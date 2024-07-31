Google: Massive Spending Spooks Wall Street

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.69K Followers

Summary

  • Google reported an excellent earnings result, but Wall Street has punished the stock due to forward guidance for further ramp up in capital expense.
  • Google stock dropped by over 10% post-earnings, and the stock appears to be quite cheap when we look at forward EPS growth and P/E ratio.
  • Most of the stock price growth in 2023 was due to rapid improvement in EPS as the company cut headcount and improved margins.
  • Google can still show good growth in cloud, autonomous driving, subscription and other segments, but it will need to be frugal in order to impress Wall Street.
  • The recent dip can be a good entry point for long-term investors, as the long-term EPS growth estimates are strong, and the valuation is relatively cheap.

Mountain View, CA/USA - May 21, 2018: Exterior view of a Googleplex building, the corporate headquarters complex of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc.

vzphotos

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) was able to deliver excellent earnings in the recent quarter by beating estimates in terms of EPS and revenue. However, Wall Street has punished the stock, likely because of faster capex growth projections made by the management. It is

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.69K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News