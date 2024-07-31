FLOT: Benign Credit Markets Suggest Investors Should Stay Invested

Jitalia17

Last year, after the regional bank crisis, I penned a cautious article on the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT). While the investment-grade bonds held by the FLOT ETF are generally very safe, I was worried about rising credit risks from a worsening economy, which may lead to mark-to-market ("MTM") losses on the FLOT ETF.

With the benefit of hindsight, I was clearly wrong about a pending recession and was too defensively positioned (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Recession risks were elevated in early 2023 (Conference Board)

The FLOT ETF has returned a respectable 8.8% since my article in April 2023 (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - FLOT has returned 8.8% since April 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

Over the past several months, I kept thinking about my mistake of allowing bearish macroeconomic forecasts to cloud my judgment, preventing me from participating more in the market rally.

One common market adage is that it is the amount of time spent invested in markets, and not time spent timing the markets, that ultimately leads to long-term wealth. On the other hand, market crashes and drawdowns can wipe out years' worth of returns. So, is there a more objective process to stay invested?

I believe there is, and this article lays out some simple guidelines on how readers can think about when to take credit risks and when to avoid them.

Brief Fund Overview

First, for those not familiar, the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF is a simple bond fund that gives investors exposure to a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate bonds with maturities under 5 years.

The FLOT ETF is meant for investors who want to gain modest credit exposure with minimal interest rate risks. The FLOT ETF has $7.5 billion in assets and charges a low 0.15% expense ratio (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - FLOT overview (ishares.com)

FLOT's portfolio currently has 359 holdings with an SEC yield of 5.8% (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - FLOT portfolio overview (ishares.com)

As per its mandate, the FLOT ETF primarily invests in AAA- to A-rated floating rate bonds (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - FLOT credit quality allocation (ishares.com)

FLOT's high-quality bond portfolio allows the fund to pay a relatively safe 5.9% monthly distribution with minimal risks of default (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - FLOT pays a 5.9% distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

Avoiding Crashes While Staying Invested

Taking a step back, I believe investors can strike a balance between spending as much time as possible fully invested, while avoiding severe market crashes and panics, by following simple market risk indicators.

For example, I have written in the past that one key macro risk indicator I monitor is high-yield credit spreads. Historically, if we use a 5% cut-off to delineate between 'risk-on' vs. 'risk-off' credit regimes, we can see that avoiding periods when high yield credit spreads are above 5% will avoid serious MTM losses on the FLOT ETF and allow investors to sleep easy at night (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Avoiding periods > 5% high-yield credit spreads avoid most drawdowns on FLOT (Author created using price chart from stockcharts.com)

More aggressive investors can even devise trading systems that go long risky assets when macro risk indicators are in risk-on regimes or in risk-off regimes but declining (Figure 8 using a 15-week simple moving average on high-yield credit spreads as a trigger).

Figure 8 - Avoiding rising high-yield credit spreads > 5% avoids major drawdowns while participating in market rebounds (Author created using price chart from stockcharts.com)

The key is that investors should try to maximize the time spent fully-invested but avoid truly bad investment periods like the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2016 growth scare. Investors can easily monitor macro risk indicators like high-yield credit spreads from the St. Louis Fed.

Using this risk-on/risk-off regime analysis, I believe investors should stay invested in credit-risky investments like the FLOT ETF until the economy slows and credit risks rise.

Risk To FLOT

While credit risks are currently benign, there are still other factors investors should consider when considering the FLOT ETF. First, although credit spreads are benign with high-yield credit spreads trading at cycle lows, actual credit defaults are elevated.

According to S&P Global, speculative-grade credit defaults reached 4.5% at the end of 2023 and are expected to rise to 4.75% by the end of 2024 (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Actual credit defaults is expected to remain elevated (S&P Global)

Should the economy slow significantly, we may see this divergence between credit spreads and credit defaults converge, leading to MTM losses for the FLOT ETF.

Another risk to the FLOT ETF is a potential decline in interest rates. Since the FLOT ETF holds a portfolio of floating-rate bonds, its returns are mostly driven by short-term interest rates. However, with the Federal Reserve widely expected to begin cutting its policy rates at the September FOMC meeting, FLOT's returns may start to decline in the coming quarters as floating interest rates track the Fed policy rate lower (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - Fed is expected to begin rate cuts in September (CME)

Conclusion

Revisiting the FLOT ETF, I believe investors can use simple objective macro risk indicators like high-yield credit spreads to determine the current risk-on/off regime and invest accordingly. With high-yield credit spreads still benign at cycle lows, credit markets remain risk-on and investors should stay invested in FLOT.