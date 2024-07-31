izusek/E+ via Getty Images

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) is about to publish their Q2 2024 results on August 1, pre-market.

Following the significant drop in adjusted EBITDA in Q1, mainly due to increased vehicle depreciation costs, I expect to see good progress with the plan to sell their 30,000 highly depreciating EVs, by the end of this year.

Even though management has some strategic plans to turnaround the company following the 90% decline in share price since November 2021, I do not see any short-term catalysts that will move the price upwards by a significant amount.

I noticed, however, some insider buying activity by their new CEO, which I see as a positive sign. However, I would like to see more insider transactions before my confidence in a turnaround increases.

Until then, my rating is a Hold, but I will keep them on my watchlist, as there might be some interesting, multi-bagger opportunities later in 2025.

Company Overview

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) is a global car rental company that operates through its well-known brands; Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty.

They operate in approximately 160 countries, with strong presence in both airport and off-airport locations. Just try to think when was the last time you landed at an international airport that didn't have a Hertz nearby.

According to their latest 10-K, the holding has two business segments:

Americas RAC: This part of the company deals with renting cars in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean, in both company-owned and franchised locations.

International RAC: This segment focuses on vehicle rental outside the Americas, primarily in Europe, Asia, Australia, and other regions.

To give you an idea about the weight, and the performance of each segment, I have included below a table showing the adjusted EBITDA, and the adj. EBITDA margin, for Q1 2023 and Q1 2024:

Americas RAC International RAC Adjusted EBITDA Q1 2024 (in millions) -$488 -$27 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Q1 2024 -28% -8% Adjusted EBITDA Q1 2023 (in millions) $261 $53 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Q1 2023 15% 17% Click to enlarge

Table I. Adj. EBITDA evolution between Q1 2023 and Q1 2024.

I will discuss these results in more depth below.

Current Performance

I like to start with the dessert, so I will cover first the topic of depreciating vehicles.

In Q1, their vehicle depreciation costs stood at $969 million, which is an increase of $588 million (or 154%) compared to the same period in 2023.

Initially, I thought that this increase in depreciation was due to a larger fleet. However, the 8% increase in their fleet doesn't justify a 154% increase in depreciation costs.

I include below a table with the evolution of their fleet between Q1 2023 and Q1 2024

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Average Vehicles 547,492 504,528 Average Rentable Vehicles 529,232 483,288 Vehicle Utilization 76% 77% Click to enlarge

Table II. Evolution of vehicle fleet between Q1 2023 and Q1 2024.

Now, out of the $588 million increase in vehicle depreciation reported in Q1 2024, an alarming $195 million was related to EVs held for sale.

Moving on to the other results, they reported an adjusted corporate EBITDA of negative $567 million. This is a big drop compared to $237 million from the same time last year. As a side note, Table I represents adjusted EBITDA, and not adjusted corporate EBITDA.

Management attributed this drop to the jump in vehicle depreciation costs. Additionally, their daily revenue decreased by 7% compared to last year. This suggests they're struggling to keep prices high due to challenges in the broader consumer discretionary sector.

There was a 3% increase in daily operating expenses compared to last year. I see this increase as something beyond their control, as it was caused by inflation and higher costs for accidents and damages.

Overall, the holding reported an adjusted net loss of $392 million, or $1.28 loss per diluted share. This was below the -$0.45 estimate, so I was not surprised to see the share price drop 19% on the day of the earnings release.

There Were Some Positives, Though

I favor management's decision to expand their EV disposition plan by 10,000 vehicles, totaling 30,000 EVs targeted for sale in 2024. Once the company manages to get rid of these EVs, I have confidence that their EBITDA margins will improve significantly, potentially being back in the positives before the end of the year.

I suggest keeping an eye on the upcoming Q2 2024 results to check the status of their EV sales.

Given the high depreciation costs, management decided to focus on reducing their fleet by getting rid of unused, and high-mileage vehicles.

