Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) announced that it is moving forward with a key expansion project involving the Houston Ship Channel Export Facility. This reflects the very strong demand for export related facilities due to a lot of LNG projects coming online this year and next year. While this project is different from the company's SPOT project, the strong demand mentioned in the press release likely increases the need for the proposed SPOT project and hence its likely successful conclusion, even though the project is clearly still in the planning stages.

The last article that I co-wrote with Rida Morwa mentioned the finances and the "steady-as-you-go" nature of this partnership (along with pristine finances). This article will spend a little more time on the fact that this company already has port facilities that everyone else is trying to get, and therefore has an advantage over many competitors. Adding to existing facilities is a very different task from trying to build the first export facility (or acquire it).

Growth Capital Expenditures

This company has been preparing for the day when capital demands come rolling in. The capital cycle for the midstream part of the industry lags upstream because generally the upstream companies must first fill up the capacity that they paid for during the last boom period. Only recently have requests began to surface about more capacity.

This management has long been known for getting the debt down during the slower times so that when this happens, the company has maximum flexibility. The latest debt ratio as of the end of the second quarter was 3.0. That is one of the lowest debt ratios of any midstream company or partnership that I follow. This allows for maximum flexibility when it comes to the decision of how much debt to incur on capital projects (if any).

Enterprise Products Partners Growth Projects Underway (Enterprise Products Partners Corporate Presentation Second Quarter 2024)

The trend for capital expenditures in a fiscal year is currently in an upswing, even though the graph above shows less capital to be spent in the future. That is because various projects under consideration are not included until spending (and timing of that spending) is certain. The way things are going, it is almost a certainty that the capital project list will add new projects (probably in excess of the rate at which projects are completing).

If the fair number of LNG projects coming online enables the North American natural gas market to join the far stronger world market pricing, then this company could be the beneficiary of a significant volume increase due to booming conditions in the natural gas industry.

Note that this partnership largely benefits from increased volume (which is very likely) even if upstream companies do not earn the profits many are now hoping for. Often times, the businesses that do best are companies (or partnerships) like this one that service both winners and losers from the coming export capacity increases of natural gas products. A business like this could easily outperform a basket of upstream companies that are expected to benefit from that export capacity. No guarantees, of course, though.

Earnings

Midstream is known for its fairly predictable and not very volatile earnings. This partnership additionally has one of the highest (if not the highest) midstream financial strength ratings. Therefore, not only are earnings largely predictable, but those earnings are buttressed by a balance sheet that is a financial rock.

Volumes First

As is usual for this well-located partnership, the volume comparison is excellent.

Enterprise Products Partners Second Quarter 2024, Volume Comparison (Enterprise Products Partners Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

As shown above, volumes are up nicely. Since this company, like many of its competitors, usually builds more capacity than needed, there is very little that management needs to do to keep those volumes climbing. Midstream is known to have very good financial leverage for that reason.

Now The Consequences

""This operating performance led to a 12 percent increase in earnings per common unit on a fully diluted basis, an 11 percent increase in adjusted cash flow from operations and a 5 percent increase in our cash distribution per unit for the second quarter of 2024, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The year 2024 will mark our 26th consecutive year of distribution growth. In addition, the partnership has $6.7 billion of fee-based growth projects under construction that provide visibility to future earnings and cash flow growth," said Teague."

This quote (in the earnings press release July 30, 2024) from Mr. Jim Teague, Co-CEO says it better than really anything I can add. Shown below are the figures for all those wonderful comments just made (also from the earnings press release).

Enterprise Products Partners Earnings Summary Highlights Second Quarter 2024 (Enterprise Products Partners Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

This performance is going to make for a very difficult second quarter comparison in the next fiscal year, as this is traditionally the weakest quarter of the fiscal year. But clearly business is booming, and the results demonstrate that boom (big time).

The other thing to consider is that many of the projects underway are fee-based projects. Therefore, earnings will likely vary with volume and not with commodity price levels. Those earnings are further protected with minimum "take-or-pay" agreements that are fairly standard throughout the industry.

One of the things that often keeps volumes from falling during a cyclical downturn in the upstream business is the fact that customers often commit to higher volumes that allow for new projects and project expansions. These new projects come online during cyclical downturns (or at least enough of them do) which very much helps to blunt the effect of the cyclical upstream downturn.

One side effect of the current upswing in activity is that both free cash flow and distributable cash flow may decline due to a demand for capital projects. What was normally set aside for share repurchases may now head towards the capital budget. Investors will need to watch both the calculations and the proposed capital budgets for a total picture as to what is really free cash flow. This will depend on both activity levels and decisions that management makes about debt levels in the future.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners is one of the financially safest midstream partnerships that I follow. Not only is the partnership investment grade, but that investment grade has reached a level that few other investment grade partnerships are at (if any).

Enterprise Products Partners Shareholder Return Guidance Summary (Enterprise Products Partners Corporate Presentation Second Quarter 2024)

This is a dividend king that increases the distribution every year. The payout ratio shows that the distribution is well covered. That distribution has been kept at a low payout level in preparation for the upstream cycle that periodically demands more facilities. There is therefore every chance that the distribution will continue to increase in the future.

Now should there be a big increase in demand for more services, that distribution increase could be nominal at first when the "boom times" part of the cyclical upswing commences. But they will likely catch up later in the upstream cycle.

The current yield of 7% approaches the average total long-term return that many investors report. Any capital gains are likely "icing on the cake". But organic growth will be augmented by share repurchases as noted above and an occasional opportunistic acquisition. The total return is likely to be in the lower teens long-term.

Western Midstream Comparison Of Past Valuations With Current Valuations (Western Midstream First Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Western Midstream (WES) which is controlled by Occidental Petroleum (OXY) argues that the current midstream model is far superior to what went on in the past. Yet midstream companies are valued less despite the fact that they no longer periodically raise money for capital projects. Not only do they live within their means, but they also buy back shares, pay distributions (or dividends) while maintaining a much better capital structure than in the past. If this is the case, then there is a chance for additional capital appreciation.

Risks

Midstream is probably one of the lowest risk parts of the oil and gas industry. In fact, midstream is often known as the utility part of the industry because of its predictable earnings that really are steady and therefore do not follow the upstream business cycle.

Maintenance is critical to this industry. This partnership has an excellent safety reputation and definitely stays out of the "newspaper headlines" unlike some other companies that I follow. Nonetheless, there still exists the risk of a pipeline leak or even an explosion despite an excellent record that this partnership has so far. The ongoing safety program and safety policies are critical to that excellent record.

The loss of key personnel could easily set the partnership back or materially change the future outlook.

