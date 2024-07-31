Alistair Berg

The Web Browser Landscape

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) doesn't have the most popular browser by any means, garnering a little over 2% of the web browser market share worldwide. In fact, they have fallen behind in total market share to Edge within a year of Microsoft (MSFT) making Edge their priority in 2020, whereas Opera used to be neck and neck in market share with Internet Explorer for many years. Edge has moved up to around 5% market share and there's Apple's (AAPL) Safari, which has hovered around 20% of the market for the last few years. Then, of course, there is Alphabet's (GOOG) Chrome, which is just as dominant as ever, continuing to hold around 2/3 of the total market share ever since climbing to that number around 5 years ago.

I got all of that market share information from gs.statcounter.com, if you want to look into the specifics more yourself. Since Opera has always been and appears to continue to be a minor player in a market dominated by Google, with the next big chunks taken up by fellow tech behemoths Apple and Microsoft, then why am I and other analysts so excited about their prospects? It comes down to Opera focusing on driving growth in higher value segments and not worrying about competing directly with the large parts of the market the tech behemoths go after.

How Opera is Driving High Value Growth

The last few years, Opera has been focusing more on driving growth in parts of the market they can actually monetize. This includes both the markets they are focusing on, like the EU over emerging markets, as well as the types of browser experiences they are offering. Opera unveiled their gaming browser, Opera GX, in 2019 and the purpose of it has been to focus on cultivating a better experience for a more targeted segment of the market. This way they can curate their offering to a smaller part of the market that Chrome and other browsers may not be focusing enough on as the rest focus on grabbing market share of the generic browser usage masses.

The largest benefit to focusing on a gaming browser that lets users customize for their individual wants and needs of the browser is that they have been able to drive higher ARPU. Even better than that, their ARPU has been increasing at a really good rate, as their co-CEO, Song Lin pointed out on their last earnings call:

Our user growth strategy remains focused on quality over quantity. We continue to see growth of users in rest of markets, GX users and other high-value users globally, offset by declines in low monetization mobile users in emerging markets. Annualized ARPU was $1.34 in the fourth quarter. It's up of 24% year-over-year. This was primarily driven by the growth of users in high ARPU markets as well as continued growth of Opera GX broadly, which consistently attracts highly monetizable users across markets.

Song Lin later goes further into the specifics on how much Opera GX has helped them specifically over the last 5 years:

Turning to our gaming browser, Opera GX. We have spoken about it repeatedly, but I think it's a good example of bringing something truly differentiated to market and users loving it. In less than five years, Opera GX has reached 29.5 million users, up 6.1% versus the fourth quarter alone. In addition to consistently growing our user base, monetization of the GX user base continues to grow, reaching $3.49 in the first quarter, up 10% compared to a year ago, even as its geography footprint expands in non-listed markets. GX remains our highest monetizing browser both in developed and emerging markets where the regional differences in monetization is less than our other browsers.

As Opera has been able to focus in on their higher margin segments and cut back on other areas, they have been able to decrease costs and increase operating income. Here are some charts showing their improvements in revenue and how after a little bit of ramp up time, it is making it through to operating income and earnings:

Data by YCharts

Now $69M of operating income still isn't much versus their market cap of just over $1B or their enterprise value of just under $1B, due to their net cash position. The point is more that the changes they have made are driving real value, and the trends of where the business are going look amazing. Analysts tend to agree as they have an average Strong Buy rating by Wall Street analysts and just over $20 price target versus their price of near $12 today.

Wall Street Analyst Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Wall Street Analyst Price Targets (Seeking Alpha)

Another aspect that should help them immensely is how much stock they were able to repurchase from one of their pre-IPO shareholders, who held almost 20% of the company back in 2022. After they completed this very large repurchase of stock, they were able to knock the share count down from a peak of almost 120M shares down to near 90M today:

Data by YCharts

Risks

The largest risk to Opera is if any of their trends reverse course. They have some good growth going on and it has been pretty steady for several years now. If this slows down significantly or especially if revenues head lower, I would consider this a major sign that they could be in trouble. Along with this, it will be important to look at the quality of revenues. If they lose some revenue from smaller margin areas, that would be fine with me, but if growth slows considerably for Opera GX, that would be a very big negative.

Likewise, if they have to considerably ramp up SG&A or marketing spend to keep up their growth, that could be another sign that they've topped out on cheap, organic growth. This one is a little trickier though, as you want your companies to spend in R&D and continue to put profits into expanding further. But I think it is always in how a company spends the money. If they have to pump the majority of money into marketing, just to generate similar amounts of revenue, that is usually a bad sign, as the revenues are more likely to fall off once the marketing spend goes back down. But if money is put into R&D, and it makes for a better experience for users that grows the number of users and the ARPU, that is money well spent. In that sense, it always comes back to the sort of ROIs they're getting on their spend and how stick the associated revenues/profits are.

Conclusion

I see the investment thesis in Opera as a pretty simple one. They have managed to find some niche parts of the browser market that they have been able to grow at very good rates and even better than that, they are expanding those parts profitably. They have repurchased a very large number of shares a couple of years ago, which should compound their bottom line growth if they can keep expanding revenues and especially ARPU, while putting fewer resources toward less profitable segments. If they can continue on the trends the company has seen basically ever since 2019, I think they could continue to be worth several times more than they are today. If the trends ever reverse, that's when I would be looking to see if I need to exit the stock.