I include below a table to show the evolution of their fleet between Q4 2023 and Q1 2024:

Fleet Metrics Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Total Vehicles 553,545 547,492 Rentable Vehicles 527,267 529,232 Vehicle Utilization 78% 76% Click to enlarge

Table III. Evolution of vehicle fleet between Q4 2023 and Q1 2024.

There was a higher demand in leisure and rideshare customer channels, which led to an increase YoY of 9% in transaction days.

Seeing the increase in rideshare customer channels, management decided to renew in Q1 2024 their key partnerships with Uber and Lyft, which I view as a good decision.

Just because their fleet is depreciating at a level higher than anticipated, this doesn't mean that their revenues declined. Actually, Hertz reported $2.1 billion in gross revenue for Q1 2024, up 2% from $2.047 billion in the same quarter last year, which I view as a positive indication of continued demand for car rentals.

In regards to their corporate liquidity, they have a healthy 1.3 billion, including $465 million in unrestricted cash, which is a good buffer to support strategic initiatives, like the ones I will discuss below.

Strategic Initiatives

I will discuss below the different initiatives proposed by management to cut costs and increase savings. These initiatives are expected to yield $250 million in savings throughout 2024.

The first initiative is the launch of a new digital tool that lets customers skip the counter during the pickup process. This feature is especially helpful after a long cross-country flight.

In addition, they have seen momentum in direct bookings through Dollar.com, following the introduction of a non-refundable prepaid booking feature.

I have to say that I am not that confident with the expansion of the Dollar and Thrifty brands to off-airport networks in North America. I think tapping into new customer segments is too risky, considering the current headwinds.

Another recent strategic move was announced on June 21, when Hertz raised $1 billion by selling secured notes. They offered $750 million at a 12.625% interest rate and $250 million that can be exchanged into stock at a premium.

I view this financing activity as a temporary relief, but given that they plan to use most of the funds to repay part of their $2 billion committed revolving credit facility, I'm not optimistic about this increase in debt.

Finally, on March 15, 2024, Hertz announced the appointment of Gil West as their new CEO. Gil brings over 30 years of experience in transportation and operational management, but most importantly, he bought shares in the company, which is something I will discuss in the next section.

Outlook

Management describes 2024 as a "transition year," with a focus on laying the groundwork for long-term success in 2025 and beyond.

Their share price dropped by 90% since the peak of their bull run in November 2021. However, despite this very alarming decline in share price, I am unsure if the share price is at rock bottom today.

Trading View

If we look at the chart above, there seems to be a validated support level at $1. This is 70% below today's price of $3.81.

To be direct with the readers, I am unsure if the share price will go down to $1. The recent insider purchase at the end of April of $1.1 million, at an average price of $4.46 per share, is a good indication that management believes in a turnaround. Especially given the fact that the insider was the new CEO.

As you already know, I like management having skin in the game. However, I would like to see more insiders buying, before I feel confident enough to entry in a long position.

In regards to the financial ratios, most of them seem to be aligned, and below the sector median, except their EV/EBITDA (TTM), which is 421% above the sector median, and 289% above their 5-year average.

Conclusion

I anticipate that the strong headwinds from increased vehicle depreciation costs will continue until the end of the year. For this reason, I don't foresee an early recovery of their adjusted corporate EBITDA, to Q1 2023 levels.

I do support management's decision to expand their EV disposition plan, by adding 10,000 more vehicles, bringing the total to 30,000 EVs targeted for sale by the end of 2024. I recommend monitoring the next financial results to track the progress of these EV sales.

In regard to the concerning decline in share price since 2021, I find positive that the new CEO, Gil West, purchased over $1 million shares in the company, indicating a strong belief in a potential turnaround, despite the financial challenges and current headwinds.

As Hertz navigates through this transition year, my rating is a Hold until we see more signs of improved financial performance, more insider transactions, and a consolidation of the share price in the weekly chart.