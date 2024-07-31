Northland Power Series 2 Preferred Shares Pays Dividends North Of 10%, And Share Price Is Likely To Go Up

Dmytro Konovalov
Summary

  • Northland Power Series 2 floating dividend preferreds pay high yields and offer capital appreciation throughout the year.
  • Canadian interest rates are decreasing, potentially lowering dividends for floating preferreds. However, even after the cuts, their yields will remain superior.
  • A historic reverse correlation between key interest rates and prices of floating preferreds indicates that the lower key interest rates will result in capital appreciation.
  • My outlook for NPI.PR.B:CA is supported by an analysis of historic data for two other floating preferreds that are also likely to demonstrate strong performance over the next year.

Investment thesis

I expect Northland Power Series 2 preferred shares (TSX:NPI.PR.B:CA) (OTCPK:NPICF) to demonstrate a strong performance over the next 12 months. These floating preferred shares provide outstanding yields with a high likelihood of capital appreciation. Currently, NPI.PR.B:CA

I am a seasoned investor and financial journalist with over twenty years of experience in sell-side equity research, corporate and project finance, M&A and valuations, focusing on Canadian electric utilities, and infrastructure sectors. For ten years I worked as an equity research analyst at global banks including UniCredit Securities and HSBC Global Markets. As an analyst, I was top-rated by the Institutional Investor and Extel surveys. I was also responsible for strategic and economic analysis of capital markets. Before my investment banking career, I spent ten years in a Canadian corporate environment working on the development and finance of power projects and mergers and acquisitions. As an active investor, I believe in actionable ideas and the power of a good story and clear arguments. I am interested in sharing those stories and arguments with others, aiming to contribute towards a smarter and richer world.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NPI.PR.B:CA, TRP.PR.F:CA, TA.PR.E:CA, TRP.PR.D:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

