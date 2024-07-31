Intercontinental Exchange: A Long-Term Investment, But Currently Expensive

Carlos Bonfiglio profile picture
Carlos Bonfiglio
1 Follower

Summary

  • Intercontinental Exchange is a leading player in the capital markets sector, generating strong returns for shareholders over the past decade.
  • The recent acquisition of Black Knight enhances ICE's competitive advantages in the mortgage technology sector, driving future revenue growth.
  • Despite high returns on capital and favorable market tailwinds, I do not yet have a position in my portfolio because I currently don't have a margin of safety.
  • Valuation is a challenge, but the company's strong management and growth prospects make it a hold.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Carlos Bonfiglio as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

Financial charts

Vertigo3d

This article was written by

Carlos Bonfiglio profile picture
Carlos Bonfiglio
1 Follower
Accountant, MBA & private investor with common sense. I like to invest in the best companies, with strong competitive advantages at a reasonable price.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ICE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ICE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ICE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News