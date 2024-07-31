Zeta Global: A Unique Value Proposition In The MarTech Industry

Ahmed Abdelazim
Summary

  • Zeta Global is seeing rapid growth thanks to its unified platform and focus on customer acquisition.
  • Zeta Global’s platform is sticky, with high retention rates and growing scaled and super scaled customers.
  • Zeta Global’s approach to MarTech provides it with an edge over its competitors which can aid future revenue growth and positions it to capitalize on the forecasted industry growth.
  • My price target for Zeta Global stock is $158 by 2030, representing 653% upside from current levels.

With its stock up 137% YTD, Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) is one of the best performing stocks this year. This appreciation in value has been largely driven by the company’s robust growth figures in terms

Ahmed Abdelazim
As a former managing editor at a financial media publication focused on mid and small caps, I am using my experience to present investment opportunities in undervalued companies. My experience, combined with my academic background in financial markets and institutions, allows me to bring thorough research and analysis of financial statements, market trends, as well as upcoming events that may impact specific companies or industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

