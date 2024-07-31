ArtemisDiana/iStock via Getty Images

With its stock up 137% YTD, Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) is one of the best performing stocks this year. This appreciation in value has been largely driven by the company’s robust growth figures in terms of revenues, customers, as well as improving bottom line performance. Considering the growing demand for AI and ML applications in the MarTech industry to deliver better results for campaigns, Zeta stands to benefit greatly from this trend thanks to the capabilities of its platform. In fact, I expect the company to maintain its strong revenue growth rates by achieving a CAGR of 25.6% until 2030, per my forecast. In light of this, I’m rating Zeta as a buy with a price target of $158 by 2030, implying 653% upside from current levels.

Business Overview

Through its Zeta Marketing Platform, Zeta helps businesses understand their customers better by gathering data, analyzing the data to gain insights, and executing targeted marketing campaigns across multiple channels by leveraging AI and ML. In this way, Zeta helps businesses make data-driven decisions and achieve better marketing outcomes.

These benefits are a key driver for the growth Zeta has witnessed over the past years. In Q1, the company’s revenues grew 24% YoY from $158 million to $195 million and its scaled customers, customers from which Zeta generates at least $100 thousand of revenue on a TTM basis, increased 12% YoY from 411 to 460. The growth in scaled customers included growth in super scaled customers, customers from which Zeta generates at least $1 million of revenue on a TTM basis, grew 31% YoY from 110 to 144.

Q1 Earnings Supplement Presentation

Considering that Zeta has a high net revenue retention rate of 111%, the growth in its super scaled customers is promising for its future growth prospects as they now represent 31.3% of its scaled customers compared to 26.8% in the prior year. Moreover, ARPU for scaled customers increased YoY from $88 thousand to $95 thousand. As for super scaled customers, ARPU slightly declined YoY from nearly $1.16 million to $1.12 million, which could be attributed to onboarding new super scaled customers at a higher rate than scaled customers. These figures, combined with Zeta’s high retention rate, highlight the stickiness of its offering, which is a tailwind for future growth given its ability to upsell and cross-sell its services to its customers.

Q1 Earnings Supplement Presentation

In my opinion, the stickiness of Zeta’s offerings is critical for its future growth, considering that the longer its scaled customers stay with the company’s platform, their ARPU increases. According to the company’s Q1 investor presentation, Zeta’s scaled customers who spent less than a year with its platform had an ARPU of $700 thousand in 2022 and $600 thousand in 2023.

Meanwhile, scaled customers who have spent 1-3 years with Zeta’s platform had an ARPU of $1.4 million in 2022 and $1.3 million in 2023, whereas scaled customers who have spent more than 3 years with the company’s platform have generated an ARPU of $1.7 million in 2022 and $2.1 million in 2023. Accordingly, as customers spend more time using Zeta’s platform, its revenues could continue growing at a rapid pace for the foreseeable future, considering that 90% of Zeta’s total revenues are driven by scaled customers who have spent more than a year with its platform.

Q1 Earnings Supplement Presentation

Zeta’s Competitive Edge

Based on Zeta’s scaled customer adds and the stickiness of its platform, I believe it has a major competitive advantage in the MarTech industry. In this space, Zeta faces competition from several industry heavyweights including Adobe’s (ADBE) Experience Cloud, Salesforce’s (CRM) Marketing Cloud, Oracle’s (ORCL) Marketing Cloud, and The Trade Desk (TTD) to a lesser degree.

Despite this stiff competition, Zeta is able to stand out among its competitors thanks to its data-driven approach to MarTech which helps its customers acquire new customers and retain existing ones through highly targeted marketing campaigns. In my opinion, this specialization in customer acquisitions provides Zeta with a better understanding of consumer behaviors, which aligns well with the needs of most businesses who are looking to grow their customer bases.

While Zeta’s competitors also leverage data to understand consumer behavior, their approaches and focus areas are vastly different to Zeta. For instance, Adobe, Salesforce, and Adobe offer a broader view of consumer behavior compared to Zeta’s specialized approach to customer acquisition. Meanwhile, The Trade Desk is more focused on understanding consumer behavior in the context of ad targeting and performance optimization instead of customer acquisition.

Another advantage Zeta has over its competitors, in my opinion, is its unified platform that consolidates data management, marketing automation, and customer engagement in a single platform. In comparison, Adobe, Salesforce, and Oracle are more focused on data management and marketing automation, while The Trade Desk is mainly focused on consumer engagement.

Q1 Earnings Supplement Presentation

The advantages of Zeta’s unified platform is that it is more efficient in terms of cost and time for businesses since they don’t have to use other platforms in their marketing efforts. For example, businesses not using Zeta’s platform could use the platforms of Adobe, Salesforce, or Oracle to identify potential target customers, and then utilize The Trade Desk’s platform to help reach their target customers with relevant ads.

The efficiency of Zeta’s platform can be seen with its work with Rent-A-Center (UPBD) where its platform helped Rent-A-Center convert anonymous web visitors to retained customers while reducing media spend by 14% and saving 30 hours per campaign at the same time.

Q1 Earnings Supplement Presentation

Industry Growth & Revenue Projections

Considering the advantages of Zeta’s platform, I believe the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for MarTech solutions. With more businesses recognizing the value of data-driven marketing and seeking solutions to better connect with their customers, both Zeta and the broader MarTech industry appear to be poised for continued growth in the coming years. This growing demand is also fueled by businesses becoming more focused on streamlining their marketing processes to improve efficiency, which is a tailwind for companies offering automation tools within the MarTech space.

These factors have contributed to the MarTech industry growing 19.5% from $325.7 billion in 2022 to $389.1 billion in 2023. The MarTech industry is forecasted to maintain its high growth rate as it is expected to reach nearly $1.38 trillion by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2030.

