Vertigo3d

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was founded in 2000 and is the largest player in the capital markets sector. Its economies of scale and strong management have generated returns for shareholders that have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past decade. With high returns on capital and favorable tailwinds, the company can be a cornerstone in many portfolios. Valuation is a challenge, but the company's strong management and growth prospects make me assign a Hold rating on the name.

Business Model

Intercontinental Exchange generates diversified revenue with over 50% recurrence, ensuring financial stability. The company's business is primarily composed of three sectors: Exchanges, Data Services and Fixed Income, and Mortgage Technology.

Exchanges: This segment represents 56% of the company's total sales. Revenues come from both fixed and variable commissions for trading financial assets such as stocks, options, and futures in financial, energy, and commodity markets, as well as from data services.

Data and Fixed Income: This segment accounts for 29% of revenues. It includes commissions for fixed income execution, CDS (Credit Default Swaps) clearing, market data services, and technology and connectivity services.

Mortgage Technology: This segment represents 15% of revenues. Services in this segment include loan origination technology, loan closing solutions, automated software and data services for analysis.

Source: 10k filling 2023

Profit Margins

Delving into the margins of each segment, we observe that both Exchanges and Data have increasing margins due to decreasing marginal costs. However, in the Mortgage segment, there is a decline to negative margins due to the drop in mortgage demand, explained by high interest rates.

Source: Author's representation

Interest rates in the USA are at their highest in the past 10 years, reaching levels of 5% annually. This results in high financing costs and consequently lower demand for mortgage technology. I affirm that this is the most cyclical segment of the company.

Source: fred.stlouisfed

As the CEO mentioned in the latest annual conference call, the company aims to build a portfolio of products and services that are imperfectly correlated with each other. This strategy is intended to create a broader customer base and manage risk more effectively across various economic environments.

Tailwinds in the Markets Where It Operates

Intercontinental Exchange operates in the equity markets segment within a moderately growing market, with growth rates between 8% and 10%. This means that the average market growth exceeds the GDP growth of the United States. As the leading company in the equity markets with an excellent reputation and a 40% market share, its growth in this segment will primarily come from aligning with market growth and reducing operational costs in the data services segment, which has decreasing marginal costs. The expected future growth rate for the equity markets is around 10% annually.

Source: Technavio

Regarding the mortgage market, it is a consolidating segment for the company but holds significant promise. With the recent acquisition of Black Knight in 2023 (which I will discuss further later), the company has become the leader in technology and information services within the mortgage industry. This segment is expected to grow around 25%, with the main competitive advantages being switching costs and network effects.

Source: Grandviewreasearch

I would like to highlight that I am not taking into account the positive optionality that potential mergers and acquisitions might bring, as well as the excellent Free Cash Flow (FCF) allocation the company has demonstrated so far.

Acquisition of Black Knight: A Positive Catalyst

Black Knight is a U.S. company that provides technology, information, data, and analytics services for the mortgage lending industry. This acquisition solidifies the ICE Mortgage Technology segment, enhancing its competitive advantages and creating synergies with new clients to reduce costs.

The company paid $11.9 billion for the acquisition. On a straightforward basis, if the acquired company were to continue its operations as usual, they would have paid a valuation of 23x Market Value/EBITDA, which is somewhat high compared to the historical average of 17x EBITDA. However, in our scenario, by adjusting expenses by 30% (20% due to synergies and 10% due to system improvements that Black Knight did not implement because it was in the process of being acquired) and increasing sales by 20% through cross-selling to existing ICE clients, the company was acquired at a valuation of 11x EBITDA. This is nearly half of the company's historical average.

Source: Author's representation

In my personal estimation, with this acquisition, I expect the company to have a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of $14 billion, which represents a 75% increase in current revenues through cross-selling between existing clients and ICE Mortgage clients. Additionally, this would raise recurring revenue in this area from 66% to 80%.

Source: Investor presentation 2023

Why will clients continue to choose the company? The current cost of a mortgage for all parties is approximately $10,000. However, based on the company's BKI acquisition conference call, they estimate that synergies will reduce this cost to $7,000 by the end of 2025 due to synergies among clients, intermediaries, and providers.

According to the company's estimates, the ICE Mortgage segment will account for 25% of total revenue by the end of 2025. For more information on Black Knight, you can visit this Seeking Alpha article.

Competitive Advantages

Economies of scale in equity market transactions increase the barrier to disruption. In the mortgage technology sector, there are high switching costs and pricing power derived from network effects. People want and need to be where everyone else is. Additionally, the company has a management team aligned with effective capital allocation.

Competition

I have prepared the following table with data extracted from the financial statements to allow for a straightforward comparison with Nasdaq. Nasdaq is its primary competitor, offering market technology and data services, and currently holds a 32% market share.

However, based on the analysis, I conclude that Intercontinental Exchange outperforms in several key areas. It has a more diversified product portfolio, better growth prospects, lower debt, higher margins, and greater reinvestment opportunities. To me, the choice is clear.

Source: Author's representation

Management

The management team at ICE is one of the strongest aspects of the thesis, as they are achieving remarkable results and creating new sources of growth in a relatively mature company.

