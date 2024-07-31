Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

I last wrote about Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on October 23, 2023, in my article "Elevance Health: An Overlooked Healthcare Gem?". Since then, ELV has reported three quarters of earnings while underperforming the S&P 500 by around 9% (S&P gain: 28.9% / ELV gain: 19.8%).

I initiated coverage on ELV with a "buy" rating back then. Recent results, especially around the healthcare services segment, led me to this update article. In this article, I want to briefly recap my previous coverage, discuss recent results, and update my stance on ELV as an investment.

Quick Recap

ELV operates and reports three business segments:

Health Benefits (the bread-and-butter health insurance segment) CarelonRx (PBM services) Carelon Services (the healthcare services segment)

Of these three, the insurance segment is by far the largest regarding revenue and operating profits, followed by CarelonRx, a relatively new segment. CarelonRx was first reported in FY2019. The healthcare services segment is the smallest, and ELV only started to report separate revenues and operating profits in 2023. It is also the most promising segment, in my opinion.

Regarding reporting metrics, ELV reports what it calls "operating gain". Operating gain is ELV's version of an "adjusted EBIT" and is derived like this:

Earnings before taxes - Investment Income +- Gains/Losses of financial instruments + interest expense + Amortization of intangibles +- gain/loss on extinguishment of debt.

As I said in my previous article, these adjustments make a lot of sense to me, so I will use operating gain (I will just call it EBIT from now on) as the main profit metric besides Free Cash Flow ((FCF)). ELV also reports adjusted net income, but it is adjusted for so many things that it is not useful.

A very important thing to understand when performing an analysis of ELV is that ELV distinguishes between unaffiliated and affiliated operating revenues. Here is a screenshot from the most recent 10-Q Filing showing what I mean:

ELV Segment Reporting (ELV Q2 24 10-Q Filing)

Here we can see that out of the $4,545 million revenue for Carelon Services, only $990 million came from unaffiliated sources. Affiliated revenue refers to revenue that was billed inside the company (Carelon Services bills to the Health Benefits segment) while unaffiliated revenue refers to revenue that was billed to external customers. The key takeaway for us is that unaffiliated revenue (I call it external revenue) is the key growth metric we have to look out for. While affiliated revenue is also nice to see, it is mainly a form of synergy between ELV's business segments.

So far, so good. Now let's turn to the different business segments.

Health Benefits / Insurance Segment

In a recent update article on Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), I highlighted that the big health insurance companies in the U.S. can be differentiated by the medical membership structure:

UnitedHealth and Elevance Health: Diversified with large exposure to commercial memberships

Humana: Highly concentrated on Medicare Advantage

Cigna: Highly concentrated on "Services-only" commercial memberships

So ELV's medical membership profile is very well diversified. Here is the updated table for the development of ELV's medical memberships since 2016:

ELV Medical Membership Profile (Company reports - compiled by Author)

Out of the 32 million commercial memberships, around 27 million are fee-based, and only 5 million are risk-based. In conclusion, while being well diversified, ELV's commercial memberships are focused on what I call "services-only" memberships. These memberships usually have a better margin profile but are also hard to grow, something I also highlighted in my recent article on Cigna Group. The numbers in the table above undermine this, with the CAGR for total commercial memberships only coming in at 0.6% from 2016 to 2023.

Besides the exposure to commercial memberships, ELV's second largest membership group is Medicaid. Medicaid memberships are usually lower-margin memberships. They are also tied to members being eligible for Medicaid in the first place, something that presented a headwind for ELV's Medicaid memberships in the most recent quarter. As you can see in the above table, Medicaid memberships declined from 13.2 million at the end of 2022 to the current level of 10.7 million. I wrote about the reason for these declines in an article on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from March 18, 2024. Here is what I wrote back then:

The decline in Medicaid memberships is due to "redetermination". Redetermination is the regular eligibility review that usually takes place every twelve months after enrollment. This process was paused during the COVID Public Health Emergency and only commenced in 2023, so this decline should be a one-time event.

