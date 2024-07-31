Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 9:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom Gallop - Head of Investor Relations
Jakob Stausholm - Chief Executive Officer
Peter Cunningham - Chief Financial Officer
Mark Davies - Chief Technical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Young - Golden Sachs
James Redfern - Bank of America
Lyndon Fagan - JPMorgan
Rob Stein - Macquarie
Glyn Lawcock - Barrenjoey
Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley
Tim Gerrard - Janus Henderson
Kaan Peker - RBC
Lachlan Shaw - UBS

Tom Gallop

Hello again to everyone in the room, and now welcome to those online to Rio Tinto's 2024 Half-Year Results Presentation. My name is Tom Gallop and I'm the Acting Head of Investor Relations. We'll follow the normal proceedings today. Jakob and Peter will take you through introductory remarks for about 30 minutes, and we'll follow that with Q&A. And with that, Jakob, over to you.

Jakob Stausholm

Good morning, and thank you, Tom. I also want to thank Brendan for a wonderful, welcome to country. I acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora nation on whose traditional lands we are gathered today, and I pay my respects to elders past and present. I extend that respect to all indigenous people across the globe. I acknowledge the important role that continues to play within communities and our business.

It's great to be in Sydney today. The first time Peter and I have reported our results from Australia, it's an excellent opportunity to highlight the strengths of our Australian operations, which are powerful drivers of our performance. The foundation for much of that strength can be traced back, long back, back to Sir Rod Carnegie, the former Chief Executive of CRA. Sir Rod very sadly passed away on 14th of July, and I want to recognize the impact he had on our business.

