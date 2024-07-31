Matrix Service Company Expected To Rise On Return To Profitability

Jul. 31, 2024 5:57 AM ETMatrix Service Company (MTRX) Stock
Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
911 Followers

Summary

  • Matrix Service Company experienced a decline in revenue and profitability due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is now recovering.
  • The company has a strong backlog of orders, deferred revenue, and tailwinds that are expected to drive revenue and earnings higher.
  • I have a one-year price target of $15.30 for MTRX, representing a potential increase of over 50%.

Sphere gas tanks on Petrochemical Plant

HAYKIRDI/E+ via Getty Images

Matrix investment thesis

Engineering, construction, and maintenance firm Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent fallout. Its revenue dropped off, it slipped from profitability into losses, and the share price lost

This article was written by

Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
911 Followers
Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MTRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTRX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MTRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News