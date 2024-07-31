Vincenzo Pace

In somewhat of a surprise, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) reported a profit in the June quarter. The airline sector has seen huge pressure on domestic fares, and JetBlue is primarily focused on the impacted market segment. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the stock as the merger termination with Spirit Airlines (SAVE) wasn't the end of the world, but JetBlue needs time to transform the business.

Source: Finviz

Turnaround Time

JetBlue reported the following quarterly results for Q2'24 as follows:

Source: Seeking Alpha

In reality, the quarterly earnings weren't exactly great. JetBlue reported revenues dipped by nearly 7% and the airline had to work hard to squeeze out a small profit in the seasonally strong June quarter. Though, JetBlue soared 12% as the quarterly EPS was positive, and the airline reported a loss last Q2.

The good news is that JetBlue beat results as the company continues to transform the airline after the merger with Spirit Airlines was scrapped due to the DoJ. A big part of the deal plan was for the combined airline to take capacity out of the market via the transformation of the ULCC into a more premium service with fewer seats on every flight. Now, these airlines have to cut capacity to right size the market.

JetBlue reported Q2 capacity dipped almost 3% while the forecast is for Q3 ASMs to dip 3% to 6%. The legacy airlines are all cutting capacity into Q3, with expectations for yields to invert positively in the August/September time frame.

The airline has plans to exit up to 15 BlueCity locations, leading to JetBlue eliminating 50 routes in a further move to shift away from unprofitable flying. The company had only exited 8 of the routes by the start of Q2, and 20 route exits won't occur until after the start of Q3 in October.

New Premium Plans

Following the big Covid boom, the airline sector has seen a shift in the business, with legacy airlines doing a better job of segmenting airplanes. The legacy airlines are now able to offer more premium services while leaving the back of the plane with fares to compete with low-cost carriers.

As the market shifted, JetBlue was engaged in the Spirit Airlines merger for over a year and making plans to adjust to market demands via integrating that business into JetBlue. Now, the sector is making adjustments, with both JetBlue and Spirit Airlines announcing plans for more premium services.

JetBlue announced the JetForward plan, with a goal of boosting incremental EBIT by $800 to $900 million from 2025 through 2027. The big question is what the original forecast was for the EBIT in order for the airline to uplift.

Source: JetBlue Q2'24 presentation

The airline plans to introduce preferred seating, new loyalty partners while adjusting the network as discussed above. At the same time, the company will defer ~$3 billion in A321neo aircraft capex to the 2030s, helping to constrain capacity and reduce costs.

The stock only has a market cap of $2.3 billion, even following the 12% rip after the Q2 earnings report. JetBlue only trades at 2.5x the incremental EBIT boost goals.

The stock is crazy cheap if JetBlue hits a breakeven goal for 2024 EBIT of $0. The airline currently spends ~$250 million on interest expense, with about $5.4 billion in debt and a cash balance of $1.7 billion.

While the debt levels might seem high, JetBlue has net PP&E of $10.3 billion. The airline has plenty of assets to handle this level of debt, but JetBlue has to improve operations to offset the high interest expenses to become profitable.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that JetBlue is exceptionally cheap here. The company has a lot of work to transform the airline following the failed Spirit merger, but JetBlue has a lot of low-hanging fruit. As well, the market was already improving, as evident by the Q2 results due to cuts in domestic capacity.

Investors should use weakness to load up on airlines trading at exceptionally cheap valuations. JetBlue is a prime example of an airline likely to report strong profits in the next few years, with the stock trading at an extremely low multiple of those potential earnings.