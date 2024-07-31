JHVEPhoto

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) reported a net income of $317 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 12% year-over-year increase from $283 million in the prior year quarter.

Despite a deterioration in the combined ratio due to higher catastrophe losses, the growth in investment income drove the higher post-tax earnings. In Q2 2024, the effective yield on fixed-income investments rose to 4.8% from 4.6%, driven by higher reinvestment rates.

CNA Financial's Q2 2024 Presentation

On a year-to-date basis, higher investment income continued to boost earnings. Underwriting performance also remained strong, with a gain of $124 million during the quarter, contributing to a year-to-date underwriting income of $250 million. Despite concerns about inflation and catastrophe losses, which slightly worsened the combined ratio year-over-year, CNA Financial maintained steady financial results in both the first and second quarters of 2024.

While the current valuation may not be particularly appealing to investors seeking aggressive returns, the insurance company has consistently delivered steady results, enabling it to provide regular dividends to shareholders.

Underwriting Performance: Consistently Reliable

The property and casualty segments recorded a quarterly underwriting gain of $124 million with a combined ratio of 94.8%. This performance is attributed to the slightly deteriorated underwriting performance of the specialty insurance business, partially offset by improved margins in overseas insurance operations.

The year-to-date combined ratio showed a 0.8-point deterioration from the same period last year, driven by a higher underlying loss ratio and increased catastrophe losses, which had a 3.6-point adverse impact. Despite the higher combined ratio, the year-to-date underwriting income remained steady at $250 million.

Specialty Business Overview:

The specialty business maintained a steady quarterly combined ratio of 92.7%, compared to 90.9% the previous year. For the first six months of the year, the combined ratio was 91.7%, a 1.3-point deterioration compared to the same period last year.

This slight deterioration was driven by a 0.6-point increase in the underlying loss ratio and an increase in the expense ratio, affected by higher expenses outpacing premium growth.

Commercial Business Overview:

In Q2 2024, CNA Financial's commercial business exhibited robust top-line performance with an 11% premium growth after reinsurance, driven by a 7% rate change and an 84% retention rate.

The segment reported a positive underwriting gain of $39 million during the quarter, or a 7% year-over-year drop. On a year-to-date basis, the underwriting performance marked a deterioration, with underwriting income $15 million lower compared to the same period last year. Higher catastrophe losses, amounting to $158 million or 6.4 points of the loss ratio, affected the commercial portfolio adversely.

Despite lower underwriting gains, CNA Financial achieved higher pricing in U.S. commercial casualty lines, with significant rate increases in commercial auto, excess casualty, and primary general liability. On a product line basis, commercial auto-rate increases were up 14% in the quarter and excess casualty rates were up 11%, each consistent with last quarter. Primary general liability rates continued to increase in the mid single-digit range, with renewal changes a few points higher. These price increases should help the insurer maintain the profitability of the commercial insurance segment by covering the loss cost trend.

International Business Overview:

In Q2 2024, CNA Financial's international activities recorded stable underwriting income with a $25 million underwriting gain. The combined ratio improved from 92.2% to 91.9%, driven by lower catastrophe losses.

Although the overseas operations are the smaller segment in terms of earnings contribution, the year-to-date underwriting gain was $46 million, up by 48%, benefiting from record results during the first quarter and consistent profitable results in the second quarter.

Nonetheless, competition with overseas insurers remains strong. Rates in international operations were flat in the quarter, down a point from the first quarter, and retention was lower by about two points. In this declining rate environment, CNA is prepared to secure only the accounts where it can obtain the terms and conditions necessary to maintain its strong profitability.

Looking ahead, the property and casualty operations should continue to generate steady results, benefiting from the impressive performance of the specialty insurance business and the positive impact of price increases and underwriting measures in the commercial and international segments. With expected net earned premiums of around $9.4 billion for FY2024 and a combined ratio oscillating between 94 and 96%, the pre-tax underwriting income of the property and casualty operations is expected to range from $376 million to $564 million.

Investment Income

CNA Financial benefited from rising average yields on fixed-income investments and a higher asset base, coupled with consistent revenues from the non-fixed portfolio. The 06M2024 net investment income amounted to $1.23 billion, fueled by $618 million during the quarter, up 7% year-over-year.

Investment earnings are expected to be an earnings tailwind, with a high-quality, diversified, liquid investment portfolio. For 2024, shareholders can expect around $2.175 billion in investment income, a 5% increase from 2023.

Valuation and Debt Position

CNA Financial's book value per share is $36.46, with a price-to-book valuation of about 1.36. This valuation suggests relative attractiveness compared to other property and casualty insurers, which typically trade at 1.5 times their book value or higher. CNA's substantial ownership by Loews (L), which holds approximately 90% of the company, significantly influences its valuation and prospects.

CNA Financial's debt is manageable, consisting mostly of fixed-rate instruments with maturities between 2026 and 2033. In 2024, the company issued $500 million in senior unsecured notes to repay maturing notes, slightly increasing the debt cost but remaining within acceptable limits. The debt-to-capital ratio remains manageable at 23.1%.

Final Thoughts

CNA Financial may not offer rapid growth or significant undervaluation, but it provides consistent cash flows due to its stable positions in niche markets. Largely owned by Loews, the future of the company is tied to Loews' capital allocation decisions. The company's consistent performance makes it an attractive option for retirees or dividend-focused investors seeking reliable returns. For these investors, purchasing the stock at around 1.0 times the book value can provide a safety margin.