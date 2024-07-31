3M: This Is The Perfect Time To Sell And Take Profits (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • 3M Co. stock price surged 23% after positive quarterly results and raised profit guidance for 2024.
  • Margin growth and cost-cutting contributed to strong earnings, but the stock is now overbought with RSI at 85.5.
  • Despite positive outlook, 3M's stock is now overvalued at 16x profit multiple, prompting caution and profit-taking.

The stock price of 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) skyrocketed 23% on Friday after the industrial conglomerate gave its shareholders fresh hopes of a progressing turnaround.

The company saw its biggest price gain since the 1980s amid growing signs of

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

