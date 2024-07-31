South_agency

Investment thesis

I expect Northland Power Series 2 preferred shares (TSX:NPI.PR.B:CA) (OTCPK:NPICF) to demonstrate a strong performance over the next 12 months. These floating preferred shares provide outstanding yields with a high likelihood of capital appreciation. Currently, NPI.PR.B:CA offers a yield of 10.42% at relatively low risk.

In March, I published an article on floating preferreds, Northland Power Preferred Shares: As Good As It Gets. Following this publication, I received several comments stating that despite the high yields, these floating preferred shares can quickly lose their market value and should not be considered a good long-term investment.

I remain of the view that in the current interest rate environment, these floating preferreds will provide investors with strong returns over the next 12 months. Since this article was published, the share price of NPI.PR.B:CA has remained flat at $18.60. (All dollar figures are in CAD unless otherwise stated).

Seeking Alpha

Canadian interest rates are going down

The Bank of Canada (BOC) started cutting interest rates on June 5, decreasing the key rate by 0.25%. The second rate cut, announced last week on July 24, was also 0.25%. As a result of these cuts, the BOC key interest rate dropped from 5% to 4.5%.

Trading Economics

According to the Trading Economics:

The BoC’s Governing Council noted that excess supply in the Canadian economy has aided in slowing inflation in recent months, warranting looser monetary policy as the Canadian labor market has shown signs of moderation. The central bank also noted that, in combination with metrics that underscore excess supply, lower interest rates could contribute to a slowdown in mortgage and shelter costs, which have been the largest contributor to inflation. The Governing Council sees CPI inflation to decrease in the second half of the year due to base effects for gasoline prices, before steadying at the 2% level in 2025.

These interest rate cuts are likely to continue with two more cuts of 0.25%, each likely to occur before the end of 2024. This would bring the BOC key interest rate to 4% by the end of the year. The rate cuts are likely to continue next year as well with a BOC key interest rate stabilizing around 3%.

The Bank of Canada's new cuts are supported not only by lower Canadian inflation and a depressed economy characterized by weak productivity, but also by an increased likelihood of the Fed's interest rate cuts.

CME FedWatch

According to the CME FedWatch, there is a 60.1% probability that by the end of this year, the FED will decrease the US target rate by 0.75%. This will be welcome news for the BOC, as a significant cut of key interest rates in Canada without cuts by the FED could result in higher Canadian inflation.

What does this mean for NPI.PR.B:CA floating preferreds?

First, the dividends paid by these floating preferred shares are recalculated every quarter based on the sum of the spread and the 3-month GOC yield. As there is a strong positive correlation between the BOC key interest rate and the 3-month GOC, it is likely that the dividends will go down following interest rate cuts.

CNBC Trading Economics

If the key interest rate falls by 2% at the end of 2025, the new dividend yields based on the current market prices of Northland Power Series 2 preferred shares (NPI.PR.B:CA) will also fall, reaching 8.42%. Based on this, we can conclude that even after the projected interest rate cuts, these floating preferred shares are likely to provide better dividend yield than fixed-yield preferreds.

Secondly, due to a historically strong reverse correlation between the share prices and key interest rates, future key interest rate cuts are likely to result in the principal appreciation of floating preferreds. However, a delayed market reaction is possible.

Author's analysis

Assuming a 2% decrease in the yield of the floating dividend preferreds, we may expect the share price for NPI.PR.B:CA to rise from $18.60 to around $25.30.

Analysis of two other floating preferreds supports my outlook for NPI.PR.B:CA

My outlook for the NPI.PR.B:CA is supported by the analysis of the historic financial data of two other floating dividend preferreds: TC Energy Series 2 (TRP.PR.F:CA) (OTCPK:TNCAF) and TransAlta preferred shares, Series B (TA.PR.E:CA). They also have higher-than-average dividend yields of 10.04% and 10.72%, respectively.

In April, I published an article discussing these shares, TC Energy Floating Preferred Shares: Double-Digit Yield With Relatively Low Risk. Since then, the market price of TRP.PR.F:CA increased by 5.3% from $16.15 to $17, and the price of TA.PR.E:CA went up by approximately 2% from $15.94 to $16.26 (as of closing on July 26, 2024). In this period, similarly to NPI.PR.B:CA, both floating preferreds paid dividends with double-digit annualized yields.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Charts comparing historic price data for TRP.PR.F:CA and TA.PR.E:CA against the BOC key interest rate shows a similar reverse correlation to that for NPI.PR.B:CA. However, TransAlta's Series B preferred share prices seem to react to changes in the key interest rate with a delay. This could be explained by the lower liquidity of these preferreds.