Source: Author's article on UNH from March 18, 2024

So we can conclude that this Medicaid membership decline will be a one-time event. We should not put too much emphasis on this.

What is more important is that the health insurance segment managed to grow EBIT while revenue declined slightly. Here are the numbers for the years 2022, 2023 and the trailing twelve months (TTM) in $million:

Health Benefits Segment 2022 2023 TTM External Revenue 138,250 148,231 146,949 Operating Gain (EBIT) 6,022 6,888 7,013 Click to enlarge

While revenue declined by $1.3 billion in the first half of the year, EBIT increased by $125 million. There are two main reasons for this. The headwind from the lost Medicaid memberships has a small effect on EBIT because Medicaid memberships naturally have a low-margin profile. More importantly, ELV made some progress regarding a recovery on margins in the commercial segment by lowering the Benefits-Expense-Ratio (the ratio of medical costs divided by insurance premiums). Here is what management had to say about this in the Q2 24 earnings call (emphasis added):

Our Health Benefits segment demonstrated balance and resilience in the quarter. In Commercial, we continue to make progress on our margin recovery initiative and are delivering solid membership growth, notably in our individual ACA business which has grown substantially year-over-year.

Source: Q2 24 Earnings Call - President and CEO Gail Boudreaux

In conclusion, ELV managed to navigate the Medicaid headwinds while still being able to grow profits (at least in Q1 24. Q2 24 profits were flat YoY). This is especially impressive in the current environment of rising medical costs.

CarelonRx - Margin Pressure

CarelonRx has been quite a disappointment since 2022, especially margin-wise. Here is a quick overview of CarelonRx development since 2021 (in $million):

CarelonRx Segment 2021 2022 2023 TTM External Revenue 25,431 28,526 33,835 34,186 Operating Gain (EBIT) 1,684 1,868 1,975 1,987 EBIT Margin 13.3% 12.5% 10.2% 9.6% Click to enlarge

Despite double-digit revenue growth, profit growth has been low due to margin declines. In my first article on ELV, I argued that we should see low double-digit growth for CarelonRx for some more years before the growth rate comes down to the market level of mid to high single-digits. This seems to be true, but I wasn't prepared for the decline in the margin that we are seeing now. According to commentary from the management in the Q2 24 earnings call, the margin performance in the second quarter (Q2 24 margin: 9.0%) is related to elevated investments around infrastructure and service levels. It remains to be seen if this is true. If it is, the margin should climb back up sometime next year. This will be something to look out for.

Carelon Services - The Growth Driver

Now let's turn to the most important growth driver for ELV. I already highlighted the importance of this segment in my article from last year while also pointing out a caveat, that external revenue was close to stagnant in recent years. Here is a quick overview for Carelon Services development since 2021, the first year we have numbers for (in $million):

Carelon Services Segment 2021 2022 2023 TTM Internal Revenue 7,500 10,472 11,655 13,108 External Revenue 2,630 2,388 2,492 2,840 Operating Gain (EBIT) 187 535 680 833 EBIT Margin 7.1% 22.4% 27.3% 29.3% Click to enlarge

There are some positives and some negatives here. As I already highlighted in my article from October 2023, external revenue (the revenue we should mainly care about) is nearly unchanged compared to 2021 levels, not a good sign. Meanwhile, the EBIT margin more than quadrupled since 2021, an extraordinary success.

Internal revenue has grown significantly, which might be one of the reasons that the insurance segment managed to improve margins. As a quick reminder: When ELV's insurance members get treated by its own healthcare services segment, ELV can cut out the margin of the "middle-man" and achieve some cost savings. In conclusion, internal revenue growth is still a good thing, albeit not as good as external revenue growth.

