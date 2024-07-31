Elevance Health: Healthcare Services Segment Is Gaining Traction

Jul. 31, 2024 4:32 AM ETElevance Health, Inc. (ELV) StockCI, UNH
Marcel Knoop
Summary

  • Elevance Health's health insurance segment is well diversified, with a meaningful exposure to commercial services-only memberships and Medicaid.
  • ELV has been doing a great job handling the current environment of rising medical costs.
  • The Healthcare Services segment is starting to meaningfully grow external revenue.
  • My DCF valuation indicates that ELV stock is slightly undervalued with a good total return outlook.

Introduction

I last wrote about Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on October 23, 2023, in my article "Elevance Health: An Overlooked Healthcare Gem?". Since then, ELV has reported three quarters of earnings while underperforming

Marcel Knoop
