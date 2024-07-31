Liudmila Chernetska

Although Diageo's (NYSE:DEO) business model is perceived to be quite solid, there is not a clear sign of recovery yet for the company. DEO stock was once guarded by strong brands and a huge marketing budget, but this has not been enough to protect the stock from having a 35% slow-motion crash since April 2023. In my opinion, this downfall is justified, and because growth is not even in sight again, I can't give more than a hold rating for now.

Data by YCharts

Diageo business model has not held up.

Diageo's business model has been quite solid over the years. The company works as a holding for many different spirits and hard drinks-related brands like Johnie Walker, Don Julio, Smirnoff, Buchanan's, and Captain Morgan, among 200 brands sold in nearly 180 countries.

Because of this heavy diversification, Diageo reports in many different geographies and offers a good perspective on the specific spirits category it sells, such as scotch, vodkas, rums, tequila, or even premium beer like the Guinness brand. The company also provides information on the geographical distribution of revenues and volumes.

It is known that from 2021 to 2023, the economy saw an inflationary period. This resulted in increased demand for its products and the need for rising prices, increasing revenues, as volume sales were soaring by more than 20%.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, volumes began to stagnate by the second half of 2022, but the company kept on hiking prices, which helped operating profit to grow more than 15% and organic net sales around 10%. This was the first sign of weakness presented by the company since the lockdowns.

In my opinion, once volumes stop growing, managements must decide not to hike prices anymore. This is because, in the long term, the only sustainable way for a company to achieve sustainable growth and revenues is by increasing the volumes of what they are selling instead of just price increases to perpetuity. Despite this, Diageo still continued increasing prices by mid-2023, making revenues rise 6.5%, increasing margins, but losing 7% of volumes. Here is where the stock begins to fall, in my view, because the markets have started to realize that the growth the company was projecting was no longer a high-quality one, therefore, not really sustainable, and difficult to make accurate forecasts.

By the end of 2023, DEO's revenue growth went to negative 0.6%. Much of this was blamed on the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) segment, which collapsed suddenly 23% in net sales and 19% in volumes. In my opinion, while that is a substantial red flag by itself, more focus should have been directed to the 4% decline in sales and volumes in the North American (NAM) segment, which contributes to 37% of total sales, instead of the just 10% brought by LAC. The African, European, and Asian geographies saw little to no growth in both volumes and revenues.

Now, for the current earnings report, given at the end of July 2024, Diageo reported a 15% downfall in LAC, 2% in NAM, 1% in Europe, and 13% in Africa, while a 12% increase in Europe due to good results in the Guinness brand. Volumes were also down 16% in LAC, 4% in NAM, 2% in Africa, and first-time in the negatives, 7% in Asia. Europe did not see changes.

What the management is doing is not enough.

In the latest earnings results presentation, management said it is aggressively reducing LAC inventories while also increasing free cash flow to $2.6 billion. Management also expressed that volume pressures are specific short-term challenges. I am not convinced about that since the volume situation in LAC and NAM has not improved for more than a year. This, I think, is because of the excessive price expansion carried out by the company, which was not supported by market dynamics, mainly expressed in volumes.

Diageo

As time goes on, the company should have made substantial price cuts in Latin America and North America to have adequate inventories. The problem for the management, in my view, is that because of the high profile of many brands, heavy discounts for extended periods could eventually cause brand dilution.

Diageo

Fortunately for the company, while scotch and tequila are seeing a contraction in net sales, Beer and Chinese white spirits are soaring, helping the company avoid further collapse. Additionally, organic sales growth by pricing tier shows that value brands are growing sales by 5% while super-premium fell by 6.7%. While good, this alone might not be enough to rescue the stock.

Diageo

Bad balance sheet and loose capital allocation throughout the years are weighing heavier now

Diageo's balance sheet has worsened significantly since 2018. Long-term debt has increased from $10.7 billion to $19.7 billion. This, compared to $3.8 billion earnings, is, in my view, not responsible for the company's long-term stability and is not a sustainable financial measure. For example, higher interest rates today combined with the higher debt have meant that the company currently pays $885 million annually in finance charges, while in 2021, those were only $373 million.

Much of this debt has been deployed to buybacks and dividends, which is, in my opinion, a mismanagement. Buybacks and dividends should only be returned to shareholders because of healthy cash flows and after the company has already made the concerning investments. An argument can be made that the company should be buying back the stock right now when low prices are in the market. I agree, but this should have done better without leveraging the balance sheet around 5 times earnings.

Data by YCharts

What should happen with the stock?- Valuation

As I see it, Diageo, for now, is a different case scenario to Nestle. Since DEO has not been able to recover growth or even find a bottom in the LAC and NAM segments, its margins could still be severely affected until it finally stops falling. Therefore, the following valuation framework that I will provide, I think, is quite speculative, but in any case, it might be helpful to understand why I consider Diageo not to be a buy at this point.

Here are some things to consider. First, DEO shares are actually an ADR of the real shares exchanged in London. Each ADR represents 4 shares. Additionally, I project earnings growth of 3%, which is uncertain because the company still has not found growth. I project some buybacks too.

Finally, At 17 times PE ratio, which is the current one, the stock projected should not produce more than a 3% CAGR. The only way this can improve is via better earnings and better growth, both are still speculative, or lower interest rates that could help expand the valuation to the more historical 22 times. While nothing of this has happened, the stock might continue to go down or stagnate, but I do not see a case for a real buy here.

Image created by the author based on Annual Reports Projections (Author)

Risks

There are some upside risks for the stock. For example, if, for some reason, the management is able to liquidate and adjust prices in LAC and NAM to be able to ride long-term growth trends, then Diageo should be able to outperform these projections.

Another upside risk for the stock might be further margin optimization. This can happen by reducing operating expenses or by improving the gross margin, as has happened recently.

Some downside risks could happen. For example, inflation reignition or stagflation could deteriorate revenues and margins in an even more dramatic way. Brand dilution could also be quite a problem in the long term if inventory liquidation lasts too long. Geopolitical tensions could also impact the company negatively, mainly in Asian markets at first.

Conclusion

Diageo has demonstrated to be a serious company with an excellent brand portfolio. Unfortunately, some bad capital allocation and bad pricing and inventory measures generated by macroeconomic post-pandemic dynamics have been too destructive for the stock in the last years.

In my opinion, the stock might not be a buy until there is some growth recovery, which is not in sight until Latin America and North America revenues stop collapsing. The stock is also not a sell at this low valuation, but the slow crash could easily continue. For now, it is just a hold.