. Mortgage and timber REITs are excluded.
MSCI USA High Dividend Yield Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of stocks designed to measure the performance of the high-dividend-yielding segment of the U.S. large- and mid-cap equity market. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are excluded. Eligible companies must have a persistent and sustainable dividend and a dividend yield that is meaningfully higher than average for the parent MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) USA Index.
The ICE BofA Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of fixed rate U.S. dollar denominated preferred securities issued in the U.S. domestic market. Qualifying securities must have an investment-grade rating (based on an average of Moody's, S&P and Fitch) and an investment-grade-rated country of risk. In addition, qualifying securities must be issued as public securities or through a 144a filing, must be issued in $25, $50 or $100 par/liquidation preference increments, must have at least one year until final maturity, a fixed coupon or dividend schedule, and must have a minimum amount outstanding of $100 million.
The ICE BofA All U.S. Convertibles Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of domestic U.S. corporate convertible securities including mandatory convertible preferreds.
Nasdaq Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ stocks.
Market-Segment Weights
Market-segment weights illustrate examples of sectors or industries in which the fund may invest, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. They should not be construed or used as a recommendation for any sector or industry.
Ranking Information
% Rank in Morningstar Category is the fund's total-return percentile rank relative to all funds that have the same Morningstar Category. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1 and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100. The top-performing fund in a category will always receive a rank of 1%. % Rank in Morningstar Category is based on total returns which include reinvested dividends and capital gains, if any, and exclude sales charges. Multiple share classes of a fund have a common portfolio but impose different expense structures.
% Rank in Morningstar Category is the fund's total-return percentile rank relative to all funds that have the same Morningstar Category. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1 and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100. The top-performing fund in a category will always receive a rank of 1%. % Rank in Morningstar Category is based on total returns which include reinvested dividends and capital gains, if any, and exclude sales charges. Multiple share classes of a fund have a common portfolio but impose different expense structures.
Relative Weights
Relative weights represents the % of fund assets in a particular market segment, asset class or credit quality relative to the benchmark. A positive number represents an overweight, and a negative number is an underweight. The fund's benchmark is listed immediately under the fund name in the Performance Summary.
Views expressed are through the end of the period stated and do not necessarily represent the views of Fidelity. Views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and Fidelity disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied on as investment advice and, because investment decisions for a Fidelity fund are based on numerous factors, may not be relied on as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any Fidelity fund. The securities mentioned are not necessarily holdings invested in by the portfolio manager(s) or FMR LLC. References to specific company securities should not be construed as recommendations or investment advice.