Author's analysis Author's analysis

At the end of 2025, assuming a 2% cut in key interest rates, both these preferreds are also likely to pay higher dividend yields than most fixed dividend preferreds. A 2% decrease in the interest rate would result in 8.04% and 8.72% yields for the TC Energy Series 2 preferreds and TransAlta preferred shares, Series B respectively.

Calculation of potential capital gains

The calculation of potential capital gains for NPI.PR.B:CA is based on an assumption of a continuing strong positive correlation between the market prices of the fixed and floating preferred shares. As NPI.PR.A:CA fixed dividend preferred shares were redeemed by the company and are no longer trading, I compared TC Energy (TRP.PR.D:CA) fixed dividend and TRP.PR.F:CA floating preferreds.

Seeking Alpha

The fixed preferreds currently pay an annual dividend of $1.50, yielding 7.59% at the current market price of $19.72. A 2% decrease in the yield for these preferreds would result in a 36% share price increase to $26.83.

Similarly, a 2% decrease in the yield of the floating dividend preferreds of TRP.PR.F:CA would result in the share price increasing from $17 to approximately $23. The same calculation shows the future prices for NPI.PR.B:CA going up from $18.60 to around $25.30 and TA.PR.E:CA raising from $16.26 to $22.11.

Risks to investment in floating preferred shares

NPI.PR.B:CA preferred shares have excellent dividend coverage as their dividends are paid before the dividends of common shares. As a result, the risks impacting Northland Power's financial performance have a lower impact on preferreds. However, in addition to the utilities and infrastructure sector risks listed below, there are company-specific risks, too.

Northland's investment case relies on the timely and on-budget completion of three major power projects: Hai Long, Baltic Power, and Oneida. These projects are expected to increase the company's 2027 Adjusted EBITDA by about 30%. Risks related to the construction of these flagship projects are currently dominant for the company and its common and preferred shares.

TC Energy is also facing some company-specific risks, including a potential spinoff of South Bow. In addition to the restructuring, the company remains highly leveraged, with a significant share of debt arranged based on variable interest rates.

Risks to TransAlta's business come from its business model. As a major merchant power generator, the company's operations and financials are exposed to both upside and downside risks related to the market gas and electricity prices as well as the regulatory environment.

Canadian utilities and infrastructure sector risks

Market risk could impact returns to shareholders as low liquidity of preferred shares could significantly negatively affect their market valuations during economic crises and major market downturns.

Risks that could undermine financial performance and operations include business interruptions, equipment breakdowns, logistics disruptions, accidents, and others. These events could negatively impact production overall and result in additional costs related to repairs.

Regulatory risks are also critical, especially to companies with internationally diversified businesses. Changes in government regulations, taxes, issues with local communities, and failure to receive licenses, permits, and approvals could undermine these companies' business models and overall growth.

Interest rate risk in the current monetary easing environment provides an upside for companies with variable-rate debt. At the same time, refinancing low-cost fixed-rate debt arranged during COVID-19 could be more expensive at current rates.

Many infrastructure and utility companies are focused on organic growth and growth through M&As. Low returns on invested capital, combined with higher-than-expected operating and maintenance costs, are among the major risks related to the sector's fast-paced growth.

Conclusion

After the BOC's two key interest rate cuts and the Fed's increased probability of more than one interest rate cut in 2024, I expect the floating dividend (NPI.PR.B:CA) (NPICF) preferred shares to perform strongly over the next year.

Even though the yield is likely to decrease with the interest rate going down, a stable key interest rate of 3% in the long term would provide investors with higher yields than fixed dividend preferreds and much higher than the money market.

At the same time, due to the high correlation between the share price performance of fixed and floating dividend preferred shares, investors in these floating preferreds may expect a meaningful capital gain.

My analysis of the Northland Power Series 2 preferred shares NPI.PR.B:CA is supported by analysis of historical data of TC Energy Series 2 preferred shares (TRP.PR.F:CA) (TNCAF) and TransAlta preferred shares, Series B (TA.PR.E:CA) that are also likely to demonstrate similarly strong performance over the next year.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.