In Q2 24 though, there were some comments from management that Carelon Services is gaining traction with external clients. It also shows in the numbers. Here is another table showing quarterly external revenue growth for Carelon Services:

Carelon Services Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24 External Revenue 617 630 618 627 605 990 Click to enlarge

Here we can see that external revenue stagnated around $600 million for several quarters before increasing more than 50% YoY in Q2 24. Coupled with the very high margin profile (similar to UnitedHealth Group's Optum Health segment), Carelon Services might become a very meaningful profit growth driver going forward. Here are some comments from management in the Q2 24 earnings call:

(1) Carelon Services delivered robust growth in operating revenue and earnings in the quarter as we gained traction with external clients both through new business wins and the expansion of risk-based services to existing customers. (2) We are delivering strong and accelerating growth in Carelon Services with a long runway ahead. (3) Carelon Services' momentum accelerated in the quarter. Operating revenue grew by over 26% and operating earnings increased by more than 30% due to growth in risk-based services provided to internal and external clients, prudent pricing and strong execution.

Source: ELV Q2 24 Earnings Call

This is exactly what we want to see. Momentum in external revenue growth for Carelon Services will be one of the major things to look out for in the upcoming quarters.

Financials

Let's start, as I always do, with a look at the most recent balance sheet:

Q2 2024 Balance Sheet (10-Q Filing)

ELV has $6,497 in cash and equivalents. On the liability side, ELV has $225 million in short-term borrowings, $2,900 current portion of long-term debt, and $24,561 million in long-term debt. Summing it all up, ELV's current net debt position stands at $21.2 billion.

With TTM EBIT sitting at $8.8 billion right now, ELV debt amounts to 2.4x EBIT, which seems rather high (that would probably be somewhere close to 3x Net Earnings). While not alarming, ELV's balance sheet doesn't seem to be extraordinarily strong at the moment.

The last time I wrote about ELV, EBIT (or Operating Gain) stood at $8.6 billion. Compared to the EBIT of $8.8 billion for TTM, EBIT only grew by around 2.6% over the past 9 months, which is not that impressive. Compared to FY23 EBIT of $8.5 billion though, we are talking about 3.8% TTM EBIT growth in the first half of the year which is much more impressive.

Valuation

There are currently 233.4 million shares outstanding (Q2 24 - Diluted) at the current price of $536.26 per share. So, ELV's current market capitalization amounts to $125.2 billion. With TTM EBIT of $8,821 million, ELV is currently trading at 14.2x EBIT.

FCF on the other hand stands at a meager $516 million for the TTM. However, as I always highlight when performing analysis on these kinds of health insurance stocks: FCF is very volatile for these companies, so we have to gauge what I call a "normalized" FCF. "Normalized" FCF is the amount of FCF ELV should be able to generate in an average year. In my last article, I calculated that ELV was able to convert 85% of EBIT into FCF (on average) for the fiscal years 2016-2022. I will just use this conversion ratio again. This would put normalized FCF at $7.5 billion ($8.8 billion x 85%) which would put ELV at a FCF Yield of exactly 6%, quite a bit higher than the 6.8% at the last time I covered the stock due to the increase in share price.

I always repeat that, in my opinion, the long-term return potential of any stock, disregarding valuation changes, should be the sum of the FCF yield and the FCF growth rate. In my last article, I assumed the following growth rates for the different business segments:

Insurance: 6%

PBM: 7%

Health Services: 7%

With the Health Services segment gaining traction, I think it is reasonable to revise the growth rate for Health Services to the upside. Anyway, with the FCF Yield already sitting at 6%, we would only need another 5% to get an outlook for low double-digit return potential going forward. This would make ELV a buy today.

To gauge potential valuation headwinds, I will again perform a supplemental DCF valuation. I will assume the following:

$32.12 FCF per share

10% discount rate

5% growth rate for the next 10 years (conservative in my opinion)

3% growth rate thereafter

Here is the result:

DCF Valuation (moneychimp.com)

Using my assumptions (which seem rather conservative), ELV should have an upside potential of around $10 or 2%.

Risks and Conclusion

The main risks remain unchanged from last year's article: Regulation regarding (1) Health Insurance (system changes, drug price regulation) and (2) M&A activity in the sector. As risks remain unchanged from last year's article, I will just refer you back to the risks section of that article.

In conclusion, I reiterate my buy rating on ELV. One might argue that an upside potential of only 2% doesn't include a sufficient margin of safety. While this is true, two reasons lead me to remain bullish on ELV: