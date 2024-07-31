CNA Financial: Steady Performance For A Steady Insurance Carrier

The CrickAnt profile picture
The CrickAnt
875 Followers

Summary

  • CNA Financial reported a $317 million profit in Q2 2024, a 12% increase from the prior year.
  • Despite higher catastrophe losses, investment income growth drove higher earnings.
  • Underwriting performance remained strong, with a gain of $124 million in Q2 2024 contributing to a year-to-date underwriting income of $250 million.
  • Although CNA's current valuation is not appealing for investors seeking aggressive returns, the consistent and recurring cash flows will serve dividend-oriented investors well.

CNA sign on their headquarters building in Chicago.

JHVEPhoto

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) reported a net income of $317 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 12% year-over-year increase from $283 million in the prior year quarter.

Despite a deterioration in the combined ratio due to higher catastrophe

This article was written by

The CrickAnt profile picture
The CrickAnt
875 Followers
The CrickAnt is an actuary for an insurance company utilizing his work experience to do analysis on insurance and reinsurance companies. He is a contributing author to the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon and Jonathan Weber, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features of the Cash Flow Club include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, performance transparency and coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CNA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News