Jeffrey C. Sprecher is the CEO and founder of the company, which he established in 2000. He currently owns 0.90% of the company's shares. His annual salary is $27 million, comprising: 10% fixed base salary, 22% related to an annual bonus dependent on sales and consolidated net income, and the remaining 68% tied to equity compensation based on EBITDA and total shareholder return (TSR).

The total executive compensation amounts to only 1.7% of the company's total Free Cash Flow (FCF).

Source: 10k filling 2023

Capital Allocation

The company has a strong track record in capital allocation. It has been distributing dividends since 2013, with an annual growth rate of +10%. Additionally, it has repurchased shares equivalent to 7% of the total outstanding shares over the past 5 years.

Source: Investor Presentation 2024

The company mentioned in its latest annual conference call that it will temporarily pause share repurchases to reduce debt to more normalized levels for the company, specifically a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3x. I estimate that share repurchases will resume in 2026.

Financial Overview

This image displays the company's financial performance and evolution over the past seven years. All metrics have shown growth significantly above the U.S. GDP, which has had a CAGR of 6%, according to data provided by Datos Macro.

A key metric to consider is the ROE excluding Goodwill, which exceeds the market average of 15%. This is particularly relevant as the company's growth is not primarily driven by acquisitions. Other notable ratios include a low CAPEX/Sales ratio, indicating that the business is not capital-intensive and primarily invests in technology improvements and cost savings. Additionally, we see an increase in recurring revenue from 33% in 2016 to 56% in 2023, which strengthens the company's financial stability.

Source: Author's representation

I would like to comment that the growth in sales can be attributed mainly to the increase in transaction volumes, both from individual investors and passive investments through ETFs. ETFs, a method of investment that has grown at an annual rate of 20% over the past 20 years, have significantly contributed to this growth. On the other hand, the company in the capital markets sector does not exhibit significant pricing power. In fact, we can observe that the company increased some of its fees in 2023 without affecting its level of activity, as its revenues continue to grow consistently with estimates. However, the last fee update was five years ago. Personally, I would like to see more frequent price increases, but the company's behavior has been reasonable given the market opportunities. All available information about fees can be found on NYSE Fees.

Additionally, I would like to include a graphical support that I have designed, showcasing information from the company's financial statements, illustrating the evolution of its metrics over the past 7 years.

Source: Author's representation

From my point of view, the company demonstrates sustainable long-term sales growth, as global operations continue regardless of market conditions, whether positive or negative. The mortgage segment is somewhat more cyclical; however, the demand for housing in the U.S. continues to rise. While the sector may experience periodic slowdowns, it consistently shows growth over the long term.

Valuation

The current estimated valuation indicates that the company is slightly overvalued. As observed in the financial section, Intercontinental Exchange's CAGR across all its metrics shows high single-digit growth. Based on this, the company has returned 70% (including dividends) to its shareholders over the past 5 years. Consequently, the stock price has followed the growth of its earnings. This can be seen in the following graph:

Source: TIKR

In my view, the fair value for ICE, considering its expected growth and the current stage of the business cycle, would be a multiple of 20-22 times the PE ratio at most. Based on my 2025 EPS forecast of $6.52 (explained by a 9% sales growth, constant margins and tax rates, and the company's repurchase of shares again in 2027 and 2028), this would suggest a fair value of approximately $130 to $143 per share.

Source: Author's representation Source: TIKR

As I consider that the P/E ratio might not be the best estimate of profitability, I will also perform a valuation using the DCF model.

Based on the following assumptions: WACC of 7.77%, TGR of 3.5%, TDR of 10%, and an expected FCF growth rate of 10% (driven by a 9% revenue growth and the company's usual share repurchase policy), I obtain a fair value of $131.90 per share.

The main difference between this method and the previous one is that the DCF model accounts for debt, which means that highly leveraged companies, like ICE, are more affected by this method.

Source: Author's representation

Additional Graph

We also observe how the company has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 index over the past 10 years.

Source: TIKR

Investment Risks

While I consider Intercontinental Exchange to be a relatively low-risk investment, there are several factors we need to monitor to identify any potential issues that could jeopardize its final value.

One of ICE's capital allocation strategies typically involves acquiring new businesses. If the company overpays or fails to achieve the expected positive synergies, shareholder value could be destroyed, and confidence in management might be undermined.

Another potential risk is the lack of pricing power, particularly in the capital markets sector, where the company's revenues could be affected by a decline in transaction volumes.

Lastly, technological disruption is also a factor to consider. Although the company has an excellent track record in adopting new technologies, and it is challenging for new entrants to deploy the capital needed to compete without significant operational volume, management consistently emphasizes in conference calls that failure to adapt properly could lead to increased competitive pressure.

Conclusion

Intercontinental Exchange stands out as a compelling investment opportunity due to its robust growth prospects, competent management team, high ROIC, and significant growth potential. Despite being a market leader in a mature industry, the company has proven its ability to generate capital effectively.

However, its current valuation poses a challenge. Based on my analysis, the stock appears to be slightly overvalued. The P/E ratio suggests a fair value range of $130 to $143, while the DCF model supports a fair value of approximately $131.90 per share. Given these valuations and my target price of around $130, I would classify ICE as a hold rather than a sell.

Continued monitoring of the company's performance, particularly in terms of its capital allocation strategy and ability to adapt to technological changes, will be crucial in determining the right time to invest.