According to these figures, Zeta’s market share in the MarTech industry grew from 0.18% in 2022 to 0.19% in 2023. Considering Zeta’s constant customer adds due to its unified platform and specialization in customer acquisition, I expect this trend to continue over the coming years. Accordingly, I expect Zeta’s market share in the MarTech industry to grow by 0.1% annually until 2030 where its market share could reach 0.26% of the broader MarTech space.

While my forecast could be somewhat conservative due to Zeta’s rapid customer growth, I believe it’s fair due to the stiff competition in the MarTech space as well as the potential for new market entrants as the MarTech industry has relatively low entry barriers. Based on these factors, my revenue projections for Zeta until 2030 are as follows.

Year MarTech Market Size ZETA Revenues Market Share Revenue Growth 2022 $325,700,000,000 $590,961,000 0.18% 2023 $389,100,000,000 $728,723,000 0.19% 23.31% 2024 $466,200,000,000 $932,400,000 0.20% 27.95% 2025 $558,600,000,000 $1,173,060,000 0.21% 25.81% 2026 $669,300,000,000 $1,472,460,000 0.22% 25.52% 2027 $802,000,000,000 $1,844,600,000 0.23% 25.27% 2028 $961,000,000,000 $2,306,400,000 0.24% 25.04% 2029 $1,151,400,000,000 $2,878,500,000 0.25% 24.80% 2030 $1,379,300,000,000 $3,586,180,000 0.26% 24.59% CAGR (2023-2030) 19.82% 25.56% Click to enlarge

Valuation

At its current share price of $20.98, Zeta has an EV of $4.63 billion, considering its cash balance of $141.65 million and debt of $182.25 million. Given that the company is guiding for an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19% this year, I expect it to generate $177.1 million in adjusted EBITDA. As for the coming years, I’m forecasting Zeta’s adjusted EBITDA margin to expand by 2% annually, which is in line with its historical performance as well as its FY 2025 guidance.

Q1 Earnings Supplement Presentation

Based on this, and my revenue projections, I expect Zeta’s adjusted EBITDA to be as follows until 2030.

Year Revenue Adj. EBITDA Margin Adj. EBITDA 2024 $932,400,000 19% $177,156,000 2025 $1,173,060,000 21% $246,342,600 2026 $1,472,460,000 23% $338,665,800 2027 $1,844,600,000 25% $461,150,000 2028 $2,306,400,000 27% $622,728,000 2029 $2,878,500,000 29% $834,765,000 2030 $3,586,180,000 31% $1,111,715,800 Click to enlarge

According to my forecast, Zeta is trading at an EV/adjusted EBITDA multiple of 26.15 relative to its FY 2024 adjusted EBITDA figure. In comparison, its competitors, Adobe, Salesforce, Oracle, and The Trade Desk, are trading at the following EV/EBITDA multiples.

Company EV/EBITDA ADBE 21.93 CRM 17.41 ORCL 15.46 TTD 43.97 Click to enlarge

While Zeta could appear to be overvalued relative to its competitors at first glance, it should be noted that Adobe, Salesforce, and Oracle aren’t as focused on the MarTech space as Zeta and The Trade Desk, both of which can be considered pure MarTech plays. Therefore, to reach my target multiple for Zeta, I applied a 50% weight for The Trade Desk compared to a weight of 16.67% for Adobe, Salesforce, and Oracle, respectively. In this way, my target EV/adjusted EBITDA multiple for Zeta is 31.12.

Company EV/EBITDA Weight ADBE 21.93 16.67% CRM 17.41 16.67% ORCL 15.46 16.67% TTD 43.97 50% Weighted Average 31.12 100% Click to enlarge

By applying this multiple to my projected adjusted EBITDA figures, my price targets for Zeta in the coming years are as follows.

Own Calculations

Technical Analysis

In the short term, Zeta appears to be poised for a strong move upwards that could be catalyzed by the company’s upcoming Q2 earnings report on July 31st after hours. Looking at the daily chart, the stock is touching the upper Bollinger band, while the bands are widening, which is a sign of high volatility. In addition, the stock has been maintaining a support level near $15 since the release of the Q1 earnings report while forming higher highs, as shown on the following TrendSpider chart.

TrendSpider

At the same time, Zeta is maintaining a strong support level at the 9 EMA. The stock has repeatedly rebounded from the 9 EMA over the past 5 trading days, suggesting strong buying interest at that level, which is a bullish sign for the stock ahead of the Q2 earnings report.

TrendSpider

Risks

The main risk to my bullish thesis on Zeta is the intense competition in the MarTech space, especially with giants like Adobe, Salesforce, and Oracle. These companies are well-established and have enough resources to develop platforms similar to Zeta’s or acquire startups with promising technology in the industry. Another risk to consider is possible data privacy regulations that could impact Zeta’s operations and business model, since its platform is heavily reliant on data to provide insights to its customers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe Zeta is an intriguing investment opportunity in the fast-growing MarTech space. The company’s platform is proving to be sticky with its customers thanks to its unified platform approach and specialization in customer acquisition, which aligns well with the needs of most businesses. It is for this reason that the company’s scaled and super scaled customers have been growing rapidly, which is a promising sign for its future revenue growth.

At the same time, the company’s unified approach and specialization in customer acquisition provides it with an edge over its competitors by having better understanding of consumer behaviors. In my opinion, this is a major attraction point for Zeta’s platform, since its better understanding of consumer behavior allows its customers to execute more efficient marketing campaigns.

Based on these advantages, I believe Zeta is well positioned to take advantage of the forecasted growth in the MarTech industry and maintain its high revenue growth rates. In light of this, I’m rating Zeta as a buy with a price target of $158 by 2030, representing 653% upside from its current valuation.

